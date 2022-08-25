On Friday, 250 days after Dana Rettke ripped a ball to the floor and Wisconsin won the national championship, there will be NCAA volleyball.

And what a different NCAA volleyball season this promises to be.

It can be summed up simply by saying that it’s all about who left and who transferred (a list of Power 5 transfers follows).

Take Wisconsin, for example.

The Badgers lost Rettke, as good of a middle who has ever played the college game. It also lost setting great Sydney Hilley, like Rettke a VolleybalMag.com first-team All-American. But don’t cry for the Badgers. They were ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten coaches’ preseason poll and No. 3 in the AVCA coaches national preseason poll, and there’s a good chance their top offensive player could be a transfer. Sarah Franklin, a 6-foot-4 outside hitter who was third in the Big Ten last year in kills, transferred in from Michigan State.

There are a few other programs that will have a say in things — think Texas, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Washington and Stanford — but all conversations start with the Big Ten, where Nebraska, Minnesota and Ohio State will join Wisconsin as contenders for the NCAA title.

Nebraska, which lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA title tilt, lost both middles, moved its All-American setter to defensive specialist, and yet the Huskers are No. 1 in the AVCA poll. Gone are All-Americans Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey, but in their place is Kaitlyn Hord, an All-American middle who transferred from Penn State.

Minnesota (No. 3 in the B1G poll and No. 5 in the AVCA) graduated its best player in Stephanie Samedy but took in four transfers, including Michigan State middle Naya Gross, who led the Spartans in blocks and was fourth in kills.

Ohio State is the Big Ten outlier, No. 4 in the league poll and No. 7 in the AVCA.

Talent-laden and experienced Ohio State, however, holds one of the early-season keys to NCAA Tournament seeding. That’s because the Buckeyes play host to Big 12 powerhouse and AVCA No. 2 Texas. Though they shouldn’t, first-week matches between teams like this ultimately have a big impact on seeding. And this is as good as it gets anywhere Friday.

So, speaking of Texas, which we featured earlier this month, don’t get caught in the revolving door. Texas lost a fabulous pin hitter in Skylar Fields, now a senior at USC, but don’t cry for the Longhorns, either. Lose a pin hitter, gain another in All-American in Kentucky’s Madisen Skinner. And there’s plenty more, including the transfer after last season of UCLA All-American libero Zoe Fleck to Texas and then the stunner of the preseason, when Caffey left Nebraska and chose Texas. The Longhorns also picked up Cal middle Bella Bergmark and Colorado setter Jenna Ewert, and both could start.

Louisville lost its two best players, setter Tori Dilfer and middle Anna Stevenson, and both are in the national-team gym. But the Cardinals did not lose the confidence of other coaches — they’re the top pick in the ACC and No. 4 in the AVCA poll. Complementing a tremendous returning group and a strong freshman class is USC transfer Raquel Lazaro, a Spanish graduate-student setter who is more than capable of running the show.

Then there’s Louisville’s ACC rival Pittsburgh, No. 6 in the AVCA and, like Louisville, a national semifinalist last December. Pitt, it could be argued, got so far in 2021 because of transfers, but that hardly makes the Panthers unique. One of the key transfers returning is middle Serena Gray, and she’s joined by 6-5 Iowa transfer Courtney Buzzerio, a grad-student right side who made the All-ACC preseason team. Pitt also added two outside hitters who will be in the mix, Julianna Dalton from Washington State and Cam Ennis from Texas A&M.

Washington was picked to win the Pac-12 and is No. 8 in the AVCA, and, like Ohio State, is going old school: No transfers. Washington has had transfers in the past, but no one has left the Huskies since Keegan Cook took over as head coach in 2015.

Stanford, which we featured earlier this week, was picked second in the Pac-12, and also has a couple of transfers. But UCLA, picked third in the conference and No. 12 in the AVCA, is a transfer hub.

UCLA, as mentioned, lost Fleck to Texas. But don’t cry for the Bruins. Mackenzie Cole, a grad-student libero, transferred from Duke. Lauren Forte, a middle who played two years at Cal and then two years at Florida, where she was a VBM honorable mention All-American last year, is a grad student at UCLA. Georgia Tech setter Matti McKissock, another VBM HM, is a grad-student setter who will run the show.

A few random thoughts before getting to the list of transfers.

— Is Baylor, which seemingly lost everyone, really worthy of a No. 16 AVCA ranking?

— Does anyone hit harder than Georgia Tech’s Julia Bergmann, who powered up for the Brazilian national team this summer in Volleyball Nations League?

— How impactful will another transfer, Zoe Weatherington, be at Penn State?

— The most underrated player in the nation is BYU setter Whitney Bower.

— The second-most underrated player in the nation is UCF OH McKenna Melvile, who led the nation in kills last season.

— The third-most underrated is Hawai’i middle Amber Igiede.

— If you haven’t seen Emily Ehman’s Twitter account and her breakdown of the top 20 players in the Big Ten, you need to: @emilyehman.

— We’re probably all, myself included, sleeping on Kentucky.

— For that matter, don’t sleep on the WCC.

— Is this the year some SEC team other than Kentucky or Florida goes far into the SEC Tournament?

— Yay to changing sides.

— Other players not always in the spotlight we love to watch include: Utah OH Madelyn Robinson, Wright State L Jenna Story, South Dakota OH Elizabeth Juhnke, NM State OH Katie Birtcil and Western Kentucky MB Lauren Matthews, who hit a nation-leading .480 last year.

— The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be in Omaha December 15-17. Which means there are 94 days until Selection Sunday!

Power 5 volleyball transfers

Big Ten

Kaitlyn Hord, MB: Penn State to Nebraska

Gabby McCaa, MB: Boston College to Wisconsin

Sarah Franklin, OH: Michigan State to Wisconsin

Caroline Crawford, MB: Kansas to Wisconsin

Miranda Wucherer, S/RS: Northern Kentucky to Minnesota

Arica Davis, MB: Ohio State to Minnesota

Naya Gros, MB: Michigan State to Minnesota

Elise McGhie, S: Kansas to Minnesota

Kayla Burbage, OH/RS: Missouri to Illinois

Grace Balensiefer, S: Northern Illinois to Purdue

Emily Brown, DS: Missouri to Purdue

Hannah Clayton, MB: Iowa to Purdue

Taylor Trammell, MB: Purdue to Penn State

Seleisa Elisaia, S: CSU Bakersfield to Penn State

Zoe Weatherington, OH: Utah to Penn State

Kashauna Williams, OH: Long Beach State to Penn State

Allison Jacobs, OH: UCLA to Michigan

Anastasia Russ, MB: Pittsburgh to Maryland

Nalani Iosia, L: Texas to Michigan State

Zoe Nunez, S: Notre Dame to Michigan State

Lily Tessier, S: Florida State to Iowa

Anna Davis, MB: Tulane to Iowa

Amanda Darling, L: Niagara to Iowa

Michelle Urquhart, OH: Tulane to Iowa

Madi Wahrmund, MB: Lafayette to Iowa

Big 12

Zoe Fleck, L: UCLA to Texas

Madi Skinner, OH: Kentucky to Texas

Kayla Caffey, MB: Nebraska to Texas

Keonilei Akana, DS: Nebraska to Texas

Jenna Ewert, S: Colorado to Texas

Bella Bergmark, MB: Cal to Texas

Mallory Talbert, MB: Texas A&M to Baylor

Lauren Dooley, MB: Florida to Kansas

Callie Williams, S: Baylor to TCU

Lyric Stewart, OH: Georgia to TCU

Sabrina Sustala, DS/L: Texas A&M to TCU

Keagan Polk, DS/L: Baylor to TCU

Ashlyn Bourland, S: North Texas to TCU

Elena Baka, OH: Saint Mary’s to Kansas State

Payton Chamberlain, S: Wyoming to Oklahoma

Adria Oliver, MB: Cincinnati to Oklahoma

Pac 12

Hannah Pukis, S: Washington State to Oregon

Skylar Fields, OH/RS: Texas to USC

Kalyah Williams, MB: Washington State to USC

Lindsey Miller, MB: Notre Dame to USC

Kelli Barry, L: UCLA to USC

Mackenzie Cole, DS/L: Duke to UCLA

Matti McKissock, S: Georgia Tech to UCLA

Lauren Forte, MB: Florida to UCLA

Peyton Dueck, DS/L: Cal Poly to UCLA

Lauren Jardine, OH: Wisconsin to Utah

Grace Hammond, S: Rhode Island to Utah

Lexi Hadrych, OH: UCLA to Colorado

Brooke Boiseau, MB: CSU Bakersfield to Arizona State

Inna Balyko, S: Rutgers to Oregon State

ACC

Elle Glock, S: USC to Louisville

Raquel Lazaro, S: USC to Louisville

Julianna Dalton, OH: Washington State to Pittsburgh

Courtney Buzzerio, RS: Iowa to Pittsburgh

Cam Ennis, OH: Texas A&M to Pittsburgh

Tali Marmen, OH: UCF to Georgia Tech

Tamara Otene, OH: Illinois State to Georgia Tech

Abby Casiano, MB: Syracuse to Miami-FL

Emily Ryan, MB: UCLA to Florida State

Alejandra Perez, L: Stetson to Florida State

Melanie Cuervo, S: Lynn University to Florida State

Charley Niego, OH: Notre Dame to North Carolina

Madison Williams, OH: Texas to NC State

Naomi Cabello, S: Texas to NC State

Priscilla Hernandez, DS/L: Miami-FL to NC State

Vanja Bukilic, RS: Ohio State to NC State

Martyna Leoniak, OH: Hawaii to NC State

Kaylyn Winkler, MB: SMU to Notre Dame

Clare Delaplane, OH: Villanova to Notre Dame

Maddy Waumans, OH: Marist to Notre Dame

Cara Lewis, MB: Maryland to Virginia Tech

Maddie Slagle, L/DS: Iowa to Virginia Tech

Reagan Goeke, MB: Pepperdine to Virginia Tech

Sydney Petersen, MB: Nevada to Virginia Tech

Jenna Appel, S: Loyola Chicago to Virginia Tech

GG Carvacho, OH: Ole Miss to Virginia

Gabby Easton, S: Ole Miss to Virginia

Veresia Yon, MB: West Florida to Virginia

Chloe Wilson, OH/RS: Wake Forest to Virginia

Lauren Strain, MB: Northern Colorado to Wake Forest

Audrey Douglas, MB: Auburn to Wake Forest

Emmy Ogogor, MB/RS: West Virginia to Wake Forest

Madison Bryant, DS/L: Tennessee to Duke

Alyssa Bert, DS/L: Colorado State to Syracuse

SEC

Adanna Rollins, OH: Penn State to Kentucky

Marina Markova, OH: Syracuse to Florida

AC Fitzpatrick, OH: Penn State to Florida

Rhett Robinson, OH/RS: North Texas to Florida

Erykah Lovett, OH: Long Beach State to Tennessee

Abigail Matoso, DS/L: Saint Mary’s to Tennessee

Kylie Robinson, S: Oregon to Tennessee

Emily Oerther, S: Penn State to Mississippi State

Jenna Hampton, DS/L: Penn State to South Carolina

Tatum Shipes, MB: Auburn to Arkansas

Hannah Jacobs, OH/RS: SMU to LSU

Emily Gauthreaux, OH: Nicholls State to LSU

Josie Vondran, S: Ohio State to LSU

Meauna Booth, MB: Long Beach State to Ole Miss

Sommer Daniel, S: Utah to Ole Miss

Lauren Hogan, DS/L: Syracuse to Texas A&M

Elena Karakasi, S: Syracuse to Texas A&M

Caroline Meuth, OH: Notre Dame to Texas A&M

Molly Brown, MB: Purdue to Texas A&M

Mia Johnson, OH: Hawaii to Texas A&M

Sophie Fischer, MB: Kentucky to Georgia

Chelsey Harmon, MB: Portland to Auburn

Maddy McCormick, OH: Colorado State to Alabama

(Thanks to Dalton Franck for compiling the list)

