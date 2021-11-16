NCAA volleyball: Louisville sweeps ND, Furman wins in SoCon tourney, new AVCA Poll

Top-ranked Louisville made short work of the Fighting Irish in an ACC match at Notre Dame, the Southern Conference kicked off NCAA Division I womens’s volleyball postseason play, and the AVCA released a new poll that still doesn’t include Mississippi State (hear all about it in our weekly roundtable).

Action continues with four more matches Tuesday, two in the Patriot League Championship quarterfinals. Third-seeded Army West Point plays host to No. 6 Navy and No. 4 American is home for Loyola Maryland. The losers end their respective seasons, while the winners advance to Saturday’s semifinals at Colgate. Click here for more Patriot League info.

In the Mountain West, New Mexico goes to Air Force and in the Big West, Cal Poly is at CSU Bakersfield.

AVCA POLL — The top three teams — Louisville, Texas, and Pittsburgh — stayed the same. BYU moved up a spot to No. 4, trading places with No. 5 Wisconsin.

Purdue, which a while back was No. 6, jumped three spots back to sixth. Baylor, Kentucky, and Minnesota all dropped a spot each to rank 7, 8, 9, and Ohio State stayed No. 10.

After that, there was no movement more than two spots except for San Diego falling from No. 19 to 23rd. Tennessee dropped out and Pepperdine moved back in at No. 25.

Still no Mississippi State, the last team out.

Click here for the complete AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll.

MONDAY — Louisville, the last unbeaten team, improved to 25-0 overall, 15-0 in the ACC, with its 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 sweep at Notre Dame (11-14, 8-7).

Louisville had four players with six or more kills, 12 by Anna DeBeer, who had six digs and five blocks, one solo. Anna Stevenson had eight kills with one error in 14 attacs, an ace, four digs, and eight blocks.

Notre Dame, which hit .021, got nine kills from Caroline Meuth, who had five blocks and six digs. Charley Niego, tied for the team lead in kills, did not play.

Notre Dame, No. 40 in the RPI, has three matches left, two that can help its NCAA at-large bid hopes. The Irish play host to last-place Virginia Tech on Sunday, and then go to Florida State the day before Thanksgiving and are at Louisville on November 26 …

Ninth-seeded Furman (8-19) put an end to the season of No. 8-seeded Chattanooga (11-19) with a five-set Southern Conference victory. It put the Paladins into a Friday match against top-seeded Mercer in Birmingham, Alabama.

Furman got 22 kills from Bella Tolone in the 27-25, 15-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory. She had two assists, a block, and 25 digs. Neci Harris has 13 kills, two assists, an ace, two digs, and two blocks, one solo. Furman had five players with 12 or more digs and 104 total and won despite hitting .090. Chattanooga, which hit .151 and had 112 digs, got a career-high 35 digs from Paige Gallentine, who had five asissts. Chloe Bryan had 16 kills, three blocks, and three digs.

Click here for more SoCon Championship info …

In the SWAC, Arkansas-Pine Bluff swept Prairie View and Grambling beat Texas Southern in four. UAPB’s Destiny Thomas had 14 kills with one error in 28 attacks, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Grambling’s Tamaira Johnson had 16 kills, hit .306, and had three digs and four blocks.