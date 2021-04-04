With NCAA selection on Sunday, here’s the breakdown of who’s in and who might be

The NCAA Division I women’s volleyball selection show is at 4 p.m. Eastern Sunday on ESPNU.

The host of the hour-long show will be Sam Gore and in studio with him will be former Miami Hurricanes player (2007-11) Christine Wiliamson. Former Penn State and Texas assistant Salima Rockwell will offer analysis remotely.

There are normally 32 NCAA conferences that get automatic bids, but this year just 30 leagues are competing (the Big West and Ivy chose not to compete).

There are also normally 32 at-large bids, but this year the NCAA is only fielding a 48-team tournament, so there are just 18 at-large bids.

With the exception of Rice, which lost in the Conference USA final; perhaps Marquette, which lost in the Big East final, certainly Pepperdine from the West Coast Conference and maybe San Diego, it would seem that every other at-large bid will go to a team from the Power 5 conferences, the ACC, Big Ten. Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC.

The tournament starts Wednesday, April 14, in Omaha, where all the matches will be held. The only coverage for the first two rounds will be on ESPN3. The regional semifinals April 18 and regional finals April 19 will be on ESPNU.

The national semifinals are April 22 on ESPN2, and the national-championship match is Saturday, April 24, on ESPN2.

Here’s a breakdown by conference of who’s in and who might be. And where it says you could make a case for certain teams, remember, there was no non-conference play. The committee cannot work on out-of-conference strength of schedule, only reputation and the eyeball test.

This will also be a tournament without two-time defending-champion Stanford, and two other teams that have won it all, the Big West’s Hawai’i and Long Beach State.

ACC — Louisville won the league. Pitt, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame, should all get bids.

BIG TEN — Undefeated Wisconsin won the league and will be the overall No. 1 seed. Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Purdue will all get bids. But will Penn State, which has had so many matches canceled and stands at 9-5? Certainly Penn State is among the best teams in the country but the Nittany Lions have only one win against a team with a winning record, Purdue.

BIG 12 — Texas went unbeaten to win the conference and Baylor will get a bid.

PAC-12 — Washington won the conference. Oregon, Utah, and Washington State will get bids. UCLA should, but will it?

SEC — Kentucky won the regular-season title. Florida will get an at-large. Will Missouri?

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — UCF won the bid.

ASUN — Lipscomb won the bid.

AMERICA EAST — UMBC won the bid.

ATLANTIC 10 — Dayton won the bid.

BIG EAST — Creighton won the bid. Marquette is hoping for an at-large.

BIG SKY — Weber State won the bid.

BIG SOUTH — High Point won the bid.

CONFERENCE USA — Western Kentucky won the bid. Rice will get an at-large.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC — Towson won the bid.

HORIZON — Wright State won the bid. You could make a case for UIC.

METRO ATLANTIC — Rider won the bid.

MID-AMERICAN — Bowling Green won the bid. You could make a case for Western Michigan.

MEAC — North Carolina A&T won the bid.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Illinois State won the bid.

MOUNTAIN WEST — UNLV won the bid.

NORTHEAST — LIU won the bid.

OHIO VALLEY — Morehead State won the bid. You could make a case for Jacksonville State.

PATRIOT — Top-seeded Colgate (8-1) plays Army West Point (4-2) after both won in five to make the final.

SWAC — Jackson State won the bid.

SOUTHERN — Samford won the bid.

SOUTHLAND — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won the bid.

SUMMIT — South Dakota won the bid. You could make a case for Denver..

SUN BELT — Texas State won the bid.

WAC — Utah Valley won the bid. You could make a case for NM State.

WEST COAST — BYU won the bid. Pepperdine will get an at-large. Will San Diego?

We’ll have a story with reaction, including an interview with T.J. Meagher, chair of the NCAA selection committee, and various coaches on Monday.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/