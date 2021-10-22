NCAA Saturday preview: Top teams Texas, Louisville, Wisconsin, Pitt, Kentucky all in action

Eighteen of the AVCA Top 25 teams are in action Saturday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball as conferences hit the midway point of the 2021 fall season.

Both ranked ACC teams play as No. 2 Louisville is home for Virginia and No. 4 Pittsburgh plays at Notre Dame. Pitt is at Louisville on Sunday. Also Friday, No. 13 Georgia Tech is at Syracuse, Florida State is at Virginia Tech, Duke is at North Carolina, Miami is at Wake Forest, and Clemson is at Boston College.

There are just two Big Ten matches, but they involve four ranked teams as No. 3 Wisconsin is home for No. 6 Ohio State, and No. 14 Penn State is at No. 12 Minnesota.

Top-ranked Texas is back at Iowa State, No. 11 Baylor goes to West Virginia, and Kansas State is back at TCU.

The six Pac-12 matches include two involving two ranked teams, No. 16 Oregon at No. 17 UCLA and No. 15 Stanford is at No. 25 Washington State. Tenth-ranked Washington is home for Cal, No. 18 Utah is home for Arizona State, Oregon State goes to USC, and Arizona is at Colorado.

The SEC has No. 5 Kentucky home for Arkansas, Auburn at Georgia, and Ole Miss at Missouri.

In the Big East, No. 24 Creighton is home for Georgetown, and in Conference USA, No. 19 Western Kentucky goes to Florida Atlantic.

Those are all the matches involving Power 5 and ranked teams. Here are other key matches around the nation:

In the American Athletic, Houston is at Cincinnati.

In the Atlantic 10, Dayton is at VCU.

In the Big South, High Point is home for Winthrop.

The Big West has a battle of the top two teams when unbeaten Hawai’i goes to UC Santa Barbara, which has one league loss.

In the Horizon, Milwaukee is home for IUPUI.

Conference-leading Brown plays Yale in the Ivy League and second-place Princetown is at Penn.

The Mid-American division leaders are both in action as Ball State plays at Western Michigan and Bowling Green is home for Eastern Michigan.

Missouri Valley-leader Loyola Chicago is home for Southern Illinois.

There are two big battles in the Sun Belt when Coastal Carolina plays at Texas State and Louisiana is home for South Alabama.

And in the WAC, NM State plays Sam Houston in Phoenix in a battle of two teams who were division leaders headed into Thursday.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.