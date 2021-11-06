UCLA escapes at Utah, Texas sweeps Baylor, WKU rolls on, no NCAA volleyball upsets

A Friday without upsets.

Not that there weren’t some intriguing results, such as No. 13 UCLA winning at No. 16 Utah in five, including 19-17 in the fifth, and top-ranked Texas sweeping No. 10 Baylor. Also, No. 17 Western Kentucky lost the first set before winning in four at Charlotte.

For a look at the key matches on Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, including Texas back at Baylor, Nebraska at Ohio State, and Minnesota at Illinois, please read our preview story.

BIG 12 — Unbeaten Texas (18-0, 10-0) had been off for two weeks, and Baylor (13-6, 7-3) hadn’t played in 13 days. There was no rust on the visiting Longhorns as they hit .410 and won 25-20, 25-23, 26-24.

Logan Eggleston led with 13 kills, hit .379, and had two aces, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo. Asjia O’Neal had eight kills, hit .375, and had two aces, a dig, and three blocks, one solo. Brionne Butler had seven kills in 13 errorless attacks and five blocks. Jhenna Gabriel had a kill, 37 assists, an ace, two blocks, and three digs.

Baylor, which hit .281, got 14 kills from Avery Skinner, who hit .370 and had eight digs. Yossiana Pressley had nine kills, an ace, a block, and six digs. Lauren Harrison had nine kills, and Hannah Sedgwick had three kills in five errorless tries, 29 assists, two aces, and six digs …

West Virginia (16-7, 6-6) beat Kansas (12-11, 4-8) in four as Adrian Ell had 15 kills, two aces, 14 digs, and three blocks … Iowa State (14-8, 6-5) won in four at Oklahoma (10-12, 4-7). Annie Hatch had 18 kills, three assists, 14 digs, and three solo blocks … Texas Tech (14-10, 4-7) swept visiting TCU (8-11, 2-7).

PAC-12 — First-place UCLA (18-3, 11-2) won its fifth in row, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 19-17 at Utah (15-7, 8-5). The Bruins, playing without second-leading attacker Charitie Luper, fought off two match points. The second was at 17-16 when Utah had what appeared to be the winning points on an attack error by elan McCall, but UCLA challenged that there was a touch and won. McCall got another kill and then UCLA won it on a Utah attack error.

Mac May had 27 kills for UCLA to go with two aces, a block, and 10 digs. Anna Dodson had 14 kills, hit .458, and had an assist and five blocks, one solo. Shelby Martin had four kills in eight errorless attempts, 54 assists, two aces, three blocks, and four digs. McCall had seven kills, an assist, 11 digs, and five blocks.

Dani Drews had 29 kills, hit .375 for Utah and had an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs. Madelyn Robinson had 20 kills, hit .378, and had a solo block and 13 digs. Stef Jankiewicz had two kills, 52 assists, four blocks, and 14 digs …

No. 12 Washington (17-4, 10-3) swept visiting Arizona State (13-11, 6-7). Claire Hoffman led with 15 kills, hit .351 and had an assist, four aces, eight digs, and a block … No. 21 Washington State (15-8, 9-4) hit .310 and swept visiting Arizona (14-10, 6-7) … Colorado (14-8, 5-8) beat visiting USC (10-12, 6-7) in four as Maya Tabron had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, eight digs, and two blocks … Oregon State (4-19, 2-11) swept at Cal (7-17, 0-13).

BIG TEN — Fourth-ranked Wisconsin (19-2, 11-2) hit .309 and swept at Northwestern (10-14, 5-8). Devyn Robinson had 10 kills with one error in 16 attacks and four blocks … No. 8 Purdue (17-5, 9-4) won in four at Maryland (18-7, 6-7) as Emma Ellis had 15 kills, hit .370, and had a dig and three blocks … No. 15 Penn State (16-7, 9-4) beat visiting Michigan (13-9, 6-7) in four as Adanna Rollins had 21 kills, hit .400, and had two assists, an ace, 10 digs, and a block … Iowa (9-16, 3-10), playing its first match after firing its coach, beat visiting Indiana (4-19, 2-11) in four. Edina Schmidt led with 19 kills with two errors in 30 swings, and Courtney Buzzerio had 18 kills with two errors in 29 attacks .. Michigan State (10-12, 3-10) won in four at Rutgers (8-16, 0-13).

ACC — The surprise outcome of the day was Notre Dame (10-12, 7-5) sweeping at North Carolina (18-6, 7-6). Aubrey Hamilton led the Irish with 15 kills, hit .357, and had two digs and three blocks, one solo … No. 2 Louisville (22-0, 12-0) swept at NC State (13-11, 7-6) as five players had five or more kills … No. 3 Pittsburgh (21-2, 11-2) swept visiting Syracuse (15-10, 4-9) and hit .345. Leketor Member-Meneh had nine kills with one error in 18 attacks, 11 digs and a block … No. 14 Georgia Tech (20-3, 11-2) beat visiting Miami (19-4, 10-3) in four behind 21 kills each by Julia Bergmann, who hit .436, and Mariana Brambilla, who hit .417 … Duke (14-10, 5-8) swept Wake Forest (13-12, 4-10) as Ade Owokniran had 14 kills with one error in 28 attacks to hit .464 to go with four blocks … Florida State (17-5, 10-3) won in four at Clemson (11-13, 3-10) as three players had 15 or more kills, including 16 by Audrey Koenig, who had one error in 37 attacks … Boston College (14-13, 4-9) won in four at Virginia (8-15, 1-12) behind 21 kills by Claire Naughton, who hit .327 and had two assists, an ace, 10 digs, and a block.

SEC — No. 5 Kentucky (14-4, 10-1), upset in five at South Carolina (13-11, 5-9) on Thursday, was having none of it Friday in the rematch, winning 25-16, 25-23, 25-11. Kentucky hit .312, and Azhani Dealer led with 11 kills and one error in 14 attacks to hit .714. She added five blocks. Alli Stumler had 10 kills, three assists, an ace, two blocks, and five digs. South Carolina hit .122 …

Auburn (11-4, 5-8) came away with a five-set win at Texas A&M (12-10, 5-7). Rebekah Rath had 19 kills in the 25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12 victory and added an assist, five aces, 13 digs, and a block.

AROUND THE NATION — No. 17 Western Kentucky (23-1, 11-0) won its Conference USA match in four at Charlotte (12-11, 5-6) for its 16th victory in a row. Lauren Matthews had 22 kills, hit .472, and had five blocks, one solo, in the 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 victory. Charlotte’s Nalani Lyde had 14 kills, hit .355, and had an assist, two aces, three blocks, and 10 digs … Also in C-USA, Rice hit .407 in a sweep of UTSA. Anota Adekunle had nine kills in 17 errorless swings, and Ellie Bichelmeyer had 16 kills with two errors in 27 attacks …

No. 24 Creighton (23-3, 11-2) swept its Big East match with Xavier for its sixth win in a row. Marquette (20-4, 11-2) kept pace at the top of the standings with a four-set win at Seton Hall …

UCF won in five at Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference as four players had 10 or more kills, 17 by McKenna Melville, who had 18 digs and four blocks, two solo, to go with an assist and an ace … Also in the AAC, Sydney Kleinman had 25 kills and hit .489 in East Carolina’s four-set win over South Florida. She added 11 digs and three blocks, one solo …

Saint Louis won its Atlantic 10 match with Fordham in five, and Maya Taylor had 22 kills and five blocks … Cal Poly lost its Big West match in four at CSUN but the Mustangs’ Tommi Stockham had 26 kills, an assist, an ace, 11 digs, and a block … Both MAC division leaders, Bowling Green and Ball State, won … In the MEAC, Howard and Delaware State, tied for the lead, won …

In the Missouri Valley, Valparaiso swept league-leader Loyola Chicago, and Illinois State pulled to a game back with a sweep of Evansville … Also in the Valley, Drake’s Haley Bush had 22 kills and four blocks in a four-set win over Missouri State … MAAC-leader Bryant had to go five to beat visiting St. Francis Brooklyn … In the Ohio Valley, Eastern Illinois lost in four at Tennessee Tech, but Danielle Allen had 24 kills and five blocks, one solo.