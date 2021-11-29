Louisville, Texas, Pitt, Wisconsin get top four NCAA seeds, committee chair explains the process, decisions

The NCAA Division I women’s volleyball committee threw some curveballs at us Sunday night.

Some things went as expected, like ACC-champion and undefeated Louisville being the No. 1 seed, Big 12-champion Texas being No. 2, ACC runner-up Pittsburgh getting No. 3, and Big Ten-winner Wisconsin at No 4.

“It is so exciting,” said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield, whose team went to the NCAA championship match in 2019 and then the national semifinals last spring. “Our players, they’ve been in the tournament every year. And I’m not sure wherever we were seeded those guys were gonna go crazy. They were going to be screaming and yelling and high-fiving and everything else like that because they just want to play.

“There just is no better time than this right now.”

Those top four spots are the most coveted, because if those teams win their first- and second-round NCAA Tournament matches, they continue to be at home for the NCAA regional semifinals and finals.

Also important is being a top-16 seed, because that means playing the first and second rounds at home.

Here is the list that was announced on a show on ESPNU that, once again, had technical difficulties:

1. Louisville

2. Texas

3. Pittsburgh

4. Wisconsin

5. Baylor

6. Purdue

7. Kentucky

8. Georgia Tech

9. Ohio State

10. Nebraska

11. BYU

12. Minnesota

13. UCLA

14. Creighton

15. Washington

16. Florida

Click here for the bracket and also a printable version.

Committee chair Sherene Brantley, the Duquesne associate athletic director, talked to us later Sunday night.

“Once you look at the RPI, win-loss record, top-10, top-25, top-50 wins, etc., etc. it comes down to that’s where we landed,” Brantley said. “And as I mentioned (on the show) that it’s not necessarily about which conferences need to get in or get seeded, it’s a matter of doing analysis and watching the games. After doing all of that, that’s where we landed with our 1 through 16 seeds.”

There are so many things to consider about the 64-team field.

“I know from a fan perspective there are going to be folks who want their team in and there are going to be disappointed people, but our job is to look it objectively,” Brantley said. “It’s always tough and not everyone is going to be happy but we do our darndest and best and try to get it right.”

Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, not available for comment Sunday night, will join us on our Monday video talk with Salima Rockwell, Jenny Hazelwood, and Emily Ehman. We will also be joined by Illinois State coach Leah Johnson. Louisville plays Horizon League-champion UIC with the winner getting the winner of the Mid-American Conference’s Ball State vs. the Big Ten’s Michigan.

“We have to watch games,” said Brantley, who was an outside hitter at Duquesne in her day. “We watched games night in and night out. At some point after the quantitative stuff there is the qualitative information that goes into it. So the eyeball test does come into play with all things being equal. The eyeball test does come into play but we have to follow our criteria as well.”

Washington won the PAC-12 and is on the same side of the bracket with two other teams that went to last year’s final four, defending national-champion Kentucky and Texas. With UCLA getting the No. 13 seed, the PAC-12 was regarded as having no teams in the top dozen.

“I love that I get to keep coaching this team,” said Washington coach Keegan Cook, whose team advanced to the national semifinals last spring. “They’ve repeatedly shown everyone how they respond to adversity. They’re disciplined, they’re relentless and they trust who they are and what we do.

“We get another opportunity to do something historic. Cannot wait to get into the gym with them.”

The Big Ten, regarded as the best conference, got the most — eight — teams in.

The Big 12, led by Texas, got seven in, clearly a surprise.

“Tough road,” said Texas coach Jerritt Elliott, whose team lost in last spring’s title match to Kentucky. The Longhorns play the Northeast Conference’s Sacred Heart with the winner getting the winner of the match between Rice and San Diego, two teams Texas happen to beat this year.

“I like playing the tougher road,” said Elliott, who took Texas to the 2012 NCAA title and whose side of the bracket appears loaded. “I think our kids always come in a little more prepared. We have the PAC-12 champion, which I was a little surprised that they were that low, I kind of had them 8 to 11 in my own head, obviously Kentucky won the SEC and Nebraska is one game off from winning the Big Ten. Once again we’ll be in that challenge.”

Three other conferences got six teams each, the ACC, the PAC-12, and the SEC, including third-place Florida as that No. 16 seed. Mississippi State, which finished second in the league, is going to Washington to play Hawai’i of the Big West.

Brantley said on the ESPNU show that — in no order — the last four in were Iowa State, Kansas State, and West Virginia of the Big 12, and South Carolina of the SEC. The last four out were Arkansas of the SEC, the American Athletic Conference’s Cincinnati and Houston, and the ACC’s Syracuse.

“They were all in a clump and all together, so that’s why purposely we put them in alphabetical order,” Brantley said.

Among the others left out were USC of the PAC-12 and High Point of the Big South.

The only non-Power 5 teams that got at-large bids were the West Coast Conference’s Pepperdine and San Diego, Rice of Conference USA, and Marquette of the Big East.

There are plenty of first-round matches of note in a bracket that NCAA director of championships and alliances Kristin Fasbender said was finalized around noon Sunday.

For example, North Carolina of the ACC plays Tennessee of the SEC at Ohio State, pitting former UNC player and assistant coach Eve Rackham Watt against her old coach, Joe Sagula.

There is a mileage rule, but it has to broken to make the bracket work and in two cases it really was stretched, as UCF from Orlando plays Pepperdine at UCLA, Ole Miss plays at Creighton in Omaha, and Brown from Providence, Rhode Island, goes to Washington.

Because of proximity there’s a lot of the same-old, same-old, with Penn State being sent to play Pittsburgh, Rice going to Texas, Utah going to BYU.

The committee, when possible, was dealing with a 400-mile travel limit when applicable.

“No matter what restrictions or when geography comes into play but first and foremost we look at 1 through 64,” Brantley said. “But, yes, geography does come into play at some point.

“You’re going to have some different regions or areas, your Floridas, your Pittsburghs, BYU, you’re going to have to drive there. Once you get there we’re still trying to protect the bracket integrity as much as possible.”

ESPNU finally this year was able to start the show on time because the basketball game it was showing ended, but there were technical glitches.

Again.

“I am so furious about that,” Sheffield said. “And all of us as coaches need to be speaking out about that. Not speaking, screaming about it. The last match was 22 hours ago. When basketball does this, they start the selection show in what, 20 minutes after the last game?

“It’s such a slap in the face to our sport. I’m tired of it.”

Last spring, in a 48-team tournament where every match was played in Omaha, Kentucky beat Texas in four to win the SEC’s first volleyball title.

“Another NCAA Tournament in the same year,” Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said after the bracket was announced. “We had a great regular season and I’m really proud of our players for putting us in this position to compete again on the national scene.”

Kentucky plays host to Southeast Missouri State, which won the Ohio Valley. The winner plays the winner of the match between the Big 12’s West Virginia and the Big Ten’s Illinois.

“Friday we’ll be pumped,” said senior outside hitter Alli Stumler, who was named the SEC player of the year.

Last spring, Kentucky also won the first NCAA championship match without either a Pac-12 or Big Ten team since 1989 when Long Beach State beat Nebraska, which was then in the Big Eight.

Since the NCAA began holding the women’s tournament in 1981 only 11 teams have won it all. Stanford has nine titles; Penn State seven; Nebraska five; UCLA four, Hawai’i, Long Beach State, and USC three each; Pacific and Texas two each; and Kentucky and Washington one each.