NCAA volleyball: BYU wins West Coast; Hawai’i wins again; CSU, Utah St. share MWC title

Fourth-ranked BYU won the West Coast Conference title Saturday when the Cougars beat Saint Mary’s and No. 23 San Diego was upset by Pacific.

Hawai’i clinched at least a tie for the Big West title and the race stayed tight in the SEC.

The highlights follow, but first a look at Sunday NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule for the leagues not involved in conference tournaments.

There are six Big Ten matches, two involving two ranked teams. Fifth-ranked Wisconsin goes to No. 9 Minnesota, while No. 15 Penn State is at No. 10 Ohio State. Sixth-ranked Purdue is at Northwestern, No. 24 Illinois is home for Maryland, Michigan goes to Michigan State, and Iowa is at Indiana.

The PAC-12 has six matches, highlighted by No. 16 Oregon at No. 12 Washington and No. 19 Stanford at No. 17 Utah. UCLA, ranked No. 13 and tied with Washington atop the conference, is home for Arizona, No. 22 Washington State is home for Oregon State, Cal is at Colorado, and Arizona State at USC.

There are five ACC matches, including No. 2 Pittsburgh at Clemson. Miami goes to North Carolina, Duke is at Syracuse, Boston College at Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech at Notre Dame.

It’s a busy Sunday in the SEC with the three teams bunched within a game of each other at the top are in action. Eighth-ranked Kentucky goes to Auburn, No. 20 Florida is home again for South Carolina, and Mississippi State is back at Arkansas. Texas A&M goes to LSU.

The Big East schedule includes No. 21 Creighton home for St. John’s.

WEST COAST — Pacific is only 13-15 this season, 10-7 in the WCC, but the Tigers, who earlier this season upset then-No. 25 Pepperdine, did it again Saturday with a stunning 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20 win over visiting San Diego (20-6, 14-3). It might have knocked the Toreros out of NCAA at-large contention.

Pacific, which beat two ranked teams in the same season for the first time since 2009, got 16 kills from Rammoni Cook, who hit .565. Darina Kumanova had 13 kills, two aces, a block, and 14 digs. Grace Frohling had 21 kills for USD as she hit .409 and had an ace, three blocks, and two digs. …

BYU (27-1, 17-0) hit .347 and beat visiting Saint Mary’s (14-12, 8-9) 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-14 for its 20th victory in a row, and, of course, the WCC title. Kenzie Koerber led with 19 kills as she hit .333 and had three assists, 12 digs, and two blocks. Erin Livingston had 15 kills, hit .368, and had three digs and two blocks … No. 25 Pepperdine hit .380 and swept visiting Santa Clara, LMU beat visiting San Francisco in four, and Gonzaga swept Portland. Rachel Ahrens had 19 kills for Pepperdine as she hit .469 and had a block and five digs.

SEC — Kentucky (21-4, 14-1) swept at Auburn (131-13, 5-11) to maintain its one-game lead in the loss column over Mississippi State and Florida. Alli Stumler led with 14 kills as the Wildcats hit .324 …

Florida (19-6, 13-2) kept pace with a sweep of visiting South Carolina (14-12, 6-10) in which the Gators hit .454. T’Ara Ceasar led with 13 kills and Thayer Hall had 11 with no errors in 18 attacks. She had four assists and 12 digs …

Mississippi State (23-5, 14-2) won its 11th in a row, a four-set victory at Arkansas (18-9, 9-7). Gabby Waden led with 17 kills and six blocks, one solo.

MOUNTAIN WEST — Utah State (22-8, 14-4) and Colorado State (18-9, 14-4) remained tied atop the conference, a game ahead of San Jose State as the regular season came to a close. Utah State hadn’t finished No. 1 in the standings since 2012.

Utah State beat visiting Wyoming (16-14, 8-10) in five. Tatum Stall led with 19 kills, an assist, 12 digs, and two blocks, one solo … CSU beat Boise State (21-10, 10-8) to claim its share of the title, its 17th. Kennedy Stanford led with 21 kills as she hit .457 and had nine digs and a solo block …

San Jose State swept at San Diego State … New Mexico won in four at Fresno State as Uxue Guereca had 22 kills and hit .452 … UNLV swept Nevada.

AROUND THE NATION — There were two Big 12 matches Saturday as No. 7 Baylor (18-5, 12-2) swept Iowa State (16-11, 8-8) and Kansas (14-11, 6-8) beat TCU (8-16, 2-12) in four. Lauren Harrison led Baylor with 18 kills as she hit .469 and had a block and a dig. Rachel Langs had seven kills and eight blocks, two solo, for Kansas. …

In the Big West, Hawai’i (20-6, 17-1) clinched a share of the title with a sweep at Cal Poly. It was the Rainbow Wahine’s ninth win in a row. Amber Igiede had 10 kills, hit .381, and had seven blocks, three solo …Also, UC Santa Barbara swept UC Riverside, CSUN beat UC Davis in four, UC San Diego beat Cal State Fullerton in five as Ava McInnes had 25 kills, and Long Beach State swept UC Irvine.

In the Summit League, South Dakota beat North Dakota State in five as Elizabeth Juhnke had 25 kills and hit .340 to go with an ace, two blocks, and 17 digs …

NC State (15-12, 9-7) swept at Virginia (8-19, 1-16) in the only ACC match Saturday. Jade Parchment had 12 kills, two aces, and 10 digs … In the only Big East match, DePaul (19-11, 12-6) swept Georgetown (7-22, 3-15). DePaul, which hit .351, got 10 kills from Meredith Wallace …

In the Missouri Valley, Loyola (21-9, 14-4) maintained its lead with a four-set win at Northern Iowa. Also in the Valley, Valparaiso won in four at Drake, Indiana State won in four at Southern Illinois and Missouri State beat visiting Evansville in four.

WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE WINS DIII — The No. 4-seeded Blugolds swept No. 6 Calvin 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 at Francis Fieldhouse in St. Louis.