Unranked Long Beach State knocked off top-ranked and NCAA defending-champion Texas on Friday to punctuate a wild and unpredictable first day of the Division I college season.

It capped a 226-match day in which in an inordinate number of results between top programs went five, there were other major upsets and plenty of surprising results.

And it all starts again Saturday with almost as many pre-conference-season matches. Please check back here mid-morning Saturday for a compilation of the top results and performances from Friday.