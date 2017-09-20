Video chat with first-year Georgia coach Tom Black

The Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play Friday when Alabama comes to Athens on Friday and Auburn visits on Sunday.

They’re off to a 10-3 start under first-year coach Tom Black, who inherited a program that had also done well in the preseason but struggled mightily in the SEC the past few years. He’s building it back with young players and is enjoying his time in his new home.

Black, a member of the USA women’s coaching staff at the 2016 Rio Olympics, got the college volleyball world’s attention when he took over at Georgia last spring after 12 years combined as the head coach at UC San Diego and Loyola Marymount.

We caught up with him earlier this week: