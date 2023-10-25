Dayton, tied for No. 16 in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, swept Duquesne on Tuesday to improve to 23-2, 10-2 in the Atlantic 10. The Flyers were the only ranked team in action on a day when Taylor Preston had 28 kills for Oklahoma in a non-conference win over Tulsa, which got 27 kills from Kayley Cassaday; and two other conference leaders won, Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN and Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland.

The recaps and top performances follow and so do the AVCA Poll and POW, but first a look at Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

In the SEC, No. 12 Tennessee is at Missouri and No. 15 Florida goes to Ole Miss.

There are two Big Ten matches when Northwestern goes to Ohio State and Indiana is at Illinois.

The lone Big 12 match has Texas Tech at Cincinnati.

The only ACC match is on Tobacco Road, when North Carolina heads to Duke.

AVCA TOP 25: The coaches poll is starting to look more like the VBM 16 with a few exceptions. Nebraska also moved up to No. 1, trading places with Wisconsin, and Stanford stayed No. 3, followed by Louisville and Texas.

The big jump was by Kentucky, up five spots to No. 15. Big West-leader UC Santa Barbara got in at No. 25 — back in the poll for the first time since 2005 — and UCF dropped out.

AVCA POW: The AVCA national player of the week is Nebraska junior Merritt Beason. She averaged 4.25 kills and 1.75 digs in eight sets, a sweep of Northwestern State and the five-set win over Wisconsin.

TUESDAY: Dayton hit .398 and had 10 aces and 10 blocks in its 25-17, 25-9, 25-16 win over visiting Duquesne. Lexi Almodovar led with 11 kills and hit .400 after having one error in 25 attacks to go with an assist, two aces, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Almodovar stands No. 6 in the NCAA in total kills. Loyola Chicago stayed two games back in second place with a sweep of Saint Louis …

FGCU improved to 19-5, 11-0 in the ASUN, but had to pull off a reverse sweep to win at Stetson 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25=16, 15-10. Alexandra Zakutney had 17 kills for FGCU to go with two assists, an ace, two blocks and 17 digs …

Southeastern Louisiana (21-4, 12-1 Southland) hit .476 and won its 15th in a row, a sweep at New Orleans. The Lions had 46 kills with five errors in 84 swings and maintained their one-game lead in the win column over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. TAMUCC hit .357 and swept UIW as Rylee Achtzehn had 16 kills and hit .500 …

In Oklahoma’s 21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-12 win over Tulsa of the American Athletic, Taylor Preston of the Big 12 Sooners had 28 kills and Alexis Shelton had 21. Callie Kemohah had 27 digs, 12 assists and an ace. Tulsa’s Kayla Cassaday had 27 kills to go with two blocks and 10 digs. Cassaday has 435 kills, second in the NCAA only to idle Giula Cardona of Evansville, who has 437 …

In the Horizon League, Wright State beat visiting Robert Morris in four to move into a tie for second with Northern Kentucky, a game back in the loss column of idle Milwaukee. Reilly Zegunis had 23 kills for Wright State and hit .500 after having four errors in 38 attacks. UNK got 19 kills apiece from Joy Banks and Abby Kanakry in its five-set win over visiting Youngstown State. Katy Yopko had six aces, two kills in three errorless tries, 19 assists and six digs. Abby Householder had 17 kills, an ace and 18 digs for Youngstown State … Also in the HL, Oakland beat Purdue Fort Wayne in five but PFW’s Panna Ratkai had 25 kills, two aces, eight digs and five blocks, one solo. Ratkai had 35 kills in a match last week is No. 3 in the NCAA in kills.