33-1 Nebraska dismantles Pitt, awaits Wisconsin-Texas winner

NCAA Women Lee Feinswog

TAMPA — All that remained was the waiting, to see if we will have a rematch of the 2021 five-set epic NCAA championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Top-seeded Nebraska did its part, completely overpowering No. 4 Pittsburgh on Thursday night in Amalie Arena in the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship national semifinals.

The Huskers (33-1) will play the winner of the later match between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 7 Texas after dismantling Pittsburgh 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.

Big Ten-champion Nebraska was led by Harper Murray, the freshman outside hitter who had 13 kills, five digs and two blocks. Merritt Beason added eight kills but hit .038 to go with two assists, four aces, four digs and five blocks.

Ally Batenhorst also had eight kills and added two digs and four blocks. The Nebraska middles were errorless in a match in which the Huskers battled uphill to hit .245. Andi Jackson had five kills with no errors in nine swings, a dig and four blocks, and Bekka Allick had four kills with no errors in seven attacks to go with an assist and 10 blocks, three solo. Allick, the sophomore playing for her hometown team, had 12 blocks in Nebraska’s regional-final win over Arkansas.

Setter Bergen Reilly had a kill in two errorless tries, 31 assists and three digs. Lexi Rodriguez had 14 digs, four assists and an ace.

Nebraska had 15 blocks to Pitt’s eight.

Pittsburgh, the ACC co-champion, finished its season 29-5 after losing in the national semifinals for the third year in a row. When the Panthers and Louisville made it this far in 2021, it was the first time an ACC school played in the final four.

Pitt struggled offensively all match and hit .137. Olivia Babcock led with 12 kills, an ace, four digs and eight blocks. Torrey Stafford had 10 kills but hit .094. She had an assist and six digs. Valeria Vazquez Gomez had seven kills and eight digs.

The middles, Emma Monks, who had seven blocks, and Chiamaka Nwokolo, had three kills each. Setter Rachel Fairbanks had a kill in two errorless tries, 29 assists and nine digs.

Both teams were abysmal offensively in the first set, but the way Nebraska was blocking it didn’t need an attack.

Pitt hit an even .000 with 13 kills and 13 errors in 37 attacks as Nebraska had eight blocks. The Huskers, struggling to stay in the positive the first half of the set, finished at .152 with nine kills and four errors in 33 swings.

The only Pitt players hitting positive in the first set were Babcock (5-4-12) and Vazquez Gomez (2-1-4). Beason and Murray had four kills each for Nebraska and Batenhorst had the other to go with two errors in 10 attacks.

The set was tied 9-9 and Pitt was as close as 17-15 before the Huskers pulled away.

Nebraska never trailed in a second set that was last tied at 4-4. The Huskers were up 21-16 before Pitt made a late charge, pulling to 24-23 on kills by Babcock and Stafford and a block by Babcock and Monks of Beason. But Vazquez Gomez served just long to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead.

Nebraska beat Pitt in four in the 2021 national semifinals before losing to Wisconsin in an epic five-set match. The Huskers, who won the 2015 and 2017 titles, also lost in the 2018 national-championship match to Stanford.