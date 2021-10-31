NCAA: B1G upsets for Illinois, Minnesota; big wins for Campbell, Portland St., Omaha, CBU

There were two upsets Saturday, both in the Big Ten, as No. 11 Minnesota beat No. 6 Nebraska, and unranked and visiting Illinois stunned No. 13 Penn State.

And there were a handful of conferences that saw a changing of the guard as Campbell took a share of first place in the Big South, Portland State moved into a tie for the lead in the Big Sky, Omaha took over first in The Summit League, and California Baptist took over first in the WAC West Division.

Line of the day: Loyola Chicago’s Taylor Venuto had 21 kills with no errors in 33 attacks and an assist, two aces, and 10 blocks in a five-set Missouri Valley Conference win at Evansville.

There’s a busy NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule Sunday. Read our preview here and if you want to watch a match we have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

BIG TEN — Illinois (15-7, 8-4) battled to win in five at Rutgers on Friday and then took it to Penn State (15-7, 8-4) in a 20-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22 victory. Illinois hadn’t won at Penn State since 2014. Raina Terry led with 17 kills, an ace, three blocks, and four digs. Megan Cooney had 14 kills, seven digs, and two blocks. Jonni Parker led Penn State with 23 kills, hit hit .383 and had a block and nine digs. Gabby Blossom added a kill, 56 assists, a block, and 19 digs …

Minnesota (14-6, 9-3) dealt visiting Nebraska (16-5, 10-2) its second straight loss despite hitting .168 in a 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory. Jenna Wenaas led with 22 kills, two assists, an ace, three blocks, and 19 digs. Stephanie Samedy had 20 kills, two assists, two aces, and 26 digs. CC McGraw had 25 digs, seven assists, and two aces, and Melani Shaffmaster had three kills, 45 assists, an ace, four blocks, and 21 digs. Five players had 11 or more kills for Nebraska. Madi Kubik led with 12, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and 14 digs. Nicklin Hames had two kills, 53 assists, two aces, three blocks, and 24 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez had 28 digs and five assists … Northwestern won in four at Indiana, and Michigan hit .391 as it swept visiting Iowa. Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara had 19 kills, hit .304, and had three aces, 13 digs, and three blocks, one solo.

WEST COAST — No. 7 BYU keeps rolling along. The Cougars (21-1, 11-0) won their 14th match in a row, a 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 sweep of visiting Santa Clara (8-14, 4-8). BYU hit .426 with 46 kills and six errors in 94 attacks. Kenzie Koerber had 11 kills, hit .529, and had three digs and a block. Heather Gneiting had 10 kills with no errors in 14 attacks, four digs, and five blocks, and Taylen Ballard-Nixon had nine kills with one error in 17 attacks and an assist, two aces, two digs, and a block. Santa Clara’s Julia Sangiacomo had 15 kills …

No. 20 San Diego swept winless San Francisco. Katie Lukes led with 15 kills as she hit .414 and had eight digs and a block … Pacific swept Portland, and Saint Mary’s swept Gonzaga.

AROUND THE NATION — Big East-leaders Creighton, ranked No. 24, and Marquette swept. Creighton won at DePau,l and Marquette beat visiting Providence as Carsen Murray had 13 kills with no errors in 22 attacks …

In the SEC, No. 23 Florida hit .354 and swept at Missouri, Ole Miss hit .389 and swept visiting South Carolina, and Georgia won in four at Alabama …

The only Big 12 match of the day saw Kansas beat visiting Oklahoma in four. Caroline Crawford had 13 kills, an assist, two aces, and 10 blocks, one solo …

In a battle of Big South leaders, Campbell swept visiting High Point, and now they’re tied for the lead at 11-1 …

Portland State beat Weber State in four to pull into a tie for first in the Big Sky with the Wildcats, both at 10-2. Makayla Lewis had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, and 21 digs … Northern Colorado stayed a game back with a four-set win at Montana …

Omaha is alone atop The Summit League standings after breaking a tie with Denver in the loss column by winning at Denver in five. McKenna Ruch had 18 kills, hit .625, and had three aces and six blocks. Sadie Limback had 16 kills, two assists, 12 digs, and four blocks … South Dakota moved into second place, a game up on Denver in the win column, with a four-set win over Oral Roberts. Elizabeth Juhnke had 22 kills, hit .405, and had 15 digs and four blocks, one solo ..

ASUN-leader FGCU swept Jacksonville … Atlantic 10-leader Dayton won in four at Rhode Island as Jamie Peterson had 16 kills, an assist, five digs, and five blocks, one solo …

Big-West leaders Hawai’i and UC Santa Barbara both won. Hawai’i’s Brooke Van Sickle had 14 kills with one error in 25 swings, four aces, nine digs, and a block in the Rainbow Wahine’s win over UC Riverside. UCSB won in four at UC San Diego …

Rice swept UAB and leads Conference USA West by three games. Nicole Lennon had 14 kills, hit .367, and had eight digs and three blocks … Also in C-USA, Giada Bianchi had 25 kills, 23 digs, two assists, three aces, and four blocks for FIU in a five-set win over visiting Charlotte. Sydney Rowan had 29 kills, 24 digs, two aces, and three blocks for Charlotte …

Youngstown State’s Paula Gursching had 23 kills, an assist, four aces, eight digs, and four blocks in a four-set Horizon League win at Purdue Fort Wayne …

Brown now has a two-game lead in the Ivy League after sweeping Cornell. Also in the Ivy, Dartmouth beat visiting Princeton in five, and Autumn Leak had 21 kills in Penn‘s five-set win at Harvard. Leak hit .431 and added two digs and four blocks …

MAAC-leader Fairfield won in four at Quinnipiac as KJ Johnson had 22 kills, hit .309, and had an ace, four digs, and three blocks, one solo. Ella Gardner had 10 kills and 12 blocks, six solo … Also in the MAAC, Rider lost in five at Marist but Morgan Romano had 24 kills, hit .431, and had two aces, 11 digs, and six blocks …

After Ball State beat Bowling Green on Friday, those division leaders won Saturday in the Mid-American. Ball State hit .412 and swept Miami, and BGSU won in four at Toledo. Ball State’s Natalie Mitchem had 15 kills in 21 errorless attacks to hit .714 …

Loyola, the Missouri Valley leader, needed five to win at Evansville. Taylor Venuto had 21 kills with no errors in 33 attacks to hit .636 and added an assist, two aces, and 10 blocks …

Colorado State still holds a one-game lead over Utah State because both lost, but San Jose State pulled even with Utah State in the Mountain West. New Mexico beat Colorado State in four, and Utah State got swept at UNLV. San Jose State beat Fresno State in five as Madeline Boerstra had 22 kills, and Haylee Nelson 20 …

NEC-leading Bryant swept at Saint Francis (PA) … Morehead State is alone in first in the Ohio Valley, a game up on idle Southeast Missouri State, after sweeping SIUE … Colgate kept its one-game lead in the Patriot League by sweeping Holy Cross … Jasmine Robinson had 25 kills for Florida A&M in its five-set SWAC win over Texas Southern …

Mercer now has a two-game lead in the Southern Conference after sweeping Western Carolina. Also, second-place UNCG lost in four at Samford … Texas A&M-Corpus Christi still leads the Southland by a game after hitting .359 and sweeping visiting New Orleans. Houston Baptist, a game back, swept Southeastern Louisiana …

California Baptist and Grand Canyon were tied for first in the WAC West, but CBU hit .326 and swept GCU. Scherine Dahoue had 12 kills with one error in 21 attacks in the win… Sam Houston, which leads the Southwest Division, swept Lamar.