Top-ranked Texas returned to the court with a vengeance, showing no rust after 12 days off, and swept visiting Iowa State, the only team to beat the Longhorns this year.

Eighth-ranked Stanford went to USC, which was without leading attacker Skylar Fields. But USC won the first two sets before Stanford came back to win the third, had to rally late in the fourth, and then won easily in the fifth.

No. 23 UCF swept at South Florida.

Michigan coach Mark Rosen has taken “temporary leave of absence for health-related reasons” and his wife, associate head coach Leisa Rosen, will take over.

That story, recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s key matches in NCAA Division I volleyball. We won’t have another roundup again until Sunday.

THURSDAY: The big match of the day is in Conference USA, when No. 21 Rice goes to No. 22 Western Kentucky. Rice is 22-2 overall, 12-0 in C-USA, and has won seven matches in a row, while WKU is 25-2, 13-0 and has won 14 in a row.

The only Big Ten match has No. 6 Ohio State home for No. 15 Purdue.

There are three Pac-12 matches including No. 14 Oregon at Utah, Cal at UCLA and Oregon State at Utah.

In the West Coast Conference, second-ranked San Diego is home for Saint Mary’s and No. 18 BYU is off, because Pacific refused to go to Provo and forfeited.

the lone Big 12 match has West Virginia at Kansas State.

FRIDAY: The big match in the ACC has No. 5 Louisville at No. 13 Georgia Tech. Also in the ACC, No. 7 Pittsburgh is home for Syracuse, Boston College goes to Duke, Virginia Tech is at Virginia, Miami is at Clemson and Florida State is at Notre Dame.

There are six Big Ten matches but none involving two ranked teams. No. 3 Wisconsin is home for Rutgers, No. 4 Nebraska is home for Iowa, No. 9 Minnesota is home for Maryland, No. 16 Penn State is at Indiana, Northwestern is at Michigan and Illinois is at Michigan State.

Creighton of the Big East, ranked No. 12, entertains St. John’s. The other ranked team, No. 17 Marquette, is off.

No. 23 Houston plays an American Athletic Conference match at Tulsa.

There are two Pac-12 matches when No. 20 Washington goes to Arizona and No. 25 Washington State plays at Arizona State.

In the SEC, No. 11 Florida is off but No. 19 Kentucky goes to Mississippi State. Also, Georgia is at Tennessee, South Carolina is at Alabama and Auburn is at Ole Miss.

SATURDAY: Matches in the Big 12 includes Texas at Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor at TCU.

In the Big Ten, Penn State is at Purdue, Wisconsin plays host to Maryland, Illinois is at Michigan ad Northwestern is at Michigan State.

There are three Pac-12 matches with Stanford at UCLA, Cal at USC and Oregon State at Colorado.

In the SEC, Florida is at Texas A&M while LSU is at Missouri and South Carolina is at Alabama.

The WCC slate includes San Diego home for Pacific and BYU home for Saint Mary’s.

Marquette has a Big East match at Providence.

In Conference USA, Rice is at Middle Tennessee.

The CAA leaders square off when Hofstra goes to Towson.

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

MARK ROSEN UPDATE: This is the Michigan news release:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan head volleyball coach Mark Rosen will take a temporary leave of absence for health-related reasons, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel announced Wednesday (November 9). In his absence, associate head coach Leisa Rosen will oversee the program.

“Our entire department is behind Mark. We will continue to provide him with all of our support and hope to get him back to the program he loves shortly,” said Manuel. “We will work closely with coach Leisa Rosen to support our student-athletes as they strive towards the postseason while caring for Mark, Leisa, and their family during this challenge.”

Rosen joined Michigan in 1999 and is the program’s all-time winningest coach, with 19 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan, which has been ranked in the top 25 this season, is currently 14-10 with six regular season games remaining before the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines return to action this weekend with a Friday (7 p.m.) game against Northwestern and a Saturday (7 p.m.) contest against Illinois.

WEDNESDAY: Texas (18-1, 10-1 Big 12) swept visiting Iowa State (17-9, 8-4), the only team it lost to. in five at Iowa State on October 19. Five Longhorns had all the Texas kills in the 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 victory. Logan Eggleston led with 14 as she hit .423 and had two aces, three blocks and four digs. Madisen Skinner had 12 kills, three blocks and two digs. Asjia O’Neal had nine kills, hit .538 and had seven blocks and two digs. Molly Phillips had seven kills, hit .385 and had two blocs and a dig, and Kayla Caffey had five kills in seven errorless attacks, a dig and four blocks, one solo. Texas hit .379.

Iowa State, which hit .169, got 10 kills from Maya Duckworth. Texas completely shut down the Cyclones’ offensive leader, Eleanor Holthaus, who had five kills and hit negative …

Also in the Big 12, Oklahoma (14-10, 4-8) beat visiting Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) in five as Taylor Preston had 23 kills and Megan Wilson 20 in the 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 28-30, 15-13 victory. Preston hit .317 and had 15 digs and two blocks, one solo. Wilson had five aces, a block and also 15 digs. Peyton Chamberlain had two kills, 54 assists, 14 digs and two blocks, and Callie Kemohah had 26 digs, two aces and 10 assists. Reagan Cooper had a career-high 25 kills for Texas Tech as she hit .321 and added an ace, a block and three digs. Kenna Sauer had 19 kills, an assist, 16 dig and four blocks, one solo. KJ Adams had 29 digs, four assists and an ace …

Stanford (19-4, 14-1 Pac-12) has now won 13 in a row, but that streak was in jeopardy throughout the first four sets of its 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-9 victory at USC (18-8, 10-5). Both teams had strong offensive matches as Stanford hit .331 and USC .277.

Kendall Kipp, who hit .413, had a career-high 24 kills, four in the fifth set when she had one error in six attacks and one of her three aces. She also had four digs and six blocks. In the fourth set, USC took a 23-22 lead but Kipp responded with a kill and her other two aces.

Elia Rubin had 15 kills, an assist, an ace and five digs, and Caitie Baird had 12 kills, two assists, an ace, two blocks and four digs. McKenna Vicini had four kills and eight blocks and Kami Miner had three kills in five errorless tries, 52 assists, two aces and seven digs.

USC was without leading attacker Skylar Fields, but in her place four of her teammates had 10 or more kills, including 21 by freshman Jordan Wilson. She had two blocks and a dig. Emilia Weske had 15 kill with four errors in 24 attacks to hit .458 and had two blocks and three digs. Lindsey Miller had 10 kills and hit .333 to go with five blocks and two digs, and Katelyn Smith had 10 kills and added an ace, two blocks and four digs. Mia Tuaniga had two kills, 48 assists, seven digs and four aces, as her powerful jump serve kept Stanford out of system until late in the match …

UCF (22-1, 14-1 American Athletic) won 25-13, 25-18, 25-8 at South Florida (9-16, 3-10) for the Knights’ 10th win in a row. McKenna Melville had 13 kills with two errors in 25 attacks to hit .440 and added an ace, a block and eight digs. UCF hit .455 with 35 kills and only five errors in 66 swings …

Howard hit .386 and won its MEAC match at Norfolk State in four to pull back into a first-place tie with idle Coppin State. Rya McKinnon had 23 kills with four errors in 38 attacks to hit .500 and had an assist, two aces, eight digs and three blocks …

In the Southern Conference, first-place ETSU swept at Chattanooga as Jenna Forster had 14 kills, hit .303 and had a dig and two blocks … Also in the SoCon, Western Carolina swept visiting UNC Greensboro as Merry Gebel had 13 kills, hit .324 and had an ace, eight digs and a block … and Samford swept at Mercer as the Bulldogs hit .351 with six players with five or more kills …

Giovana Larregui Lopez had 26 kills as Eastern Illinois, which hit .321, swept its Ohio Valley match over Southern Indiana. Lopez had six errors in 40 swings to hit .500 and had an ace, a block and two digs …

Delaware of the CAA swept visiting independent Chicago State. Lani Mason had 12 kills, hit .300 and had three blocks and seven digs.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL FANS! There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com.Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag