NCAA volleyball: Texas State ends SFA streak, UNI upsets Iowa State

Texas State put an end to the longest winning streak in the nation when the Bobcats knocked off Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night.

Northern Iowa upset No. 19 Iowa State, beating the Cyclones in five on their home floor.

And VCU and Western Kentucky both won sweeps to get to 10-2.

The Wednesday schedule is light but has a few interesting power-five-conference matchups, not the least of which is No. 6 Texas at Texas A&M in what the home team calls “Fish Camp Night.”

A&M students with a sports pass get in free, but anyone wearing a Texas A&M Fish Camp shirt will be admitted for only $3 and also will be eligible to win free Aggie gear.

From the A&M website:

Fish Camp welcomes the Freshman class to Texas A&M each year by giving them the opportunity to have fun, make friends, and learn more about Texas A&M. We hope that through Fish Camp, you will begin finding your place in the Aggie Family before classes even begin!

Both teams are coming off defeats. Texas of the Big-12 (6-2) lost to No. 1 Minnesota, while A&M of the SEC (3-3) fell to No. 5 Wisconsin. It will be carried on the SEC Network and ESPN3.

No. 13 UCLA of the Pac-12 (5-2) plays host to Loyola Marymount of the West Coast Conference (5-3). It will mark the first time that UCLA setter Sarah Sponcil plays against the school from which she transferred after last year.

The SEC team with the best early season record, 8-1 LSU, goes to the Big 12’s Baylor (6-3).

Also in the SEC, Georgia (8-2) goes across the state to play at Kennesaw State of the Atlantic Sun (5-1). That one will be on ESPN3.

Also Wednesday, a lot of Texas schools are in action as Abilene Christian goes to North Texas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is at Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Prairie View is at Houston.Corin E

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are idle. Click here for the complete NCAA.com schedule.

Bobcats on a roll: SFA of the Southland Conference had won 11 in a row before Texas State of the Sun Belt came to Nacogdoches and came away with a 25-15, 15-25, 25-20, 25-18. The match had to be moved at the last minute when a transformer blew on SFA’s campus, so they went to a local high school.

The didn’t hurt Texas State (8-3) as it won its third in a row and seventh in its last eight matches.

Jaliyah Bolden led with 15 kills. Megan Porter had 13 and a match-high 16 digs and Madison Daigle had 11 kills, hit .444 and had five blocks, one solo.

“We have made big improvements in both our serving and passing game,” veteran Texas State coach Karen Chisum said. “Our setters have really gotten better, which is huge. We’ll continue to work on blocking. Our defense was really scrappy tonight. This might have been the scrappiest I have seen us play this season.’

SFA (11-2), which was tied with 11-0 Towson for the nation’s longest winning streak, got 13 kills from Corin Evans.

Big win for UNI: Northern Iowa of the Missouri Valley, ranked No. 9 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll knocked previously unbeaten AVCA No. 19 Iowa State of the Big 12 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11. UNI is 8-3, while Iowa State fell to 7-1 as it lost the Panthers in a five-set match for the second straight year.

UNI got 17 kills from Piper Thomas and 14 each from Bri Weber and Karlie Taylor.

Grace Lazard and Jess Schaben had 12 each for Iowa State and Alexis Conaway had 11.

Also in the Big 12 on Tuesday, Kansas State beat visiting UMKC in four and West Virginia improved to 8-2 by sweeping at Marshall.

Toreros win city battle: San Diego of the West Coast Conference, ranked 17th by the AVCA and No. 3 in the VBM Mid-Major Poll, is 7-3 after beating crosstown rival San Diego State (4-6) in four. USD (7-3) hit .305, led by 11 kills each from Addie Picha, who hit .368 and had four blocks, one solo, and Kaity Edward, who hit .526.

SDSU of the Mountain West Conference got seven kills each from Alexandra Psoma, Deja Harris and Alexis Cage.

Also in the WCC, Jasmine Gross had 13 kills and hit .480 as Pepperdine beat visiting Long Beach State in four to improve to 6-4 and Long Beach to 1-9.

SEC: Both teams in action Tuesday won, as Ole Miss (8-3) came away with a sweep at Northern Colorado, while Alabama (8-2) won in four at Samford. Lexi Thompson had 12 kills for Ole Miss, while Christine Jarman, Leah Lawrence and Hayley McSparin had 11 kills each for Alabama.

WKU sweeps Lipscomb: In a battle of two teams ranked in the VBM Poll, No. 8 Western Kentucky of Conference USA rolled past the Bison of the Atlantic Sun 25-22, 25-14, 25-23. WKU is 10-2, while Lipscomb fell to 4-5.

Alyssa Cavanaugh led WKU with 14 kills and hit .417 to go with two blocks, one solo. Rachel Anderson added seven kills, hit .300 and had four blocks.

Lipscomb hit just .106. Carli Anderson led with 11 kills and Carlyle Nusbaum had 10 and 11 digs.

It was good night for some other Conference USA teams. Rice (7-4) beat visiting Houston Baptist (7-2) in four, Louisiana Tech swept Jackson State, Southern Miss won in three at Southeastern Louisiana and Charlotte improved to 10-3 with a five-set win over visiting Davidson. The 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13 victory was Charlotte’s seventh in a row, a school best in the rally scoring era. Janell Sparks led with 20 kills.

Also: VCU won its seventh in a row with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 sweep at Liberty. VCU (10-2) of the Atlantic 10 got 11 kills from Vicky Giommarini, who hit .308 and had seven digs and three blocks, and 10 kills from Gina Tuzzolo.

Two Illinois schools finally broke into the win column. Northern Illinois improved to 1-11 with a four-set victory over visiting Illinois State, while Southern Illinois got to 1-7 after the Salukis beat visiting Southeast Missouri in five.