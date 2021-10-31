Washington vs. UCLA in PAC-12 showdown as 12 ranked NCAA volleyball teams play Sunday

The PAC-12 and ACC are back in action Sunday.

And there will be a new leader atop the PAC-12, because the two teams tied for the lead, No. 8 Washington and No. 16 UCLA, meet in Westwood. That’s a 4 p.m. Pacific start on ESPNU.

Also in the conference, No. 19 Utah is at Oregon State, Cal is at Arizona, Colorado is at No. 17 Oregon, No. 15 Stanford is at Arizona State, and No. 22 Washington State is at USC.

There are seven ACC matches, including No. 2 Louisville at Duke, No. 4 Pittsburgh at home for Virginia Tech, and No. 14 Georgia Tech home for NC State. Also, Miami plays host to Boston College, Syracuse is at Florida State, Wake Forest is at Virginia, and North Carolina is at Clemson.

There’s another showcase match in the Big Ten when No. 3 Wisconsin goes to No. 12 Purdue. Also, No. 9 Ohio State plays host to Michigan State, and Maryland goes to Rutgers.

In the SEC, Georgia is back at Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide in four Saturday.

The Big 12 has West Virginia back at Iowa State, where the Cyclones won in four Saturday.

Also Sunday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, American Athletic-leader UCF is home for Wichita State.

In the CAA, Towson and James Madison are tied for the lead. Towson plays host to Delaware, and JMU is home for Northeastern.

In the Horizon League, Northern Kentucky and UIC are tied for the lead in the loss column with idle Milwaukee and play each other at UNK. Wright State, a game back, is home for Green Bay.

In the MEAC, Delaware State and Howard are tied for the lead, and Coppin State is a game back. Delaware State goes to South Carolina State, and Howard is home for Coppin.

There are SWAC gatherings as the league plays matches in groups, including first-place Jackson State playing Prairie View and Southern. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, tied with JSU with one loss in conference play, plays Florida A&M.

The Sun Belt has East-leading South Alabama home for second-place Coastal Carolina.