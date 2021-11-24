No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 3 Pitt highlights ACC showdown Wednesday; BYU, Baylor, Oregon win

Fourth-ranked BYU won at San Diego on Tuesday and became the first team to go undefeated in West Coast Conference play since also doing it in 1993. In other key matches in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, No. 7 Baylor swept at Oklahoma, and No. 19 Oregon swept Arizona.

We’ll get to Tuesday’s results, but first it’s showdown Wednesday in the ACC with a lot on the line, from top-four NCAA Tournament seeds to top-16 host seeds to at-large bids.

The nation’s only unbeaten team, top-ranked Louisville, plays at No. 3 Pittsburgh. Louisville is No. 1 in the NCAA RPI, and Pitt is No. 2. When they played October 24 in Louisville, the Cardinals won 25-19, 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 13-15. The match starts at 5 p.m. Eastern and will be shown on the ACC Network.

Also in the ACC on Wednesday, No. 14 Georgia Tech (No. 6 RPI) is home for Clemson, and Miami (No. 11 RPI but unranked in the AVCA poll) plays host to Wake Forest. Florida State (No. 14 RPI but also unranked) is home for Notre Dame, which sits 36th in the RPI and has hopes of an at-large NCAA bid. And another team hopeful of an outside shot at a bid, No. 42 RPI Syracuse, plays at NC State.

There are two matches in the Big Ten — No. 9-ranked Ohio State goes to Rutgers, and No. 23 Illinois is at Michigan.

In the only Big 12 match, No. 7 Baylor is back at Oklahoma after sweeping there Tuesday.

The PAC-12 has five matches, one involving two of its ranked teams when No. 21 Washington State goes to No. 17 Utah. No. 12 Washington is at Colorado, No. 13 UCLA is home for Cal, No. 18 Stanford is at USC, and Arizona State plays at Oregon State. UCLA and Washington are tied for first, two games up on Washington State and three ahead of Utah.

The lone SEC match has Tennessee at Missouri.

An NCAA tourney bid is on the line in the Mid-American Conference when top-seeded Ball State plays second-seeded Bowling Green in the MAC Tournament championship match.

The Mountain West tournament gets underway at UNLV with two quarterfinals. Third-seeded San Jose State plays No. 6 Boise State with the winner playing Utah State in Thursday’s semifinals, and fourth-seeded UNLV plays No. 5 New Mexico with the winner getting top-seeded Colorado State.

There are also five matches in the American Athletic Conference, including UCF, which has already won the title, at Tulane.

The Big West has Long Beach State at UC Davis, and Cal State Fullerton at UC Riverside.

WEST COAST — BYU (28-1) finished the WCC season 18-0 with its 25-10, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory at San Diego (20-7, 14-4)

BYU, which won its 20th in a row and stands No. 17 in the RPI, hit .257. The Cougars got 13 kills from Kenzie Koerber, who hit .345 and had two aces, a block, and 14 digs. Heather Gneiting had nine kills with one error in 17 attacks, an ace, and a dig. Whitney Bower had four kills with one error in seven tries, 36 assists, an ace, a block, and eight digs.

The Toreros hit .183 against BYU. Katie Lukes had 13 kills, two assists, four aces, and eight digs. Kylie Preis also had 13 kills. San Diego is No. 43 in the RPI and a long shot for an at-large bid …

No. 25 Pepperdine (22-5, 14-4, No. 34 RPI) is in a better situation after its 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of visiting Gonzaga (9-20, 5-13). The Waves, who hit .322, got 19 kills from Rachel Ahrens, who hit .368 and had an assist, three blocks, and eight digs. Emma Ammerman had 13 kills with one error and two blocks. Isabel Zelaya had three kills in five errorless tries, 38 assists, two blocks, and nine digs. Kennedy Croft had 10 kills for Gonzaga …

Santa Clara (12-15, 8-9) won in four at Pacific (13-16, 10-8) as Michelle Shaffer had 13 kills, hit .382, and had an ace, three blocks, and seven digs. Julia Sangiacomo had 13 kills, an ace, six blocks, and 13 digs. Pacific’s Alexa Edwards had 15 kills, an ace, a block, and 12 digs … Loyola Marymount (17-11, 8-10) swept visiting Portland (5-20, 2-14) as Megan Rice had 16 kills, two assists, a block, and seven digs …

And San Francisco (0-25, 0-17) finished oh-fer as Saint Mary’s (15-12, 9-9) swept the visiting Dons.

BAYLOR SWEEPS — Baylor (19-5, 13-2, No 3 RPI) hit .365 and swept at Oklahoma 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Avery Skinner had 15 kills with one error in 29 attacks, an assist, and 12 digs. Yossiana Pressley had 13 kills, hit .346, and had an assist, a block, and eight digs. Lauren Harrison had 12 kills, two digs, and three blocks, two solo. Hannah Sedwick had four kills in as many tries, 37 assists, a solo block, and six digs. Savannah Davison had 14 kills, an ace, and seven digs for Oklahoma (10-16, 4-11).

OREGON ROLLS — Oregon (21-8, 12-7, No. 23 RPI) beat visiting Arizona 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 to keep alive hopes for a top-16 bid.

Brooke Nuneviller led with 16 kills, hit .419 and had four aces and six digs. Taylor Borup, out the last month, had four kills in 16 errorless attacks, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs.

Arizona (15-15, 7-12) got 12 kills from Jaelyn Hodge.