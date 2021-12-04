Texas, Baylor, Purdue, Florida, Kansas into NCAA round of 16; 11 more matches Saturday

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Purdue lost the first two sets Friday to Dayton, but then won the next three by a combined score of 65-27.

Now the sixth-seeded Boilermakers are in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16.

Joining them in next week’s third round are No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Baylor, and No. 16 Florida, which all swept, and Kansas. Kansas, back in the tournament for the first time since 2017, knocked off No. 14 Creighton — the only top-16 seed to go down — in four.

Most first-round matches Friday went three with few surprises. However, Penn State got all it could handle from Towson in a four-set victory, Utah beat Utah Valley in four, Hawai’i took down Mississippi State in five, Ball State beat Michigan in five, Fairfield lost by two points to UCLA in all three sets, and UCF, unranked but holding a high RPI, beat Pepperdine in four.

And there was another reverse sweep as FGCU did it to Texas Tech.

It sets up a Saturday with 11 more spots in the round-of-16 at stake.

We also have NIVC results.

Every match is being shown on ESPN+, and we also have the lineup for the NIVC. We have you covered: Get the viewing links by going to our VolleyballMag.com Volleyball TV & Streaming Listings.

Into the round of 16

AT TEXAS

Big 12-champion Texas (26-1) swept Rice (20-7) of Conference USA and is on to the round of 16 for the 16th year in a row. But it wasn’t easy: Texas hit a season-high .490, and Rice had the highest hitting percentage by any Texas opponent this season at .340.

Skylar Fields led the Longhorns with 18 kills and hit .432 to go with three blocks and a dig. Logan Eggleston had 12 kills with one error in 22 attacks, an assist, an ace, and 17 digs. Molly Phillips had 11 kills with one error in 18 attacks and a block.

Nicole Lennon had nine kills and five digs for Rice. Anota Adekunle had eight kills with one error in 13 attacks, Sahara Maruska had seven kills in 21 errorless attacks, and Shaylee Shore had six kills in 10 errorless attacks.

AT BAYLOR

The Big 12’s Baylor (22-5) swept the PAC-12’s Washington State 27-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Avery Skinner led with 17 kills, hit .353 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Yossiana Pressley had 16 kills, a block, and five digs. Hannah Sedwich had 45 assists, an ace, six digs, and four blocks, one solo.

Katy Ryan had 12 kills with one error in 22 attacks, three blocks, and three digs for WSU (20-12).

AT PURDUE

Dayton (26-6) of the Atlantic 10 took it to the Big Ten’s Purdue (25-6) in the first two sets before the Boilermakers rallied to win 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-6. Purdue had 16 hitting errors in the first two sets but just one in the last three and had 11 of its 15 blocks in the last three sets.

Cailtyn Newton led with 19 kills, an assist, two aces, three blocks, and 11 digs. Grace Cleveland had 17 kills with one error in 34 attacks, an assist, seven digs, and seven blocks, one solo. Raven Colvin had five kills with one error in eight attacks and seven blocks, one solo, and Taylor Trammell had five kills with no errors in seven swings and seven blocks. Hayley Bush had three kills, 49 assists, 11 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Her team hit .279. Jena Otec had 27 digs, two assists, and an ace.

Dayton, which took Washington to five in last spring’s second round, hit .108. Jamie Peterson led with 14 kills but hit .056. She added two assists, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs. Mahalia Swink had 12 kills and three blocks. Livie Sandt had two kills in four errorless attempts, 42 assists, and eight digs.

AT CREIGHTON

Kansas opened by dispatching Oregon on Thursday, when Creighton lost one of its best players in a victory over Ole Miss. On Friday, Kansas (18-11) of the Big 12 battled to a 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22 victory over Big East-champ Creighton (31-4). Creighton was without Jaela Zimmerman, a VolleyballMag.com honorable-mention All-American last spring. She tore the anterior-cruciate ligament in her left knee against Ole Miss.

Kansas, winning its sixth match in a row, was 0-6 against ranked opponents in the regular season. The Jayhawks hit .302, and Caroline Bien led with 21 kills, hit .306, and had an assist, an ace, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Jenny Mosser had 16 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, 15 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Caroline Crawford had nine kills with one error in 18 attacks, four blocks, and five digs. Rachel Langs had eight kills with one error in 18 attacks and six blocks, one solo. Camryn Turner had two kills, 51 assists, two aces, and 13 digs.

Norah Sis led Creighton with 17 kills, a block, and 10 digs. Keeley Davis had 11 kills, two assists, 16 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Kiana Schmitt had 11 kills, hit .429, and had two digs. Kendra Wait had three kills, 45 assists, an ace, two blocks, and 15 digs.

AT FLORIDA

Florida (22-8) of the SEC routed Miami (25-5) of the ACC 25-25, 25-20, 25-16 to get back into the round of 16 for the fifth year in a row.

Sofia Victoria and Thayer Hall had 13 kills each for Florida. Hall, who hit .344, had an assist, two aces, 10 digs, and four blocks. Elli McKissock had 23 digs and three assists.

Janice Leao had 10 kills and hit .348 for Miami, which hit .053. Her teammates combined for 17 kills, including eight by Angela Grieve.

First-round recaps

AT LOUISVILLE

Top-seeded Louisville (29-0) plays Ball State (30-3) in what will be a battle of Cardinals.

Louisville, the ACC champion, got its 21st sweep as it beat UIC (20-12) of the Horizon League 25-11, 25-20, 25-11. The Cardinals hit .369. Anna DeBeer led with 13 kills, hit .458 and had an ace, a block and five digs. Tori Dilfer had 35 assists, an ace, four blocks, and eight digs. UIC hit .057 …

Ball State beat Michigan (18-12) of the Big Ten 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8 for the third NCAA Tournament victory in program history and the first since the Cardinals swept Loyola in the first round in 1995.

Marie Plitt led Ball State with 20 kills and hit .515 after having three errors in 33 attacks. She added two blocks and five digs. Jaclyn Bulmahn had 15 kills, and Natalie Mitchem and Lauren Gilliland had 11 each. Mitchem had four blocks and Gilliland, who hit .429, had five, one solo. Megan Wielonski had three kills, 52 assists, an ace, a block, and nine digs.

AT PITTSBURGH

Third-seeded Pittsburgh (27-3) of the ACC will play Penn State (21-10).

Pitt beat UMBC (19-12) of the America East 25-23, 25-13, 25-18 to get into the second round for the sixth year in a row. Leketor Member-Meneh led with 13 kills, hit .367 and had an assist, four blocks, and seven digs. Chinaza Ndee had 11 kills, two blocks, and two digs. Serena Gray, who transferred from Penn State and will play her old team for the first time, had seven kills with one error in 11 attacks and six blocks, one solo.

Grace Rigsbee had 11 kills for UMBC …

Penn State got past Towson (26-5) of the Colonial Athletic Association 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21. Jonni Parker led with 18 kills as she hit .348 and had an assist, two blocks, and 11 digs. Kaitlyn Hord had 11 kills, a dig, and seven blocks, two solo. Gabby Blossom had five kills in seven errorless tries, 47 assists, an ace, a block, and 11 digs, and Jenna Hampton had 27 digs and two assists.

Towson’s Nina Cajic had 10 kills with no errors in 30 attacks, three blocks, and seven digs.

AT WISCONSIN

Fourth-seeded Wisconsin (26-3) will play FGCU (27-5).

Wisconsin hit .391 and pounded Colgate (18-10), the Patriot League champion, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14. Dana Rettke led with 14 kills and had one error in 23 attacks, two digs, and four blocks. Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek had eight kills and three blocks each. Colgate hit .063 …

ASUN-champion FGCU downed the Big 12’s Texas Tech (17-13) 14-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7

FGCU, tying the program record for victories and posting its second NCAA win, got 20 kills from Erin Shomaker, who hit .356 and had two aces, five blocks, and six digs. Aja Jones had five kills, three digs, and 10 blocks. Chelsey Lockey had a kill, 41 assists, an ace, four blocks, and five digs.

Texas Tech had five players with eight or more kills, including 18 by Kenna Sauer, who had two aces, three blocks, and 18 digs.

AT KENTUCKY

No. 7 Kentucky (25-4) will play Illinois (21-11).

Kentucky, the defending national champion, hit .446 and beat Southeast Missouri State (26-8) of the Ohio Valley Conference 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 for its ninth straight victory.

Madi Skinner had 13 kills, hit .524 and added a block. Alli Stumler had 11 kills, hit .400, and had two aces, six digs, and three blocks, one solo. Emma Grome had two kills, 45 assists, an ace, two blocks, and three digs.

SEMO’s Laney Malloy and Zoey Beasley had nine kills each …

Illinois beat West Virginia (19-10) of the Big 12 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20 as five players had 10 or more kills. Raina Terry led with 18, and Megan Cooney had 15, hit .375 and had four blocks and six digs.

WVU’s Adrian Ell had 19 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 12 digs. Alexa Hasting had 26 digs and three assists.

Kentucky coach Craig Skinner and Illinois coach Chris Tamas are former Nebraska assistants.

AT GEORGIA TECH

No. 8 Georgia Tech (24-5) will play Western Kentucky (28-1).

Georgia Tech of the ACC beat the SoCon’s The Citadel (14-12) 25-21, 25-15, 28-26. Julia Bergmann led with 16 kills and hit .321 to go with two aces, four digs and two blocks. Mariana Brambilla and Erin Moss had 10 kills each …

Conference USA-champion WKU hit .375 and swept the SEC’s South Carolina (14-15) as Lauren Matthews had 13 kills with no errors in 22 attacks in a 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 victory. Matthews added three blocks, one solo. Kayland Jackson had 12 kills with one error in 20 attacks. South Carolina’s Riley Whitesides had nine kills with one error in 24 attacks, an assist, an ace, and five digs.

AT OHIO STATE

Ninth-seeded Ohio State (26-5) will play Tennessee (20-9).

Ohio State had 12 aces and overpowered Howard (18-13) of the MEAC 25-12, 25-7, 25-10.

The Buckeyes hit .349. Jenaisya Moore had seven kills with no errors in 11 attacks, an assist, three aces and a block. Rylee Rader had seven kills with one error in 12 swings, an assist, an ace, and six blocks. Gabby Gonzales had five kills, four aces, a block, and nine digs. Howard hit minus .012 …

Tennessee of the SEC beat North Carolina (21-9) of the ACC 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15. Breana Runnels led the Vols with 20 kills, an assist, an ace, 10 digs, and a block. Lily Felts had nine kills, three assists, two aces, 12 digs and four blocks, two solo.

Mabrey Shaffmaster led UNC with 18 kills, 10 digs and a block. UNC had one ace and 13 service errors.

AT NEBRASKA

No. 10 Nebraska (22-7) will play Florida State (20-9).

The Huskers of the Big Ten ousted Campbell (21-10) of the Big South 25-14, 25-14, 25-17.

Ten Huskers had kills, nine by Lauren Stivrins, who had two errors in 17 attacks, an ace, three digs, and six blocks, one solo. Kayla Caffrey had seven kills and three blocks, one solo.

The Fighting Camels, in the tournament for the first time, hit minus .022.

Florida State of the ACC made short work of Kansas State of the Big 12 (15-13) 25-20, 25-16, 25-17. Emma Clothier led with 11 kills and hit .611 with no errors in 18 attacks. She added a dig and four blocks, one solo. K-State hit .077.

AT BYU

No. 11 BYU (29-1) will play Utah (22-8).

West Coast Conference-champ BYU hit .388 and routed Boise State (24-11) of the Mountain West 25-6, 25-19, 25-10. Erin Livingston led with 15 kills and hit .667, with one error in 21 attacks. She added two blocks. Kenzie Koerber had seven kills with one error in 13 attacks, an assist, three aces, five blocks, and eight digs. Kennedy Eschenberg had five kills and seven blocks. Boise State hit minus .012 …

Utah hit .302 and beat Utah Valley (16-13) of the WAC 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11. Dani Drews led with 18 kills as she hit .317 and had three blocks and 12 digs. Madelyn Robinson had 13 kills, three blocks, and seven digs. Amelia Van Der Werff had 10 kills with one error in 13 attacks and seven blocks. Utah Valley’s Tori Dorius had 13 kills and two blocks.

Each team in the second-round match has a player from the other school. Robinson is in her second season at Utah after transferring from BYU; Koerber went to BYU from Utah in the spring.

AT MINNESOTA

No. 12 Minnesota (21-8) will play Stanford (19-10).

Minnesota of the Big Ten was too much for The Summit League’s South Dakota (20-10), winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-17. Stephanie Samedy led with 13 kills, two assists, six blocks, and eight digs. Jenna Wenaas had 10 kills, two aces, two blocks, and six assists. Melani Shaffmaster had two kills, 28 assists, three aces, two blocks, and six digs. South Dakota hit .088. Elizabeth Juhnke had 12 kills …

Stanford of the PAC-12, which has won six in a row, hit .336 and beat the Big 12’s Iowa State (16-12) 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17. Caitie Baird had 22 kills, hit .396, and had an assist, two aces, two blocks, and seven digs. Kendall Kipp had 20 kills, hit .417, and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs. Sami Francis had 10 kills, two blocks and five digs. Holly Campbell had six kills and seven blocks, three solo. Kami Miner had a kill, 52 assists, a block, and seven digs.

Stanford beat Minnesota in the 2019 national semifinals, they didn’t meet last spring, and the Gophers won their September matchup in four.

AT UCLA

No. 13 UCLA (24-5) will play UCF (27-6)

UCLA swept Fairfield (24-9) of the MAAC. Mac May had 21 kills in the 29-27, 25-23, 26-24 hard-fought victory. May also had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Fairfield’s Laura Seegar had 12 kills …

American Athletic-champion UCF won its 16th match in a row, 25-19, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22 over Pepperdine (22-6) of the WCC, which got 29 kills from Rachel Ahrens.

UCF’s McKenna Melville had 25 kills, hit .324 after having three errors in 68 attacks, and added 18 digs. Nerissa Moravec had four kills and 10 blocks, and Anne-Marie Watson had eight kills and eight blocks.

Ahrens hit .383 after having six errors in 50 attacks, and had an ace, a solo block, and seven digs.

AT WASHINGTON

No. 15 Washington (25-4) will play Hawai’i (22-7).

Washington, the PAC-12 champion which has won nine in a row, downed Brown (20-6), the Ivy League champion. The Huskies hit .323 as five players had five or more kills, nine by Claire Hoffman, who hit .412 and had 10 digs. Samantha Drechsel had seven kills with no errors in 19 attacks, two blocks, and two digs. Lauren Bays had 14 digs, six assists, and four of her team’s eight aces. Shannon Crenshaw had the other four …

Hawai’i of the Big West beat the SEC’s Mississippi State (25-6) 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. The Rainbow Wahine had four players with nine or more kills, 18 by Amber Igiede, who had three errors in 30 swings to hit .500 and added an assist, two aces, five blocks, and three digs. Brooke Van Sickle had 16 kills, two aces, 14 digs and three blocks, one solo. Skyler Williams had 12 kills, hit .333, and had seven digs and six blocks, three solo. Kate Lang had a kill, 47 assists, an ace, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo.

State, ending the best season in program history, got 20 kills from Gabby Waden, who hit .372 and had a block and three digs. Lauren Myrick had 10 kills, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs.

NIVC

UTEP, Evansville, and Valparaiso are into the third round. Valpo’s Rylee Cookerly is now 37 digs from tying the all-time NCAA leader.

In second-round action, Valpo swept Toledo, Evansville beat Bradley in four, and UTEP surprised Colorado State 25-22, 12-25, 25-18, 25-19.

Valpo’s Cookerly now has 3,139 career digs after getting 20 to go with five assists Friday.

Evansville’s Giulia Cardona had 23 kills.

First-round winners were: UNLV, Portland State, Arizona, Stephen F. Austin, Troy, Weber State, and North Florida, which moved on when UNC Greensboro couldn’t participate because of positive COVID tests.

Weber State’s Brooke Boiseau had 20 kills and hit .533.

Click here for the NIVC website as action continues Saturday.