NCAA volleyball Saturday includes Nebraska-Ohio St., Texas-Baylor, Minnesota-Illinois

Ninth-ranked Nebraska at No. 7 Ohio State in a Big Ten match that highlights the Saturday NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Also in the B1G, No. 4 Wisconsin goes to Iowa, No. 11 Minnesota is at No. 25 Illinois, and No. 15 Penn State is home for Michigan State.

There are two SEC matches as Mississippi State tries to keep pace with idle Kentucky at the top when it plays at Missouri, and Arkansas goes to Alabama.

In the Big 12, No. 1 Texas is back at No. 10 Baylor after sweeping the Bears on Friday, Iowa State goes to Oklahoma, and TCU is at Texas Tech.

West Coast Conference-leader BYU (22-1 overall, 12-0 WCC), ranked No. 6 and riding a 16-match winning streak, goes to Portland. No. 20 San Diego (17-4, 11-0) tries to stay a game back when it goes to Gonzaga. Pepperdine is home for Pacific, which beat the Waves in five in their previous meeting.

Among the key matches around the nation:

Big East-leader Marquette is at St. John’s.

In the Big Sky, first-place Weber State (11-3) goes to Northern Colorado (9-3), which is a game back in the loss column. Second-place Portland State (10-3) is at Southern Utah.

The Big South has High Point, back in first place, home for N.C . A&T, while Campbell, which dropped a game back after losing Friday, goes to UNC Asheville.

The Big West leaders are in action as UC Santa Barbara is home for Cal Poly and Hawai’i goes to Long Beach State.

In Conference USA, No. 17 WKU is idle, but the other division leader, Rice, plays host to UTSA.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.