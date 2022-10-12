After breaking down the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC on Tuesdsay, this is a look at the rest of the nation, the other 27 conferences that compete in NCAA Division I volleyball.

The season is into the fourth round of conference play and although it’s early, the season is starting to take form.

First a look at Wednesday’s schedule, that includes a handful of ranked teams in action.

The Big Ten has two matches, highlighted by No. 6 Ohio State at No 10 Minnesota. Also, Rutgers is at Illinois.

There’s a full slate in the Big 12, including No. 1 Texas playing host to Kansas State. Also in the Big 12, Oklahoma is at Texas Tech, TCU at Kansas and West Virginia at Iowa State.

The other ranked Big 12 team, No. 18 Baylor, goes to No. 22 Rice of Conference USA.

No. 11 Georgia Tech plays the only ACC match the day against visiting Clemson.

There are two SEC matches, as No. 19 Kentucky is home for Ole Miss and Missouri goes to Alabama.

American Athletic

The ACC should have gotten everyone’s attention by now, especially Houston, which stands 15-2 overall and 6-0 in the league after knocking off previously unbeaten UCF this past weekend.

Speaking of which, UCF is 13-1, 5-1, and tied with resurgent SMU (13-1, 5-1). But the stunning news is that UCF is ranked No. 11 in the NCAA RPI and Houston is No, 14. SMU is 54th.

UCF’s McKenna Melville is second in the nation at 5.44 kills/set, but Tulsa’s Kayley Cassaday leads with 299 kills. UCF leads the AAC in hitting percentage at .301, way ahead of SMU (.245). Accordingly, Abby Hansen leads the conference at .427, Claudia Dillon is next at .384 and Amber Olson leads at 11.44 assists per set. Houston has a 1-2 offensive punch of Abbie Jackson (261 kills) and Isabel Theut (243) and one of the best liberos in the country in Kate Georgiades (5.12 digs/set).

The Houston-UCF rematch is in the regular-season finale November 25. Houston has beaten LSU, Oregon State, Mississippi State, and took a set off Texas. UCF has beaten Syracuse, Kansas State, Miami and Kansas.

America East

UMBC (9-5, 2-0) holds a one-game lead in the loss column over Binghamton and Bryant, both 2-1 in AE play. UMBC has an RPI of 63. UMBC’s Mia Bilusic leads with 247 kills (4.41/set), 60 more than Binghamton’s Giula Bonifcio. Bilusic also leads the AE with 28 aces.

ASUN

Jacksonville State bolted to a 16-1 start, but in the last week everything tightened up in the ASUN when Kennesaw State beat JSU twice and FGCU beat Lipscomb and Austin Peay. It left Kennesaw State atop the league at 12-4, 5-1. FGCU (13-4, 3-1) is even in the loss column and four teams are tied at 4-2, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, Liberty and Lipscomb, and Stetson is tied with them in the loss column at 2-2.

Kennesaw State has the ASUN’s best RPI at 39 and Jacksonville State stands 55th.

Bellarmine’s Jayme Scott leads the league with 298 kills (4.2/set) and FGCU’s Erin Shomaker is next with 248 (4.13 set).

Atlantic 10

The A10 has a different look this season. Perennial favorite Dayton is tied with George Washington at 5-2, two games back of 7-0 Davidson and Loyola Chicago, in its first conference season since leaving the Missouri Valley.

Davidson has won seven in a row, its longest winning streak since 2002. But it stands No. 138 in the RPI. Loyola is ranked No. 77.

Dayton’s Lexie Almodovar continues to have an outstanding career and leads the A10 in kills per set, 3.83. Fordham’s Whitley Moody has the most kills, 257, and Liv Womble of George Washington has 233. Carlie Rodgers of Saint Louis is third in the nation with 45 aces.

Big East

Different year, same two teams at the top.

Marquette (15-1, 6-0) and Creighton (14-3, 6-0) hold a two-game lead over Seton Hall (13-5, 4-2) and St. John’s (13-6, 4-2). Marquette is No. 13 in the RPI, Creighton No. 21, and St. John’s is on the outside looking in at No. 83.

Marquette has beaten Kentucky, lost to Wisconsin four, beaten High Point, Loyola, LSU and Illinois. Creighton has beaten Iowa State, USC, lost to Kentucky in four, lost to Nebraska in five, beaten Florida State and Kansas State, and lost to Rice in five.

And Marquette goes to Creighton on Friday with the rematch in the regular-season finale November 19 in Milwaukee.

Marquette’s Carsen Murray leads the Big East in hitting percentage (.415) and blocks per set (1.13). Creighton’s Norah Sis leads in kills per set (3.91), although two St. John’s players top the total kills list, Rachele Rastelli with 271 and Gloria Walther with 268. Butler’s Jaymeson Kinley leads at 5.59 digs/set, fifth in the nation.

Big Sky

The good news for Portland State is it’s tied with Sacramento State atop the standings at 5-1. The bad news is Portland State has an RPI of 100, so the NCAA Tournament bid will go to the conference winner. Weber State is 4-1, Montana 3-2 and perennial favorite Northern Colorado is 2-3 with Idaho State, Eastern Washington and Montana State.

Eastern Washington’s Sage Brustad leads with 251 kills. Northern Colorado’s Syd Cole is averaging 11.37 assists, sixth in the NCAA.

Big South

The Fighting Camels of Campbell (10-8, 6-0) have taken the lead after beating High Point (12-8, 5-1) last Saturday. Winthrop is a game back at 4-2. High Point has an RPI of 59 and Campbell is at 207. Those teams play again November 3 at High Point. The Big South Championship is November 19-20 with the NCAA bid on the line.

Charleston Southern (3-3) boasts the leaders in Big South categories, Indigo Young in hitting percentage (.380), Skylar Yates in aces (33), Angelika Rusin in digs (388, 4.85/set) and Peyton Thompson in kills (304, 3.85/set).

Big West

This appears to be a three-team race between Hawai’i (9-5, 6-0), Cal Poly (9-8, 6-1) and UC Santa Barbara (9-7, 5-1).

Hawai’i, which won in four at Long Beach on October 1, makes a mainland swing this weekend when it plays at CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly and the next weekend is home for CSUN and UCSB. Hawai’i at Long Beach play again November 4 at Hawai’i.

Hawai’i also the league leader in the RPI at No. 37. Long Beach State comes in at 72 and UCSB at 109.

No one in the conference is having a better season than Hawai’i’s Amber Igiede. She leads the Big West in hitting percentage (.431), is fourth in kills per set (3.53) and 10th in kills (180) and 11th in blocks (57, 16 solo).

Conference USA

You’re missing out if you haven’t seen either of the top two teams, Rice and Western Kentucky.

Rice (15-1, 5-0) is No. 10 in the RPI. Western Kentucky (17-2, 5-0) is No. 47. UTEP (10-8, 4-1) is next at 113.

Rice has beaten Houston, LSU, lost to Oregon in five, beaten Texas Tech in five, beaten Kansas Stat in five and beaten Creighton in five.

WKU, third in the NCAA in hitting percentage (.314) behind only Texas (.322) and Louisville (316), got swept by Louisville, but has beaten Texas A&M and Indiana.

Rice and WKU play just once, November 10 at WKU.

Rice has four players with 128 or more kills, 174 from Sahara Maruska and 172 from Anota Adekunla, and probably the most underrated setter in the country in Carly Graham.

Western Kentucky has a powerful, balanced offense led by Lauren Matthews (218 kills, .384) and Paige Briggs (233 kills, .322).

Sh’Diamond Holly of North Texas leads the C-USA in hitting percentage (.407) and blocks per set (1.3) and Charlotte’s Emani Foster is the kills leader by far with 338 total, 5.20/set, which ranks fourth in the country. Middle Tennessee’s Adri Rhoda is No. 4 in the nation in aces with 44.

Colonial Athletic

When James Madison left for the Sun Belt, it figured to be Towson and all the rest. But Hofstra is having its best season since 2006.

Towson (18-0, 8-0) and Texas are the only unbeaten teams left in the country. But Hofstra (11-8, 8-0) has kept pace in the CAA. Delaware (10-6, 6-2) was right there until last weekend when it lost twice to Towson.

Towson is No. 33 RPI. Delaware stands at 84th and Hofstra at 145. Towson finishes the regular season at Hofstra November 12-13.

Towson’s Nina Cajic leads the CAA in hitting percentge (.445), third in the NCAA) and she’s sixth in kills (178). Lani Mason of Delware leads with 316 kills, seventh in the NCAA. She’s averaging a nation-leadng 5.45/set.

Horizon

Wright State (15-3, 7-0) and first-year coach Travers Green have won 10 in a row and bolted to the top of the standings, followed by Green Bay (15-7, 6-2) and Northern Kentucky (7-11, 5-2). Last year’s dominant team, Milwaukee (6-13, 5-3), has struggled.

Green Bay is atop many of the statistical categories, including kills (1,040, 125 more than Wright State), hitting percentage (.248) and opponent hitting percentage (.189).

Youngstown State’s Paula Gursching has been the league’s top offensive player. She had 341 kills, third in the NCAA, and is averaging 4.87 per set, eight in the NCAA.

Wright State is No. 78 in the RPI and Green Bay comes in at No. 121.

Ivy League

Yale (13-1) and Princeton (13-2) are tied for the lead at 5-0, and defending champion Brown (8-6) is 4-1. Yale, No. 41 in the RPI, has wins over James Madison, Syracuse, Hofstra and Villanova, and opened Ivy play with a five-set win over Brown. The Bulldogs are at home for Princeton (105 RPI) on Friday and get Brown (RPI 166) again the Friday after.

Princeton’s Avery Luoma leads the Ivy in kills with 190, 4.22/set. She’s also second in the league in hitting percentage (.394).

MAAC

Perennial favorite Fairfield (13-5, 7-0) holds a two-game lead in the loss column over Iona (12-7, 7-2), Marist (10-8, 6-2) and Canisius (8-9, 6-2).

Fairfield leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in hitting percentage (.241) and opponent hitting percentage (.168).

Sasha Van der Merwe of Marist leads with 249 kills (3.95/set). Fairfield’s KJ Johnson in third in kills with 205 and ninth in hitting percentage (2.69). Ella Loussia of Canisius is having her best season. She’s second in kills with 218 and tops in aces with 42, which ranks fifth in the NCAA.

Fairfield has an RPI of No. 136. The Stags are home Wednesday for Marist.

Mid-American

It’s been a long time since NIU was atop the standings, but the Huskies (13-4, 6-1) lead the West Division, tied in the loss column with Toledo (12-5, 5-1), anotehr program that’s been on an upward trajectory. Ball State (12-6, 4-2) and Central Michigan (11-6, 4-2) are close behind.

In the East, Bowling Green (10-7, 5-1) holds a one-game lead over Ohio (10-7, 4-2).

Bowling Green has the MAC’s highest RPI, 28, and then there’s a big drop to Toledo at 92 and NIU at 94.

NIU, which leads the MAC in hitting percentage (.263) and kills per set (14.1) has nine sweeps this season, plays host to Ball State for two matches this weekend. Bowling Green plays host to Central Michigan. NIU already won the only match between the two.

Toledo’s Taylor Al leads in kills per set (3.82) and Maggie King of Western Michigan leads in overall kills (241). NIU’s Sammi Lockwood is averaging 1.31 blocks per set and teammate Francesca Bertucci leads in digs at 5.98/set

MEAC

Four teams have won loss in league play, Delaware State (14-4, 4-1), Coppin State (13-8, 4-1), Howard (9-7, 3-1) and Norfolk State (3-11, 3-1). Howard is the highest-ranked team in the RPI at 171. Delaware State is next at 242.

Delaware State’s Sydney Lewis leads in hitting percentage (.407) and blocks with 75, 17 solo. Coppin State’s Miajavon Coleman is the kills leader by far with 232 (2.94/set). Coppin’s Andrea Tsvetanova is the NCAA aces leader with 68, 18 more than Lafayette’s Abby Nieporte.

Missouri Valley

This league, which has undergone some changes, has a familiar face at the top in Northern Iowa (14-6, 7-0). UNI, which beat Drake on Tuesday, is two games ahead of Valparaiso (17-2, 5-2), Drake (14-6, 5-2) and UIC (13-6, 5-2). Southern Illinois is off to its best start in years and is tied with the group in the loss column at 11-7, 4-2.

This is the 14th time in the last 25 seasons that UNI won its first six Valley matches and it has the highest RPI at 66, a spot ahead of Valpo. UIC is at 74. Things will get shuffled this weekend with UIC at UNI and Drake, Valpo at Drake and then UNI home for Valpo.

Evansville hitters are atop the kills charts. Alondra Vazquez had 236 but leads in kills per set (4.54). Giula Cardona has the most kills (324), far ahead of Belmont’s Laura Shoopman. She’s also eighth in the country with 37 aces. Emma Hickey of Valpo leads in digs with 416 (5.47/set).

Mountain West

San Jose State (12-4, 6-0) is atop the standings for the first time in program history after winning this past Saturday at Colorado State (12-5, 5-1) for the first time.

CSU is tied with UNLV (14-3, 5-1) and Boise State is a game back in the loss column at 13-5, 5-2, tied with Utah State (13-5, 5-2).

Coloardo State is No. 38 in the RPI and UNLV is in the hunt at 43. Utah State is 56, New Mexico 69 and San Jose State 70.

Paige Bartsch of Boise State is having a tremenous season and leads the conference at 4.19 kills/set. She’s got 264 kills, one behind league-leader Kaitlynn Biassou of New Mexico.

NEC

Three teams — perennial favorite Sacred Heart, LIU and Fairleigh Dickinson — are tied at 4-1, a game ahead of Saint Francis. The conference tournament winner will go to the NCAA Tournament, since Sacred Heart has the best RPI at No. 147.

Sacred Heart’s Sarah Cizek (.359) and Reghan Palanchi (.319) lead the NEC in hitting percentage and Cizek leads in assists per set (9.05). SFU’s Cameilai Melendez leads with 233 kills an Sacred Heart’s Camryn Luginbuhl is next with 194, five ahead of FDU’s Kylie Nott.

Ohio Valley

UT Martin, 11-7 in conference play last season, is atop the standings at 13-8 overall and 7-1 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois (12-8, 6-1) is a half game back, followed by SIUE (5-2) and Morehead State (4-2).

SIUE has the league’s highest RPI at 168.

EIU’s Kaitlyn Flynn leads in kills percentage (4.24/set). Tennessee Tech’s Gabrielle Johnson is averaged 1.31 blocks.

Patriot

Navy (10-7, 7-1) and Colgate (14-4, 7-1) lead Army West Point (10-8, 6-2) by a game. Loyola Maryland, Bucknell and Maryland are tied at 4-4.

Colgate is No. 86 in the RPI, Army 146 and Navy 152.

Lauren Link of Loyola Maryland leads at 4.31 kills/set. Lafayette’s Abby Nieporte has 46 aces, second in the NCAA behind Andrea Tsvetanova of Coppin State, who has 64. Bucknell’s Jordan Hardy is averaging a Patriot-best 5.77 digs.

Southern

It’s been a while since ETSU (12-6. 6-0), which has won seven in a row, has been atop the SoCon standings. Last season the Bucs finished 11-17 overall, 7-9 in the SoCon.

Three teams are tied at 4-2, Wofford, Western Carolina and Samford.

ETSU is the top-ranked team in the RPI at 118.

The Citadel’s Ali Ruffin leads with 283 kills and Chattanooga’s Natalie Tyson is next with 272. Mercer’s Annie Karle and Samford’s Kenya McQuirter are tied for third with 249 apiece.

Southland

The artist formerly known as Houston Baptist is now Houston Christian and HCU leads the league at 14-6, 6-1. Three teams are tied for second at 5-2, Southeastern Louisiana, New Orleans and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Southeastern has the highest RPI, 163.

Two SLU players lead in kills per set, Kailin Newsome at 3.83 and Cicily Hidalgo at 3.46, just ahead of Lamar’s Kaitlyn Gil (.3.45).

HCU plays at TAMUCC on Thursday,

Summit

The Summit League is wide open with two new faces joining perennial favorite South Dakota (16-2, 5-1) at the top. North Dakota State (12-6, 5-1) and North Dakota (8-9, 5-1) are tied with the Coyotes for the lead, a game ahead in the loss column over Denver (5-2), Omaha (5-2) and South Dakota State (4-2).

NDSU started conference play 5-0 for the first time since 2010 before losing to North Dakota.

South Dakota is No. 45 in the NCAA RPI. Omaha is next at 95.

Elizabeth Juhnke of South Dakota leads in kills (382) and kills per set (5.23). She had 70 more kills than South Dakota State’s Crystal Burk, who in turn has 60 more than North Dakota State’s Syra Tanchin. Denver’s Brianna Green is averaging 1.57 blocks and Omaha’s McKenna Ruch is averaging 1.54.

Thursday’s schedule includes North Dakota at Omaha and North Dakota State at Denver. South Dakota plays host to Oral Roberts.

SWAC

Florida A&M (9-11) leads three teams a game back in the loss column, Grambling (6-1), Alabama State (6-1) and Jackson State (5-1).

It was a tough pre-conference season for the SWAC. The only SWAC team with a winning overall record is Grambling at 9-8. FAMU is the top RPI team at No. 223.

FAMU’s leads with 257 kills. Jayden James of Grambling has 250.

FAMU plays at Jackson State on Friday.

Sun Belt

Like the MAC, the Sun Belt has two divisions. Coastal Carolina (14-5, 6-0) leads the East, a game ahead of newcomer James Madison (11-4, 5-1). Texas State (13-5, 5-1) and South Alabama (11-7, 5-1) are tied atop the West, a game up on newcomer Southern Miss and Troy, both 4-2.

JMU has an RPI of 52, Coastal Carolina is at 82 and Texas State is No. 90.

Mia Wesley of Southern Miss is having a breakout season and leads the Sun Belt with 337 kills, 41 more than Troy’s Tori Hester. Wesley also leads with 36 aces. Texas State setter Emily DeWalt continues to set the benchmark in the league, averaging 11.22 assists and her team leads in hitting percentage at .301, 50 points better than JMU.

WAC

UTRGV is off to a tremendous start at 17-4 and 6-0. It’s a game in the loss column ahead of Stephen F. Austin (17-2, 5-1) and Utah Valley (9-7, 3-1). UT Arlington (11-6, 3-2) and Grand Canyon (9-7, 3-2) are a game back, followed by perennial favorite NM State (10-7, 3-3).

SFA (65) and UTRGV (68) top the WAC RPI rankings. NM State is at 114.

No one is close to UTRGV’s Sarah Cruz, who had 344 kills, 4.3/set. The next closest is UTA’s Brianna Flord with 223 and SFA’s Ielan Bradley with 216. NM State’s Riley Fay has 38 aces, seventh in the NCAA.

WCC

The WCC is the No. 6 conference, behind the Power 5, in the NCAA RPI, and no wonder with San Diego (RPI 9), Pepperdine (24), BYU (27) and Loyola Marymount (46).

San Diego (15-1) and BYU (13-3, 6-0) are tied atop the standings. Pepperdine and LMU are both 5-2 and both their respective losses were to USD and BYU.

The exploits of all four of those teams are chronicled in our daily NCAA roundups. BYU plays at San Diego on October 21 and the rematch is the regular-season finale November 22.

Julia Sangiacomo (4.34/set) and Alexa Edwards of Pacific lead with 265 kills each.

