Second-ranked San Diego won its 19th in a row.

Yale wasn’t far behind at 17, but then the Bulldogs lost in the Ivy League to Princeton.

Wright State won again and at 16-0 has clinched the Horizon League regular-season title. ETSU is 13-1 and has done the same in the Southern Conference.

The line of the day went to NM State’s Molly Johnson, who had 37 kills in a five-set win at Seattle U. Johnson had eight errors in 69 attacks to hit .420 and had an ace, 21 digs and four blocks, three solo.

There were plenty of other big performances. Montana State’s Kira Thomsen had 32 kills in a five-set Big Sky win over Portland State as she hit .444 after having four errors in 63 attacks, and added two assists, two aces, 20 digs and a block.

Lani Mason had 30 kills for Delaware in a five-set CAA win at William & Mary and Makenzie Templeton had 29 kills and hit .500 for Southern Utah in a WAC win over California Baptist.

And how about the Salukis?

Southern Illinois has made a remarkable turnaround after finishing 5-26 in 2021, 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference. This season, the Salukis are 17-10, 10-5, and alone in third place and have won three of four.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at the key matches in NCAA Division I volleyball on Sunday.

There’s a full slate in the Big Ten but none of the six matches involve two ranked teams. Third-ranked Wisconsin is home for Indiana, No. 4 Nebraska is at Northwestern, No. 9 Minnesota is at Illinois, No. 14 Purdue is at Michigan, No. 15 Penn State is at Rutgers and Iowa is at Maryland.

Seven ACC matches show No. 5 Louisville home for North Carolina, No. 7 Pittsburgh is at Boston College, No. 10 Georgia Tech is at Florida State, NC State is at Notre Dame, Clemson is at Miami, Virginia is at Syracuse and Duke is at Wake Forest.

The biggest of the six Pac-12 matches has No. 16 Oregon, alone in second, home for Washington State, which is tied with UCS for third a game back. USC is home for Arizona. First-place Stanford is home for Colorado, No. 19 Washington is at Oregon State, Arizona State is at UCLA and Utah is at Cal.

The SEC slate shows LSU at Tennessee, Arkansas at Georgia, Ole Miss at South Carolina, and Texas A&M at Auburn.

The Big 12 is off.

No. 13 Creighton plays a Big East match against visiting Connecticut.

Both Conference USA ranked teams play as No. 21 Rice, which has won six in a row, is home for Louisiana Tech, and No. 22 Western Kentucky, riding a 13-match winning streak, is at FIU.

In the American Athletic, No. 23 Houston is off, but second-place No. 25 UCF is home for Memphis.

The top two teams in the Patriot League face off when Colgate, holding a one-game lead, is at second-place Army West Point. Colgate has won eight in a row, Army six.

Second-place FGCU is off, but first-place Liberty plays an ASUN match at third-place Central Arkansas.

Hofstra puts its 13-0 CAA record on the line at home against Southeastern, while Towson, a game back, is at College of Charleston.

Third-place Delaware State, two games back of MEAC leader Coppin State, gets a chance to close the gap when it plays host to the Eagles. Second-place Howard, a game between, is at South Carolina State.

BIG 12: No. 11 Baylor (21-4, 10-2) swept visiting Kansas (16-8, 6-6) for its sixth win in a row. Lauren Harrison had 16 kills, two blocks and five digs … TCU (12-10, 7-4) won in four at Texas Tech (14-10, 3-8) in an important match between two teams that need all the help they can get in terms of NCAA Tournament at-large consideration. Audrey Nalls had 20 kills, Julia Adams and Zoe Hall 15 each, and Jalyn Gibson 12. The Horned Frogs hit .311. Kenna Sauer had 19 kills for Texas Tech … Oklahoma (13-10, 3-8) swept at West Virginia (7-17, 0-11).

SEC: The leaders were all off but Auburn (19-5, 8-4) stayed in fourth place with a four-set in over visiting Texas A&M (12-12, 4-9). Auburn had five player with nine or more kills, 13 by Akasha Anderson. Logan Lednicky had 25 kills for Texas A&M to go with eight digs and three blocks, and Caroline Meuth had 18 kills, two assists, two aces, six digs and five blocks, one solo. Auburn beat A&M twice in the same season for the first time … Tennessee (12-11, 6-5) hit .415 and swept visiting LSU (13-19, 7-6) as Morgan Fingahl had 16 kills in 31 errorless attacks to hit .516 to go with four aces and three digs … Ole Miss (11-11, 7-5) won in four at South Carolina (9-12, 5-8) as Sasha Ratliff had 16 kills and hit .440 to go with three blocks, one solo … Mississippi State (13-9, 6-6) swept at Alabama (8-16, 2-10).

WEST COAST: San Diego (22-1, 13-0) won 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 at San Francisco (13-12, 6-8) as the Toreros hit .357. Grace Frohling had 15 kills with one error in 21 attacks and added an assist, an ace, two digs and five blocks, one solo. Katie Lukes had 13 kills, a block and seven digs. San Diego has swept 11 matches in a row … No. 18 BYU (17-5, 10-2) stayed two games back in the loss column with a sweep at Santa Clara (8-17, 3-9) as the Cougars hit .316 and Erin Livingston had 17 kills. She hit .342 and had an assist, an ace, six digs and two blocks … Pepperdine (18-7, 9-5) swept at Pacific (13-12, 5-8) as Emma Ammerman and Grace Chillingsworth had 11 kills each … Loyola Marymount (15-7, 11-3) won in five at Saint Mary’s (7-14, 4-9) behind 20 kills by Audrey Kemp, who had three errors in 33 attacks and had three digs and a block … Gonzaga (6-18, 2-11) won in five at Portland (9-15, 2-11) to force at tie at the bottom of the standings.

BIG SKY: There are six teams within three games of each other, including Northern Colorado (15-8, 9-3) winning for the seventh time in a row and vaulting into a first-place tie with Weber State (15-8, 9-3), a game in the loss column ahead of slumping Portland State (14-10, 9-4).

Northern Colorado swept visiting Northern Arizona as the Bears hit .303 and Makenzie Harris and Rachel Hickman had 13 kills each … Weber State swept Eastern Wasnington as Ashley Gneiting had 12 kills, hit .435 and had two digs and two blocks … Portland State lost its third in a row when got beat in five at Montana State (11-14, 7-6) as Kira Thomsen went off for 32 kills. Thomsen hit .444 after having four errors in 63 attacks, and added two assists, two aces, 20 digs and a block. Makayla Lewis had 19 kills for Portland State to go with four assists, an ace, 16 digs and three blocks … Montana (15-10, 8-5) lost in four to Sacramento State (12-13, 8-5) and they’re now tied for fourth … Idaho State beat visiting Idaho in four as Jamie Streit had 20 kills, hit .459 and had two assists, six digs and two blocks, one solo.

BIG WEST: Amber Igiede had 15 kills, hit .500 and had two digs and four blocks, three solo, as Hawai’i (16-6, 13-1) swept visiting Cal State Fullerton (12-10, 6-8) to keep its one-game lead. Hawai’i hit .353 in the 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 victory … UC Santa Barbara (16-8, 12-2) kept pace with a sweep at Cal Poly (13-11, 10-4), which is in a tie for third with idle Long Beach State. UCSB’s Michelle Ohwobete had 14 kills, hit .344 and had four digs and a block … UC Davis won in four at UC Irvine as Josephine Ough had 15 kills with two errors in 23 attacks and six blocks … CSU Bakersfield beat visiting CSUN in four Ava Palm had 20 kills, hit .515 after having three errors in 33 swings, and had two digs and two blocks … UC San Diego hit .315 and swept visiting UC Riverside. Zaria Henderson, who hit .529, and Katie Rapp, who hit .526, had 12 kills each.

MOUNTAIN WEST: UNLV (22-3, 13-1) won its 13th in a row and kept its one-game lead over San Jose State (18-6, 12-2), while Colorado State (17-8, 10-4) is now three games off the lead. UNLV swept visiting New Mexico behind 17 kills from Isabel Martin, who hit .371 and had two aces, seven digs and two blocks … San Jose State beat visiting Wyoming in four as Amethyst Harper had 14 kills with two errors in 24 attacks to hit .500 to go with two aces, 10 digs and five blocks, three solo … Colorado State got swept at Nevada, which got 15 kills from Kayla Afoa, who hit .303 and had four aces and 16 digs … Fresno State beat visiting Boise State in four as Ella Rud had 24 kills, hit .476, and had an ace, six digs and two blocks.

WAC: UTRGV (22-5, 11-1) took over sole possession of first place with a 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19 win at Utah Valley (16-8, 10-2). Sarah Cruz led with 15 kills, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. Claudia Lupescu had 13 kills, hit .458 and had a block and three digs. Utah Valley’s Tori Dorius had 14 kills and three blocks and Avery Shewell had 13 kills, an ace, nine digs and four blocks … Stephen F. Austin (21-4, 9-3) couldn’t capitalize because it got swept at UT Arlington (16-8, 8-4), which is now tied for fourth with Grand Canyon (14-9, 8-4). UTA got 11 kills from Brianna Ford, who hit .360 and had two assists, an ace, nine digs and five blocks, two solo … GCU swept at Utah Tech as Tatum Parrott had 16 kills, hit .382 and had two aces and three digs …

The line of the day went to NM State’s Molly Johnson, who had 37 kills in a five-set win at Seattle U. Johnson had eight errors in 69 attacks to hit .420 and had an ace, 21 digs and four blocks, three solo. Seattle U’s Shanice Horn had 23 kills, hit .346 and had an assist, two aces and six digs … Sam Houston beat Abilene Christian in four … Makenzie Templeton had 29 kills for Southern Utah in its five-set win over visiting California Baptist. Templeton had four errors in 50 attacks to hit .500 and had 13 digs and a block.

AROUND THE NATION: In the only Big Ten match, No. 6 Ohio State (17-5, 13-1) swept 25-13, 25-18, 27-25 at Michigan State (10-15, 1-13). Emily Londot had 14 kills, hit .323 and had three blocks, one solo. Adria Powell had three kills and eight blocks, one solo …

No. 17 Marquette (22-2, 13-1) swept visiting Villanova to pull to a half-game of Big East leader Creighton (21-3, 13-0), which was off …

Wright State and first-year coach Travers Green have completely run away with the Horizon League. The Huskies swept visiting Purdue Fort Wayne to improve to 24-3, 16-0, and not only clinched the HL regular-season title, they will be the host team for the conference tournament. Against PFW, Wright State hit .337 as Sam Ott had 11 kills with no errors in 18 attacks and Taylor Bransfield had 11 attacks in 17 errorless attacks …

Princeton (19-3, 11-1) and Yale (19-2, 11-1) are tied atop the Ivy League after Princeton snapped visiting Yale’s 17-match winning streak 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21. Freshman Lucia Scalamandre had 14 kills and hit .407 for the Tigers and had two digs and nine blocks, six solo. Yale’s Audrey Leak had 17 kills, an assist, a block and three digs. There are two games left on the schedule and normally, you would expect these teams would have a one-match playoff at season’s end to win the Ivy’s NCAA bid, but this year there is a tournament for the first time. Yale swept their earlier meeting …

ETSU won its seventh in a row and beat visiting UNC Greensboro in four to clinch the SoCon regular-season title. Four Bucs had 12 or more kills, 14 by Lundyn Coffman, who hit .429 and had an assist, six digs and three blocks, one solo … Also in the SoCon, Mercer beat Furman in four and Annie Karl had 21 kills, hit .450 and had 14 digs and two solo blocks …

Five teams are with three games of each other atop the ASUN. First-place Liberty was off, but FGCU is now a game back in the loss column after sweeping Bellarmine as Lily Felts had 12 kills, hit .360 and had three aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Idle Central Arkansas is third, a game behind in the win column, and also a game in the loss column ahead of Jacksonville State and Lipscomb. Jax State swept at Austin Peay — 33-31 in the second — as Lena Kindermann had 16 kills, hit .481 and had five digs. Lipscomb beat visiting Kennesaw State — 32-30 in the second — in four as Caroline Stogner had 19 kills, hit .349 and had three aces and 12 digs …

Loyola Chicago took its first Atlantic 10 loss on Friday at Dayton, but then beat Dayton in four on Saturday. The Ramblers hit .308 and got 17 kills fro Addie Barnes, who had an assist and 13 digs, and 15 kills from Karlie McNabb, who had an assist, nie digs and two blocks. Second-place Davidson, a game back in the loss column, was off …

Northern Iowa (22-6, 15-0) extended its Missouri Valley Conference winning streak to 15 with a sweep at Bradley. The Panthers hit .364 and were led by Kira Fallert, who had 14 kills, hit .355, and had two assists, seven digs and a solo block … Drake stayed two games back with a four-set win at Illinois State as four players had 13 or more kills, 17 by Haley Bush … Also in the Valley, Murray State beat visiting Valparaiso in five as Federica Nuccio had 21 kills, hit .357 and had 17 digs and two blocks, and Ella Vogel had 20 kills … Evansville lost in four at Southern Illinois, but Giulia Cardona had 25 kills and Alondra Vazquez had 21. The Salukis have made a remarkable turnaround. Southern Illinois finished 5-26 in 2021, 0-18 in the Valley. This season, the Salukis are 17-10, 10-5, and alone in third place …

Tennessee Tech, down 14-11 in the fifth, came back to win at Eastern Illinois 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14 and trails idle UT Martin by a game atop the Ohio Valley standings. The Golden Eagles won their 10th in a row, the program’s longest streak since 1983 … Also in the OVC, Lindenwood won in five at Little Rock and Nyah Wilson had 23 kills, hit .353, and had 10 digs and three blocks …

Navy hit .402 in its Patriot League sweep of Lafayette. Jordan Llewellyn had 19 kills, hit .441 and had an assist, five digs and a solo block … American won its PL match in five at Lehigh and Zeynep Uzen had 22 kills and Adelina Berisha 21 while hitting .421 … Bucknell beat Lehigh in four as Lauren Link had 24 kills, 12 digs and two blocks …

HCU and McNeese both won to stay tied atop the Southland Conference. HCU beat visiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in four, which dropped the Islanders into a tie for third with Southeastern Louisiana. McNeese swept at UIW, while SLU swept visiting Texas A&M-Commerce as Cicily Hidalgo had 14 kills with one error in 29 attacks and 10 digs …

There’s a change again atop the Big South after Radford knocked off Campbell, dropping the Fighting Camels into a tie with idle High Point. Radford won in five as four players had 10 or more kills, 15 by Taylor Jefferson … Winthrop is two games back after sweeping at Gardner-Webb … Also in the Big South, Charleston Southern won in four at USC Upstate and Peyton Thompson had 22 kills, hit .306 and had two assists, five digs and a block …

In the Colonial Athletic Association, first-place Hofstra swept visiting Northeastern to stay a game up on Towson, which won in four at College of Charleston. Victoria Barrett had 16 kills, hit .361 and had an assist, an ace and 10 digs … Also in the CAA, Delaware won in five at William & Mary and Delaware’s Lani Mason had 30 kills, an ace, 17 digs and a block …

Fairfield maintained its three-game MAAC lead with a sweep at Iona … All five MAC matches ended in sweeps, including Bowling Green beating Akron as the Falcons hit .364 and held a 12-3 blocking advantage. Ohio stayed a game behind of BGSU in the East with a win at Toledo in which Caitlin O’Farrell had 11 kills with one error in 17 attacks …

Summit League-leading South Dakota swept St. Thomas as Elizabeth Juhnke had 18 kills, hit .424 and had an ace, nine digs and a block … Omaha stayed two games back by sweeping Oral Roberts …

Texas State’s Sun Belt West lead is now two games after beating Troy for the second straight day. Jada Gardner had 16 kills, hit .394 and had an assist, two aces, nine digs and two blocks, one solo, in the four-set win … James Madison, holding a four-game lead in the East, beat Marshall in four for its 10th win in a row … South Alabama got 24 kills from Hannah Maddux as it beat Coastal Carolina in five. Ella Saada had 23 kills for Coastal.

