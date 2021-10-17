11 ranked NCAA volleyball teams play Sunday, including Penn State at Purdue, WSU at Oregon

There’s a pretty busy Sunday slate in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, including seven matches in the ACC and six in the Pac-12.

In the ACC, second-ranked and unbeaten Louisville goes to Wake Forest, which is coming off its surprising sweep of Notre Dame. Third-ranked Pittsburgh, a game back, is at Florida State, which is in a three-way tie for third with No. 16 Georgia Tech and Miami. Georgia Tech plays host to Duke, while Miami is home for Virginia. Also, NC State is at Boston College, North Carolina is at Syracuse, and Notre Dame is at Virginia Tech.

The Pac-12 has No. 14 UCLA alone in first, while No. 13 Oregon, No. 10 Washington, No. 18 Stanford, and No. 25 Washington State are tied for second a game back, and one game behind them are Utah and USC. The only match Sunday that pits ranked teams has WSU at Oregon, while Washington is at Oregon State, Stanford is home for Colorado, UCLA goes to Arizona State, and USC is at Arizona.

In the SEC, Missouri goes to Auburn and Mississippi State is at Ole Miss in a match that could have huge NCAA at-large implications, since Ole Miss sits at No. 41 in the RPI and State is 50th.

There are two Big Ten matches as No. 6 Purdue is home for No. 15 Penn State and No. 12 Minnesota plays host to Indiana.

The Big 12 is off until Thursday.

Creighton, ranked No. 19 but coming its five-set upset loss Saturday at UConn, goes to Providence.

There’s a full slate in the American Athletic, including UCF at Temple, Houston trying to bounce back when Memphis visits, and Cincinnati at Wichita State.

Dayton, which has a two-game lead at the top of the Atlantic 10 standings, is home for Fordham.

Horizon leader Milwaukee is home for Youngstown State.

Fairfield, which has won 10 in a row and holds a three-game lead in the Metro Atlantic loss column, is home for Iona.

Delaware State, which has won 15 in a row and holds a two-game lead in the MEAC standings, is home for Coppin State.

Action in the SWAC includes first-place Jackson State playing Mississippi Valley State.

The leaders of the respective divisions, the Sun Belt East’s Coastal Carolina and the West’s Louisiana, play each other at Coastal.

