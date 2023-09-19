We couldn’t make it work until Monday night, but our NCAA volleyball Zoom with the Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman — who is calling an ESPN match this week — Southern Miss coach Jenny Hazelwood and Notre Dame coach Salima Rockwell along with VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog, was well worth the wait.

After an incredible week in the sport, including all of Sunday’s happenings, we kick around all sorts of things, from the starts of the ACC for ND and Sun Belt for USM to lots of tidbits and notes to more about Nebraska and the B1G, and, well, check it out: