NCAA roundup: Penn St. beats Stanford, Creighton sweeps KU, big Baylor upset

Penn State beat Stanford again, this time in five.

Creighton swept previously unbeaten Kansas at Kansas.

Nebraska swept visiting UCLA for the second time in two days.

And Baylor upset 10th-ranked and previously unbeaten BYU in Hawai’i.

Otherwise, all the ranked teams that played Saturday — except for No. 23 Wichita State — won in NCAA women’s college volleyball as most teams wrapped up the third of four pre-conference weekends.

There are 15 matches on the NCAA Division I slate Sunday, including No. 13 Kentucky playing at Marquette a day after sweeping Loyola. Unbeaten LSU plays at North Carolina while NC State plays host to LIU Brooklyn, which is coming off losses to UNC and LSU.

No. 16 Michigan, coming off that tough five-set loss to Colorado State, plays Ball State.

No. 25 Colorado State, riding high at 7-1, plays host to Idaho State.

No. 24 Ohio State, which beat Notre Dame on Friday in Columbus, returns the favor at South Bend.

Tennessee, whose matches with Florida State and Florida A&M were canceled because of Hurricane Irma, goes to Kennesaw State.

Some in-state battles include two North Carolina teams, High Point and UNC Wilmington go at it, as do the Windy City’s Chicago State and Illinois-Chicago and Philadelphia’s Penn and La Salle.

And unbeaten Towson, 9-0 after sweeping Quinnipiac on Saturday, plays host to Lafayette.

Penn State wins again: The third-ranked Nittany Lions are 7-0 after their 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11 victory over No. 4 Stanford at Illinois.

Senior Simone Lee led with 21 kills, eight digs and four blocks, one solo. Senior Ali Frantti had 20 kills, five digs and two blocks, one solo. And senior Haleigh Washington had 11 kills kills, hit .409 and had 10 blocks, one solo. Penn State outblocked the Cardinal 20-12.

Stanford is 5-2, its only losses to Penn State in a span of eight days, and hit .186. Sophomore Kathryn Plummer led with 20 kills and 10 digs. Sophomore Audriana Fitzmorris added 13 kills and six blocks, one solo, senior Merete Lutz had 10 kills and four blocks, and Michaela Keefe had 10 kills.

Also in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge at Illinois, Colorado won a thriller over the home team 25-23, 24-26, 28-26, 25-12, 17-15. It left the Buffs 7-1, while the Illini are 6-2.

The match ended on kills from Naghede Abu and Alexa Smith. Smith led with 19 kills and had 12 digs, while Abu had 15 kills, hit .691 and had six blocks. Frankie Shebby had 14 kills and Anna Pfefferle 11.

“This was a big-time win on the road for our team early in the season and something we can build on,” CU coach Jesse Mahoney said. “We were behind four of the five sets, but found a way to win when it mattered. Our middles, Anna and Naghede, were huge for us making plays in set five.”

Illinois got 17 kills from Jaqueline Quade and 14 from Ali Bastianelli, who hit .375 and had five blocks.

Creighton knocks off Kansas: The ninth-ranked Bluejays, who ousted Kansas from the NCAA Tournament last season, swept the Jayhawks 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 with the third set as exciting as you would expect from the score.

Both teams had two match-point opportunities before Taryn Kloth’s kill.

Creighton, 7-2, was led by Jaali Winters, who had 14 kills, hit .343, and had 12 digs. Marysa Wilkinson had 12 kills and hit .321 and Kloth finished with 10 kills. Their team hit .302, while the Jayhawks were at .197.

Kansas, 9-1, got 11 kills each from Jada Burse and Madison Rigdon. All-American Kelsie Payne had 10 kills but hit .167 and didn’t have a block.

“We told the team to hit hard. Go for it. We had to be aggressive. KU is too good to give them opportunities to score,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “Particularly when Payne is up.”

No. 17 Purdue finished up at Kansas by sweeping Belmont 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 a day after beating Creighton and losing to the Jayhawks. Purdue, 8-1, got 10 kills from Danielle Cuttino, who hit .364 and eight from Azariah Stahl, who hit .368.

Huskers sweep UCLA: The final was 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 and it left both teams 5-2.

Nebraska was led by Mikaela Foecke, who had 12 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Jazz Sweet added 10 kills, hit .529, and had three blocks, one solo. Their team hit .301, while UCLA hit just .133.

Four players had seven kills each for UCLA, Kyra Rogers, Reily Buechler, Mac May and Madeleine Gates.

Big victory for Baylor: The Bears are 6-3 after getting coach Ryan McGuyre’s first win over a top-10 team as Baylor rallied to beat BYU 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 28-26, 15-10 at Hawai’i.

Katie Staiger led with 26 kills, hit .303 and had 14 digs. Yossiana Pressley had 18 kills.

BYU is 8-1. McKenna Miller led the Cougars with 24 kills. Cosy Burnett had 10 kills and seven blocks and Veronica Jones-Perry had 12 kills and 10 digs.

“We learned a lot about ourselves today and the kind of focus it takes to win a match,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “We had opportunities to close it and didn’t get it done. Baylor played fantastic defense and made it really hard for us to get kills. We’ll keep working hard to get better.”

Around the top 25: No. 6 Wisconsin routed visiting Texas A&M 25-19, 25-23, 25-10 to improve to 7-0, while the Aggies fell to 3-3. Freshman Dana Rettke had 12 kills and four blocks. The other middle, Tionna Williams, had eight kills, hit .533 and had six blocks.

No. 8 Washington swept Wyoming to get to 8-1 as Kara Bajema had 16 kills and hit .306.

No 13 Kentucky beat Loyola 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 to get to 6-2 as the Wildcats hit .548. Leah Edmond led with 14 kills and hit .423.

“I was really pleased with the execution on offense,” UK coach Craig Skinner said. “I felt like we were in rhythm in each position and made very smart shots in difficult situations. We killed the ball when we had our opportunities.”

No. 14 Oregon is 7-1 after sweeping visiting Duquesne 25-16, 25-15, 25-12. Willow Johnson led with 10 kills as she hit .471 and Sumeet Gill had eight kills, hit .889 and had five blocks. Taylor Agost had eight kills, hit .400 and had three blocks.

No. 15 San Diego recorded two sweeps, beating Missouri 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 and Green Bay 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 at Utah.

Against Missouri Jayden Kennedy led with 10 kills and hit .450. Addie Picha had eight kills and hit .500. Against Green Bay, Megan Jacobsen had 10 kills in 13 swings. Lauren Fuller added 12 kills. USD is 6-3.

No. 18 Utah also swept Green Bay (25-9, 25-16, 25-15) and Missouri (25-20, 27-25, 25-19) to improve to 8-1. Tawnee Luafalemana led against Green Bay with 10 kills and hit .615, while Adora Anae had 15 kills and hit .400 against Missouri.

No. 19 Southern Cal is 7-2 after sweeping Yale at Santa Barbara 25-19, 25-21, 25-12. Khalia Lanier and Alyse Ford led with 10 kills each.

No. 22 Iowa State is 7-0 after beating winless Northern Illinois 25-15, 25-15, 25-21. Samara West led with 14 kills and hit .542, while Grace Lazard had eight kills and hit .467.

No. 23 Wichita State had a tough end to its trip to Oregon, running into the Van Winden sisters. A day after getting swept by the Ducks, the Shockers lost in five to Cal Poly 23-25, 21-25, 28-26, 25-16, 15-9. Both teams are 7-2.

Cal Poly got 30 kills from Torrey Van Winden, who hit .348 after 69 attacks. She had 16 digs. Her sister, Adlee, had 22 kills in 59 swings and 19 digs.

Tabitha Brown led Wichita State with 23 kills and hit .420.

Around the nation: In the Big Ten, Maryland and Indiana are both 9-0. Maryland swept Virginia Tech and then Marshall as Erika Pritchard had 14 kills and hit .417 against the Thundering Herd. The Terps are home Thursday when they play USC and Washington and Oklahoma also come to town. Indiana swept Tennessee-Martin and beat UAB in four and is 9-0 for the second straight year …

Idle Florida is 4-0 and the only other SEC unbeaten is LSU, which is 8-0 for the first time in seven years after sweeping LIU Brooklyn at North Carolina. Another Louisiana school, Tulane, is 8-2 after sweeping Nicholls State and beating Oklahoma in four on Saturday …

The only unbeaten team in the ACC is Miami, which had the week off because of Irma … Iowa State is the only undefeated team left in the Big 12, although surprising Texas Tech is 8-1 after sweeping Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

In other Pac-12 matches Saturday, Washington State beat Fairfield, Oregon State beat New Orleans and Campbell, and Arizona State beat Utah State. There are no Pac-12 unbeatens, although Cal, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and Washington State are all 8-1.