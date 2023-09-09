The only AVCA ranked teams that lost Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball lost to other ranked teams, and there were only two upsets, if you will.

Tenth-ranked Minnesota beat previously unbeaten No. 6 Oregon in five at Stanford (see our separate story on that match), and No. 13 Washington State beat visiting No. 8 BYU, an outcome that left both teams 8-1.

Oregon and BYU were not the only undefeated teams to lose Friday.

Among the first-time losers were Western Michigan, Alabama, Buffalo, Kansas City, Wake Forest, Harvard and UT-Arlington, which lost twice.

Among the teams that won to stay unbeaten, were, at 8-0, Cal, App State, Virginia Tech, Eastern Illinois, The Citadel, Wyoming, Arizona State.

Teams that are 7-0 include No. 1 Wisconsin (which swept Miami, FL), Texas A&M and Fordham,

Teams that are 6-0 include No. 3 Florida (which swept Clemson) and Brown.

Other ranked teams that won include No. 7 Texas, which swept FGCU; No. 9 Pitt swept No. 24 Marquette; No. 11 Georgia Tech swept South Alabama; No. 12 Penn State swept Temple; No. 16 Creighton swept Omaha; No. 17 Arkansas swept College of Charleston and beat Western Kentucky in five; No. 18 Tennessee beat Loyola Chicago in four; No. 19 Kentucky beat No. 21 Houston in four; No. 22 Kansas beat Colorado, No. 23 Hawai’i swept Pepperdine; and No. 25 Auburn beat Charleston Southern in four.

Big milestone: SFA is 7-1 after pulling off a reverse sweep against Boise State to give coach Debbie Humphreys her 800th career victory. Later Friday, SFA swept Northern Arizona. SFA gets unbeaten Arizona State on Saturday.

Also, Hofstra, featured here Saturday, improved to 8-1 after beating Stonehill.

Saturday shows another massive pre-conference schedule.

Back at Stanford, Oregon takes on No. 15 Ohio State before the No. 5 Cardinal play Minnesota.

Other Big Ten teams in action include No. 4 Nebraska playing Long Beach State and No. 20 Purdue facing No. 19 Kentucky.

The ACC’s Virginia Tech plays Fairleigh Dickinson as it tries to tie the best start in program history and Georgia Tech plays Stetson.

Ranked Big 12 teams include No. 14 Baylor against Bowling Green and No. 21 Houston playing SMU.

SEC action shows Florida playing winless Winthrop, No. 17 Arkansas facing Troy, Texas A&M playing TCU and No. 25 Auburn playing Mercer.

