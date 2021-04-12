Washington’s Crenshaw, Powell, Hoffman join in a pre-NCAA video interview

Sixth-seeded Washington (17-3), which won the Pac-12 championship, is on a six-match winning streak as it awaits the NCAA Tournament first-round winner between Atlantic 10-champion Dayton and Towson of the Colonial Athletic Association.

We visited with juniors Shannon Crenshaw, Ella May Powell, and Claire Hoffman.

Crenshaw, the 6-foot-2 libero from Longwood, Florida, has 272 digs (3.58/set) but also has 60 assists and 12 aces.

Powell, the setter, is averaging 10.41 assists, has 25 aces, and is third on the team with 181 digs. The product of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2019 and was a VolleyballMag.com honorable-mention, who since has overcome a serious knee injury.

While senior Samantha Drechsel leads with 275 kills and 28 aces, Hoffman, the product of Eugene, Oregon, is right behind with 254 kills (3.34/set) and 26 aces. She also has 157 digs and 34 blocks.

Powell was the conference setter of the year, while Keegan Cook was named Pac-12 coach of the year. Drechsel and Hoffman also made the first team, while junior middle Marin Grote and senior middle Lauren Sanders received honorable mention. Madi Endsley made the all-freshman team.

