NCAA volleyball: UCLA thumps UW to take over PAC-12 lead, Purdue knocks off Wisconsin

The roller-coaster ride continued Sunday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

UCLA, ranked No. 16, is now alone atop the PAC-12 after sweeping visiting No. 8 Washington.

No. 12 Purdue, which had lost three of its previous four matches, stunned visiting No. 3 Wisconsin, coming away with a four-set victory.

Second-ranked Louisville lost a set at Duke but won the match in four, and No. 14 Georgia Tech lost a set to NC State before also winning in four.

The results and highlights follow, but first a look at the eight matches on Monday’s schedule.

In the Missouri Valley, league-leading Loyola Chicago plays host to Drake, Missouri State goes to Indiana State, Southern Illinois is at Evansville, and Northern Iowa is at Valparaiso.

The lone Summit League match has Denver at Oral Roberts.

In the SWAC, first-place Jackson State plays Alcorn State, Southern plays Mississippi Valley, and Alabama A&M plays plays Prairie View.

PAC-12 — UCLA (17-3, 10-2) broke the tie at the top with its win over visiting Washington (16-4, 9-3), and No. 19 Utah (15-6, 8-4) and No. 22 Washington State (14-8, 8-4) are tied for third.

UCLA overpowered Washington 25-21, 25-17, 25-21, sweeping the Huskies for the first time since 2011. Washington hit a season-low .118.

The Bruins, who hit .330, got 18 kills from Mac May, who hit .424 and had three blocks, and three digs. Charitie Luper had 13 kills, two blocks, and four digs. Anna Dodson had five kills with one error in nine attacks and six blocks. Washington, which had won nine in a row, got 10 kills apiece from Samantha Drechsel, who hit .348, and Claire Hoffman, who had two aces, two blocks, and six digs …

Dani Drews had 29 kills and Utah hit .353 en route to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14 win at Oregon State (3-19, 1-11). The Utes beat both Oregon schools back-to-back on the road for the first time in five years. Drews hit .389 and had an ace, two blocks, and eight digs. Madelyn Robinson had 13 kills, hit .370, and had two assists, three blocks, and seven digs. Phoebe Grace had five kills in 10 errorless swings and six blocks, one solo. Oregon State’s Maddie Goings had 18 kills, hit .302, and had 10 digs and two blocks, one solo …

Washington State won 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 at USC (10-11, 6-6) behind 12 kills each by Kalyah Williams, who added three blocks, and Magda Jehlarova, who had four blocks, one solo. Hannah Pukis had two kills, 38 assists, an ace, three blocks, and six digs. USC hit .077 …

No. 17 Oregon (16-6, 7-5) went the limit and then some to beat visiting Colorado 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 19-17. Oregon, 5-2 in five-setters, got 25 kills from Brooke Nuneviller, who had three assists, a block, and 12 digs. Morgan Lewis had 13 kills and Karson Bacon 12. Bacon hit .391 and had four blocks, one solo. Georgia Murphy had 20 digs, five assists, and an ace. Maya Tabron led the Buffs (13-8, 4-8) with 23 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 11 digs …

Arizona (14-9, 6-6) swept visiting Cal (7-16, 0-12). Puk Stubbe led the Wildcats with 17 kills, hit .517 after having two errors in 29 attacks and added a block and 10 digs.

Arizona State (13-10, 6-6) beat visiting No. 15 Stanford (12-8, 7-5) 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17. ASU won its fifth in a row, which includes three wins over ranked teams. Iman Isanovic led with 19 kills, a block, and 15 digs. Geli Cyr had 12 kills and 10 digs, and Claire Jeter had 10 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, an ace, three digs, and three blocks, one solo. Stanford, again with three starters out, got 20 kills from Caitie Baird, who hit .333 and had an assist, an ace, a block, and 15 digs. Malia Tufuga, filling in at setter, had a kill, 39 assists, an ace, three blocks, and five digs.

ACC — Louisville (21-0, 11-0) maintained its two-game lead over Pittsburgh (20-2, 10-2), Georgia Tech (19-3, 10-2), and Miami (19-3, 10-2), and Florida State (16-5, 9-3) is a game back.

Louisville won a 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16 at Duke (13-10. 4-8) as five players had nine or more kills, including 14 by Claire Chaussee. Anna Stevenson, who hit .480, and Anna DeBeer, who had 14 digs, added 13 kills each. Tori Dilfer had three kills in eight errorless tries, 46 assists, two aces, a block, and seven digs. Duke’s Lizzie Fleming had 10 kills with no errors in 20 attacks and four blocks …

Pittsburgh hit .325 and swept visiting Virginia Tech (10-14, 1-11) 25-15, 25-19, 26-17. Chinazee Ndee led with 11 kills and three blocks … Georgia Tech beat visiting NC State (13-10, 7-5) 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16. Julia Bergmann had 21 kills, hit .400, and had two aces, 10 digs, and three blocks. Mariana Brambilla had 18 kills, hit .341, and had two assists, three aces, eight digs, and a block. Matti McKissock had two kills, 42 assists, an ace, eight digs, and a solo block. NC State’s Melissa Evans had 15 kills, three digs, and seven blocks … Miami (19-3, 10-2) kept pace with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of visiting Boston College (13-13, 3-9). The Hurricanes, who hit .337, got 12 kills from Angela Grieve, who hit .440. Payman Yardimici had nine kills, hit .389, and had an ace, a dig, and seven blocks …

Florida State held off visiting Syracuse 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 15-11. The Seminoles hit .335 and had five players with 10 or more kills, including 18 by Audrey Koenig, who had two digs and three blocks. Sydney Conley and Emma Clothier had 15 kills each. Emma Dupes had 22 digs, five assists, and an ace. Lily Tessier had a kill, 60 assists, 15 digs, and a solo block. Setter Elena Karakasi had four kills, 58 assists, 14 digs, and three blocks, one solo, for Syracuse (15-9, 4-8) …

North Carolina (17-5, 6-5) won in five at Clemson (11-11, 3-8) behind 20 kills from Mabrey Shaffmaster, who had two assists, two aces, a block, and 12 digs. Clemson’s Kaylee Martin had 23 kills, hit .432, and had a block and three digs (Shaffmaster’s sister is Melani, the Minnesota setter, and Martin’s sister is Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez. Look for a story on volleyball-playing sisters — there are a lot of them — here later this week) …

Wake Forest (12-11, 3-9) swept at Virginia (8-14, 1-11) as Kamryn Malloy had 17 kills with one error in 35 attacks, an assist, an ace, a block, and seven digs.

BIG TEN — Purdue (16-5, 8-4) took it to Wisconsin (18-2, 10-2) early and won 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26. The loss left the Badgers back in a tie with idle Nebraska atop the conference.

Idle Minnesota is alone in third at 9-3, and Purdue is tied with Ohio State, Illinois, and Penn State.

Purdue out-blocked Wisconsin 16-7 and held the Badgers, who had won nine in a row, to a .197 hitting percentage, their second lowest of the season.

Purdue, which hit .219, got 17 kills from Caitlyn Newton, who had an ace, six digs, and four blocks, one solo. Grace Cleveland had 15 kills, hit .300, and had an ace, three digs, and seven blocks. Raven Colvin had seven kills and a career-high 11 blocks, one solo. Hayley Bush had five kills in nine errorless tries, 49 assists, and 14 digs. Jena Otec had 22 digs and three assists.

Wisconsin had five players with nine or more kills, but that included Dana Rettke with the nine as she hit .263 and had three blocks, one solo. Grace Loberg led with 15 kills, two blocks, and six digs. Jade Demps had 13 kills, hit .303, and had four blocks. Libero Lauren Barnes had 33 digs and five assists …

No. 9 Ohio State (18-4, 8-4) beat visiting Michigan State 26-24, 15-25, 25-16, 25-22. Gabby Gonzales led the Buckeyes with a career-high 22 kills, an assist, two blocks, and nine digs. Mia Grunze had 13 kills. Leading attacker Emily Londot did not play. Mac Podraza had a kill, 42 assists, 15 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Sarah Franklin had 12 kills, an ace, 11 digs, and a block for Michigan State (9-12, 2-10). Biamba Kabengele had eight kills, two aces, 14 digs, and five blocks, and Emma Monks had nine kills and 10 blocks, one solo …

Maryland (18-6, 6-6) swept at Rutgers (8-15, 0-12) and hit .387 in the 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 victory. Paula Neciporuka led with 12 kills, hit .355 and had an assist, an ace, a block, and eight digs.

AROUND THE NATION — In the only Big 12 match Sunday, West Virginia (14-7, 4-6) won in four at Iowa State (13-8, 5-5). Briana Lynch led WVU with 16 kill and six blocks. Iowa State was without leading attacker Eleanor Holthaus …

In the only SEC match, Georgia (8-14, 4-7) swept at Alabama (10-13, 2-9). Georgia, which hit .330, got 13 kills from Meghan Froemming, who hit .556 and had two digs. Kacie Evans had 10 kills, two assists, an ace, three blocks, and seven digs …

Northern Kentucky pulled to a half-game of the Horizon League lead of idle Milwaukee with a four-set win over UIC. Anna Brinkmann had 18 kills, two aces, seven digs, and two blocks. UIC, which got knocked down to fourth place but is only one game back in the loss column, got 18 kills from Martina Delucchi, who had an assist, an ace, 16 digs, and four blocks … Also in the Horizon, third-place Wright State, a game back in the loss column, beat Green Bay in four. Nyssa Baker had 14 kills, hit .306, and had a dig and eight blocks …

McKenna Melville had 18 kills with no errors in 27 attacks, and UCF still leads the American Athletic by two games after hitting .487 in a sweep of Wichita State. Melville had eight digs and a block, and the Knights had 43 kills and five errors in 78 attacks. Claudia Dillon had eight kills and six blocks, and Anne-Marie Watson had six kills and six blocks, one solo … Also in the AAC, Lexie Douglas had 27 kills for Tulane in its five-set win over Temple …

In the CAA, Towson and James Madison won and built their lead to two games over Elon, which lost in five at William & Mary. Towson beat visiting Delaware in five as Emily Jarome had 16 kills and hit .324 to go with two aces, 15 digs, and two blocks, one solo. JMU swept Northeastern as Sophia Davis had 16 kills and hit .545. Julia Brown had 21 kills for W&M, hit .562, and had an ace, three digs, and five blocks, one solo … Morgan Romano continued her outstanding season with 26 kills in Rider‘s four-set MAAC win at Siena. Romano hit .488 and had six digs and a block …

Delaware State hit .342 and swept South Carolina State, and Howard beat Coppin State in four as the two remain tied atop the MEAC. Howard’s Tamar Wells had 16 kills, hit .367, and had three digs and five blocks … SWAC-leading Jackson State won twice, sweeping Prairie View in the morning and host Southern in the evening. The Tigers hit .360 against PVU as Alexis Wiliams had 13 kills, hit .355, and added four aces, a solo block, and 12 digs. Against Southern, JSU hit .315, and Williams had 17 kills, two assists, eight digs, and three blocks, two solo …

Jasmine Knight had 20 kills with two errors in 25 attacks to hit. 720 for VCU in its Atlantic 10 sweep of Davidson … Florida Atlantic beat Middle Tennessee in five as Lauryn Green had 11 kills, two assists, two digs, and seven blocks in Conference USA … South Alabama built its Sun Belt East Division lead to two games over Coastal Carolina by beating Coastal in four. USA hit .314 and got 15 kills from Carissa Bradford and 14 kills and four blocks from Hannah Maddux.