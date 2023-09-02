A couple of big ACC victories highlighted Friday’s NCAA women’s volleyball action as No. 11 Georgia Tech beat No. 12 Ohio State and No. 10 Pittsburgh beat No. 15 Kentucky.

Among other matches involving ranked teams, No. 4 Louisville won easily, No. 14 Penn State beat No. 22 Western Kentucky, No. 16 Baylor beat No. 18 Rice, and No. 25 Purdue escaped with a five-set victory over No. 19 Marquette

There are more than 200 matches again on Saturday’s pre-conference schedule.

We have the viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Pittsburgh (3-0) topped the SEC’s Kentucky (1-2) 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 behind 11 kills each by Valeria Vazquez Gomez and Olivia Babcock, who hit .500 …

Georgia Tech (3-0) beat the Buckeyes (3-1) on their home court 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 27-25 as Tamara Otene had 16 kills and Bianca Bertolini and Larissa Mendes had 14 each. Ohio State’s Emily Londot had 19 kills …

The ACC’s Louisville improved to 4-0 with a sweep of South Dakota, which hit .022. Charitie Luper had 11 kills with no errors in 20 attacks to go with an assist and seven digs. Kentucky hit .084 …

In another ACC-B1G match, NC State (4-1) gave Rutgers (3-1) its first loss, winning in five. Amanda Rice led with 18 kills and Ava Brizard had 16 … Boston College got swept by No. 24 Tennessee of the SEC …

Jess Mruzik had 21 kills for Penn State in its four-set win over WKU … In Purdue’s victory over Marquette, Eva Hudson had 21 kills and Chloe Chicoine 17. Marquette’s Aubrey Hamilton had 23 kills and three aces and Carsen Murray had eight kills, hit .462 and had six blocks, one solo …

In other matches involving Big Ten teams, Illinois was knocked off by Wichita State despite 26 kills by Rain Terry. Six Shockers had 10 or more kills, 14 by Sophia Rohiling … Indiana lost in four to UCLA …

The Big 12 had mixed results. Baylor (1-2) beat visiting Rice (2-2) of the American Athletic in four. Baylor won the first two sets easily, fell behind 20-12 in the third set before tying it 24-24, but Rice won 26-24. In the fourth, Baylor pulled away late. Elise McGhee, who had six kills with no errors in 10 swings in the first set, finished with 13 kills and nine errors for Rice to go with four blocks, one solo. Manuela Bibinbe had 10 kills, hit .471 and had seven blocks, four solo. Rice’s Danyele Courtley had 16 kills … West Virginia lost in four to Loyola Maryland, the first win for the Greyhounds over a team from a Power 5 conference since 2009. Lauren Link had 14 kills … SMU got a big sweep at Florida State of the ACC as Lauren Ohlinger had 17 kills, three aces and a block … No. 13 Houston beat North Texas in four … Oklahoma got swept by Oregon State … UCF beat Mississippi State in four to improve to 5-0 … Iowa State won in four at Arizona … and Texas Tech lost in four to Wyoming, which is now 5-0 and off to its best start since 2014. Corin Carruth had 17 kills and hit .351 for Wyoming of the Mountain West to go with five digs and two blocks … TCU swept Georgia for its first win as Melanie Parra had 16 kills and hit .424 …

Sixth-ranked Oregon (5-0) led a busy Pac-12 slate with a sweep of previously unbeaten UC Santa Barbara (4-1). The Ducks hit .405, which included Mimi Colyer getting 15 kills with one error in 26 attacks to go with four digs and three blocks … Washington State (4-1) won twice, sweeping Northwestern State and beating Drake in four. Magda Jeharova is now the WSU all-time leading blocker … Utah beat UNLV in four as Lauren Jardine had 21 kills, hit .472, and had two assists, two aces, six digs and a block … Cal is 4-0 after beating Portland State in four. Maggie Li had 20 kills and three aces … Washington (3-1) won its third in a row, in four at Long Beach State of the Big West (2-2). Madi Endsley had 18 kills, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks …

Among the SEC in matches not previously mentioned, No. 25 Arkansas beat Colorado State of the Mountain West (1-3) in five as Taylor Head had 23 kills … Texas A&M is 4-0 after sweeping Bowling Green … South Carolina beat Miami (FL) of the ACC in five, leaving both teams 3-1. USC”s Lauren McCutcheon had 21 kills with one error in 44 swings. Flormarie Heredia Colon had 21 kills for Miami …

No. 20 Creighton of the Big East won the first two sets and then had to beat Ball State of the MAC in five. Norah Sis had 19 kills, two assists, two aces, 16 digs and two blocks … Akron of the MAC got its first win, beating Morehead State of the OVC in four. Morehead State was 4-0 and hadn’t lost a set. Faith Johnson had 14 kills and 11 digs … Ali Ruffin had 28 kills for The Citadel in a five-set win over Florida A&M … Temple beat Dartmouth to get to 5-0 and Taylor Davenport had 24 kills … Fresno State beat CSUN in four as Grace Doyle had 23 kills while hitting .543.