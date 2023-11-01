Carolyn Condit will retire after 40 seasons at Miami, the Oxford, Ohio, school in the Mid-American Conference. Conduit and Sam Houston’s Brenda Gray are the longest-tenured NCAA Division I women’s volleyball coach. More on Condit with a list of her of some of her fellow veterans follows.

In this report, we also have the AVCA top 25 and national POW, and results from Monday and Tuesday.

But first a look at Wednesday’s schedule where there are 12 matches, including No. 2 Wisconsin home for Purdue in the Big Ten. Also in the B1G, Northwestern is at Illinois.

The one Big 12 match puts Oklahoma at Baylor.

There are two SEC matches as No. 8 Arkansas goes to Georgia and LSU plays at Ole Miss.

The lone ACC match has Syracuse at Boston College.

Marquette, into the AVCA Poll at No. 25, No. 26 in the RPI and leading the Big East by a game over idle Creighton and St. John’s, plays at DePaul.

The ASUN shows Austin Peay at second-place Lipscomb, trying to stay two games back in the loss column of FGCU, and North Florida at Jacksonville.

AVCA TOP 25: Much like the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, the top two teams — Nebraska and Wisconsin — stayed the same, but after that things got shuffled.

Louisville moved up a spot to No. 3, Texas did the same at No. 4, and Stanford dropped two notches to No. 5.

UC Santa Barbara was in for a week but dropped out and Marquette got back in at No. 25.

AVCA POW: The AVCA national player of the week is Arizona State’s Marta Levinska. The senior from Latvia hit .360 and averaged 5.83 kills in six sets, which included sweeps of Cal and the big upset of Stanford. No school has repeated the honor this season. Click here for a complete list and more on Levinska.

The AVCA certainly could have considered Purdue Fort Wayne’s Panna Ratkai. The redshirt-freshman from Hungary had 58 kills in 10 sets last week, 25 in a loss at Oakland and 33 in a win at IUPUI. She also had seven aces, 21 digs and six blocks in those two matches. The week before Ratkai had 35 kills in a five-set loss to Milwaukee.

MONDAY: There were six matches in the SWAC, where Alabama State (14-12, 13-0) now holds a commanding lead, by three games in the loss column over Prairie View and Jackson State. All six of those matches were sweeps, including ASU over Arkansas-Pine Bluff as A’Nyiah Cobb had 10 kills with two errors in 13 attacks to hit .615. She had a dig and a block. In Jackson State’s win over Southern, Alexis Williams had 18 kills with two errors in 40 swings, two assists and eight digs …

Stephen F. Austin (23-3, 12-0) built its WAC lead to a full game over idle Grand Canyon (18-5, 11-1) by winning in four at UT Arlington. SFA, which has won 12 matches in a row, has six players with seven or more kill, 13 by Ielan Bradley. Izabella Ortiz had 10 kills, hit .364 and had six blocks. Brianna Ford had 17 kills for UTA …

Southeast Missouri (20-3, 10-2) pulled back into a tie for first in the Ohio Valley Conference with idle Eastern Illinois (20-3, 10-2) with a sweep of visiting Little Rock. Lucy Arndt led Southeast Missouri with 13 kills, two assists, two aces, a block and 12 digs.

TUESDAY: Green Bay (12-14, 10-4) tightened things at the top of the Horizon League with a sweep at Milwaukee (19-9, 11-3). Milwaukee is now tied with idle Wright State (15-10, 11-3) and Green Bay is tied with idle Northern Kentucky (15-10, 10-4), while idle Oakland (15-11, 9-5) is a game back. Friday looms large in the HL because Milwaukee goes to Wright State and Green Bay goes to UNK.

Three Green Bay players — Hannah Vanden Berg, Tiffany Paalman and Emma Best — had 13 kills apiece. Vanden Berg had four aces, Paalman had one error in 22 swings and three blocks, one solo, and Best hit .348 and had 15 digs and four blocks, one solo. Milwaukee’s Ari Miller had 14 kills with one error in 26 attacks to hit .500 and had three assists, an ace, three digs and a block …

First-place UC Santa Barbara (22-3, 12-1 Big West) won in four at Cal Poly (15-10, 9-4) as Briana McKnight had 15 kills, an assist, five aces, a block and eight digs. Cal Poly’s Emma Bullis had three kills in six errorless tries, 28 assists, an ace, a solo block and a career-high 23 digs. Cal Poly has a 1.5 game lead over idle Hawai’i and Long Beach State …

Colorado State won its Mountain West match in four over visiting Wyoming as Malaya Jones had 23 kills with two errors in 38 attacks to hit .553. She had an ace and eight digs. Wyoming’s Rylee Schulz had 18 kills, hit .471 and had an assist, 12 digs and two solo blocks.

CONDIT TO RETIRE: Condit, 683-549 in her 40th year at Miami, will call it a career after the season.

“My years at Miami have flown by and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to coach so many bright and talented young women at such a prestigious University. They have impacted my life more than they know,” Condit said in a news release.

Miami won the MAC regular-season title from 2016-2019 and went to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017. Miami also went to the NCAA Tournament in 1981 (before Condit), and then in 1990, 1995-98, 2007 and 2008.

The past four years have been tough for the Redhawks, finishing with seven victories each the past two seasons. They’re currently 5-20, 1-12 in the MAC, and play back-to-back matches at Buffalo this weekend.

The university had this outstanding profile of Condit, who was head coach at Xavier for four seasons before going to Miami, last year.

LONGEST-TENURED LIST: When Joe Sagula retired from North Carolina last year, ending a career that saw him be a head coach for 42 years total, the last 33 at UNC, we compiled a list and it’s updated here. There were quite a few on that list who are not in coaching, including American’s Barry Goldberg, who passed away after 34 years at the school. Dave Rubio retired after 31 years at Arizona. And to head off the emails or comments from the get-go, this is a list of coaches who have been at the SAME school into the 2022 season:

40 years

Carolyn Condit, Miami, Ohio

Brenda Gray, Sam Houston

36

Debbie Humphries, Stephen F. Austin

Van Compton, Little Rock

34

Beth Launiere, Utah

33

Mary Wise, Florida

30

Joanne Persico, St. John’s

Jennifer Weiss, Harvard

29

Travis Hudson, Western Kentucky

28

Theresa Garlacy, Bryant

26

Ray Bechard, Kansas

Mike Jordan, NM State

25

Sam Atoa, Utah Valley

Jolene Nagel, Duke

Steve Opperman, Duquesne

David Schwepker, Murray State

24

John Cook, Nebraska

Chris Lamb, Wichita State

Bobbi Peterson, Northern Iowa

Margot Royer-Johnson, Providence

Linda Sagnelli, Central Connecticut

Chuck Voss, Cleveland State

Michelle Young, Furman

23

Jerritt Elliott, Texas

23

Carin Avery, Valparaiso

Jennifer Petrie, San Diego

Rose Washington, Jackson State,

21

Erin Appleman, Yale

Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton

Brandon Rosenthal, Lipscomb

Mary Tendler, Elon

Dave Shondell, Purdue

20

Genny Volpe, Rice

19

Rob Browning, Saint Mary’s

Christy Johnson-Lynch, Iowa State

Colleen Munson, Western Michigan

Lyndsey Oates, Northern Colorado

Craig Skinner, Kentucky

18

Susie Johnson, Milwaukee

17

Ryan Baker, Colgate

Jason Kepner, College of Charleston

Alma Kovaci Lee, Army

Rob Machan, Sacred Heart

Michael Seeman, Portland State

Josh Steinbach, Villanova