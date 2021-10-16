NCAA Saturday: Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State in B1G play; Florida, Creighton, ranked WCC teams in action

Three of the Power 5 conferences have Saturday off in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, but there is no shortage of ranked teams in action and key conference battles.

The Big Ten has five matches, highlighted by Illinois at No. 9 Nebraska. Third-ranked Wisconsin is at Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State is home for Rutgers, Maryland goes to Michigan State, and Northwestern is at Iowa.

There are two SEC matches, with No. 23 Florida home for Texas A&M and Missouri at Auburn.

The Pac-12 is off Saturday, but there are five matches Sunday including No. 10 Washington at Oregon State, No. 14 UCLA at Arizona State, No. 17 Utah at Cal, No. 18 Stanford home for Colorado, and USC at Arizona.

The ACC is off Saturday, but has seven matches scheduled for Sunday, including No. 2 Louisville at Wake Forest and No. 4 Pittsburgh at Florida State. Georgia Tech, ranked No. 16 but No. 8 in the RPI, is home for Duke. Also, NC State goes to Boston College, Virginia is at Miami, North Carolina is at Syracuse, and Notre Dame goes to Virginia Tech.

The Big 12 is off until Thursday.

The Big East has a busy slate, including No. 19 Creighton at UConn and Marquette playing host to Seton Hall. Marquette won Friday and holds a one-game lead in the win column. Also, Georgetown is at Butler, Villanova is at Xavier, and St. John’s goes to DePaul.

All three ranked teams in the West Coast Conference are in action as No. 8 BYU goes to No. 24 Pepperdine, which is coming off a five-set loss to No. 22 San Diego. San Diego goes to Loyola Marymount. Also, Santa Clara is at Gonzaga and San Francisco, still looking for its first victory, goes to Portland.

Big Sky-leader Weber State, the only team unbeaten in conference play, plays at Northern Arizona. Weber State, which has won seven in a row, has an RPI of 72. Second-place Northern Colorado, a game off the lead and holding an RPI of 63, plays host to Eastern Washington. Portland State, tied for second, is at Montana State.

High Point is the only team left unbeaten in Big South play after winning six in a row and has an RPI of 60. It plays at Presbyterian. The second-place Fightin Camels of Campbell are at Gardner-Webb.

Big West play continues with five matches, including Hawai’i home for CSU Bakersfield. UC Santa Barbara also 7-0 goes to UC Davis.

Among the Conference USA matches are No. 20 Western Kentucky, the East Division leader, home again for Middle Tennessee, and West Division-leader Rice at Louisiana Tech.

Colonial Athletic Association leader Elon plays host to UNCW.

In the Ivy League, the top two teams in the standings meet when Brown goes to Princeton.

Fairfield, the only unbeaten in the Metro Atlantic, plays host to Manhattan.

The five-match Mid-American schedule mimics Friday’s, including Bowling Green at Central Michigan.

Missouri Valley leader Loyola Chicago goes downstate to Bradley.

Colorado took over first place in the Mountain West and plays host to Air Force.

Colgate has a one-game lead in the Patriot League over Loyola Maryland, Army West Point, and Lafayette. The Red Raiders play host to Bucknell, while Lafayette plays at Army. Loyola is off.

The Summit League has South Dakota on top and Denver and Omaha tied for second, a game back in the win column. Things could change Saturday because South Dakota plays at Denver — they met in the Summit tournament championship match last spring when South Dakota won in an epic five — and Omaha is home for South Dakota State.

Sam Houston leads the WAC Southwest by a game over Stephen F. Austin and UT Rio Grande Valley, while NM State has a one-game lead over Utah Valley in the West Division. Sam Houston is at UTRGV, SFA is at Lamar, NM State is at Grand Canyon.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.