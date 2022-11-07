Florida State went up 2-0 in its ACC match Sunday with visiting No. 10 Georgia Tech. But all that did was give more playing time to Julia Bergmann, who had 38 kills and led the Yellow Jackets to a reverse sweep.

Fourth-ranked Nebraska was two points away from losing its Big Ten match at Northwestern in the fourth set, but pulled it out and then cruised in the fifth. But in the fifth, with the Huskers up 9-3, Northwestern setter Sienna Noordermeer chased a ball and crashed into the stands. The game was delayed for a long time before she was taken out on a stretcher.

There are only four matches on the Monday NCAA Division I volleyball schedule and none on Tuesday. Three of Monday’s matches are in the SWAC when Alabama A&M plays Florida A&M, Grambling plays Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Prairie View. Fresno State plays at San Diego State in the Mountain West.

ACC: Julia Bergmann had three kills in the first set and five more in the second. And then she warmed up as the 6-foot-5 Brazilian led Georgia Tech (18-5, 11-3) to a 14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-10 victory at Florida State (16-9, 8-6). Bergman had 38 kills with 12 errors on 77 attacks to hit .338 and had an assist, 11 digs, two blocks — one solo — and three aces. One of those aces, a short, ended the fourth set, and she ended the match with another.

Bergmann’s 38 kills ties the school record and marked the fourth time this year she’s had 30 or more kills. Her teammates totaled 28 kills, 14 by Bianca Bertolino. She had 20 digs and two blocks.

Florida State got 17 kills from Audrey Koenig, who had an ace and 10 digs. Emily Ryan had 12 kills and hit .350 and had five blocks, one solo …

No. 5 Louisville (22-2, 13-1) came back to beat visiting North Carolina (15-10, 7-7) as Claire Chausee had 24 kills and hit .380 to go with eight digs in the 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 victory …

Seventh-ranked Pittsburgh (24-2, 14-0) won its 14th in a row, 26-24, 25-11, 18-25, 25-15 at Boston College (17-11, 5-9) as Courtney Buzzerio had 13 kills and Julianna Dalton and Valeria Vazquez Gomez had 12 each …

Duke (14-11, 5-9) swept at Wake Forest (13-12, 5-9) behind 20 kills by Gracie Johnson, who had three errors in 38 attack an hit .447 to go with four digs and two blocks, one solo … NC State ( 13-12, 7-7) won in four at Notre Dame (9-15, 4-10) as Martyna Leoniak had 15 kills and Vanja Bukilic and Amanda Rice had 14 each … Miami (15-9, 8-5) had to go five to beat visiting Clemson (12-13, 3-10). Angela Grieve led with 21 kills, two aces, seven digs and four blocks, one solo. Abby Casiano had a kill and 10 blocks … Syracuse (11-13, 7-7) beat visiting Virginia (11-14, 3-11) in four.

BIG TEN: Nebraska (21-2, 13-1) got all it could handle at Northwestern (17-9, 6-8) before coming away with a 27-29, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6 victory. Nebraska trailed 23-21 in the fourth at Northwestern before scoring the next four points on a service error, back-to-back Northwestern attack errors and a kill by Whitney Lauenstein. Then the Huskers bolted to a 9-3 lead in the fifth set when play was halted for quite a while after Northwestern freshman setter Sienna Noordermeer chased a ball and crashed into the stands and fans. She was taken out of a hushed Welsh-Ryan Arena on a stretcher. Northwestern, which earlier this season lost junior setter Alexa Rousseau to an injury, finished the match with junior libero Grace Reininga at the helm. Reininga had played in two sets of a match in early September.

Lauenstein led Nebraska with 16 kills and hit .353 to go with an assist, two digs and seven blocks. Madi Kubik had 15 kills and eight digs and Lindsay Krause had 14 kills, hit .379 and had a block and two digs. Kaitlyn Hord had seven kills and nine blocks.

Temi Thomas-Ailara got all of her 26 kills for Northwestern in the first four sets. She hit .333 and had three blocks and five digs. Hanna Lesiak had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, a block and 11 digs. Desiree Becker had 10 kills with one error in 20 attacks and five blocks, one solo. Noordermeer had a kill, 44 assists, an ace, a blick and 11 digs …

No. 3 Wisconsin (21-2, 13-1) won its 12th in a row as the Badgers battled to a 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24 victory over visiting Indiana (13-13, 6-8). Sarah Franklin led with 18 kills, an assist, an ace, eight digs and block … No. 9 Minnesota (15-7, 10-4) won in five at Illinois (11-13, 6-8) in the 25-16, 16-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 victory. Taylor Landfair had 19 kills, two aces, four digs and two blocks. Illinois got 21 kills apiece from Brooke Mosher and Raina Terry … No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) won 25-21, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 at Michigan (14-10, 5-9) as Eva Hudson had 15 kills, two ace, seven digs and a block … No. 15 Penn State (19-6, 8-6) won 25-18, 25-16, 26-24 at Rutgers (8-18, 2-12) as the Nittany Lions hit .348. Zoe Weatheringon had 13 kills, hit .588 and had three blocks … Maryland (14-12, 5-9) beat visiting and always so close Iowa (7-18, 1-13) in four as Laila Ivey had 18 kills in the 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 27-25 victory.

PAC-12: Sunday was a rare day in the Pac-12 with no surprises, although USC (18-7, 10-4) had to rally in five to beat visiting Arizona (13-12, 3-11) and hold onto sole possession of third place. USC won 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11. Skylar Fields matched her career high again with 27 kills and had an ace and 12 digs. Sofia Maldonada Diaz had 22 kills and hit .444 for Arizona to go with six aces, six digs and a block …

Eighth-ranked Stanford (18-4, 13-1) rolled on with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 win over visiting Colorado (16-8, 8-6) as the Cardinal hit .336. Kendall Kipp had 19 kills, hit .378 and had an assist, an ace, six digs and three blocks …

No. 16 Oregon (17-5, 11-3) beat visiting Washington State (17-8, 9-5) 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 as Mimi Colyer had 25 kills. She hit .364 and had an ace, nine digs and two blocks. Pia Timmer had 19 kills for WSU to go with two aces, 12 digs and a block …

No. 19 Washington (17-7, 9-5) hit .381 and won 25-10, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23 at Oregon State (7-17, 2-12). Claire Hoffman had 18 kills, hit .417 and had an assist, eight digs and a block. Marin Grote had 13 kills with one error in 23 attacks and three blocks, one solo …

UCLA (13-10, 7-7) swept visiting Arizona State (11-15, 5-9) as the Bruins hit .301 in the 25-20, 25-16, 31-29 victory. elan McCall led with 16 kills, two assists, three aces and four blocks, one solo. Anna Dodson had 13 kills, hit .346 and had an ace, six digs and solo block …

And finally, Utah (14-11, 7-7) fell behind 0-2 and rallied at Cal (7-17, 0-14) for a 17-25, 16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-5 victory. Ultimately, Utah hit .360. KJ Burgess had 13 kills with no errors in 20 attacks and four blocks. Madelyn Robinson had 15 kills, an assist, an ace, three digs and a block. Cal’s Peyton DeJardin had 15 kills and hit .394 and Lydia Grote had 14 kills.

SEC: No. 12 Florida and No. 20 Kentucky were off, but Georgia (18-6, 9-4) took over sole possession of third place by rallying to beat visiting Arkansas 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 15-8. Kacie Evans led with 21 kills, an ace, esven digs and five blocks. Makenzie Norris had eight kills with no errors in 12 attacks and 11 blocks. Georgia held a 19-5 blocks advantage. Arkansas (15-8, 6-7) got 19 kills from Taylor Head, 15 from Maggie Cartwright, and got a boost from the return of Jillian Gillen, who had 11 kills while wearing a brace on her right knee …

Auburn (20-5, 9-5) stayed a game in the loss column behind Georgia as the Tigers had to work extra hard to beat visiting Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27 24-26, 33-31. It’s the first time Auburn has reached 20 wins since 2010. Akasha Anderson led with 21 kills, two assists, two aces, eight digs and three blocks. Kendall Kemp had nine kills, hit .350 and had eight blocks, three solo. Caroline Meuth had 19 kills for A&M (12-13, 4-10) to go with two assists, six digs and three blocks …

Tennessee (13-11, 7-5) completed a weekend sweep of visiting LSU (13-11, 7-7), coming away with a 22-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 victory in which Morgan Fingahl had 27 kills, hit .365 and had an ace, 18 digs and three blocks, one solo … South Carolina (11-12, 5-8) beat visiting Ole Miss (11-12, 7-6) 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 as Kiune Fletcher had 15 kills and hit .500 go with two digs and six blocks.

AROUND THE NATION: No. 13 Creighton swept its Big East match with Connecticut. Norah Sis had 18 kills, an assist, seven digs and two blocks, one solo …

In Conference USA No. 21 Rice hit .432 and swept Louisiana Tech and No. 22 Western Kentucky hit .360 as it swept at FIU. Rice’s Anota Adekunle had 13 kills in 17 errorless attacks to hit .765 and added an assist, a dig and a block. WKU’s Lauren Matthews had 17 kills with three errors in 30 attacks to hit .467 and had three blocks, one solo … Also in C-USA Charlotte won in four at FAU and Emani’ Foster had 25 kills, hit .417 and had an assist, five digs and four blocks, three solo …

There’s a tie atop the Patriot League between Army West Point and Colgate after Army beat the visiting Red Raiders in four. Army’s Allanah Cutler had 17 kills with one error in 40 attacks, 18 digsg and five blocks, one solo. Taylor Cigna had 23 digs and 10 assists for Colgate …

No. 23 and first-place Houston was off but No. 23 UCF kept pace in the American Athletic Conference with a sweep over visiting Memphis as the Knights hit .347. Heidi Bonde and McKenna Melville had 13 kills each and Melville added as assist, two aces, nine digs and two blocks, one solo … Also in the AAC East Carolina beat Tulsa in four as Angeles Alderete had 22 kills, hit .362 and had an assist, 11 digs and two blocks …

Hofstra improved to 14-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association by beating visiting Northeastern, 34-32 in the fourth. Zyare Abdul-Rahim had 20 kills … Towson stayed a game back by sweeping at College of Charleston. Victoria Barrett had 15 kills, hit .429 and had three aces, seven digs and two solo blocks … Also in the CAA, Delaware won in five at William & Mary and Lani Mason had 30 kills, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo …

In a SWAC match, Alabama State beat Florida A&M in four as Jada Rhodes had 23 for ASU while hitting .321 with 17 digs and three blocks. FAMU’s Dominque Washington had 27 kills, hit .387 and added an assist, two aces and 15 digs …

Coppin State (11-2) saw its lead in the MEAC cut to a half game over Howard (10-2) as Coppin lost in five at Delaware State and Howard hit .397 and swept at South Carolina State …

Liberty maintained sole possession of first place in the ASUN as the Flames hit .337 in a sweep at Central Arkansas … Also in the ASUN, Mahalia White had a career-high 28 kills as North Florida beat Jacksonville in four. White, a transfer from UC Davis whom we profiled in 2018 while she was battling cancer, hit .351 and had an ace and 10 digs …

Binghamton hit .321 and took over first place in America East by a game in the win column with a sweep of UAlbany as UMBC lost in four to visiting New Hampshire. Binghamton’s Stefana Stan had 10 kills in 21 errorless swing …

