The top teams got away unscathed on the second day of the NCAA volleyball season, but Saturday was not without its upsets and surprises.

Of note:

The SEC is 23-6, which includes Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee all 3-0 and the only team in the league that didn’t get a win the first two days was 0-2 Ole Miss.

The Big Ten’s Michigan State, Northwestern and No. 8 Penn State are 0-2.

The Big 12 is 22-7 and five of those losses were incurred by three of the best teams, including Baylor and TCU, both 0-2.

Syracuse of the ACC is 0-3.

There’s a full slate of action Sunday and if you want to watch a match, we have the viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Unranked Hawai’i, which opened the season with a five-set win over visiting Northwestern on Friday, knocked off No. 13 San Diego in four on Saturday as Amber Igiede had 18 kills, hit .417 and had four blocks.

For her first two matches, the senior middle has 32 kills, is hitting .362, and has 13 blocks, four solo.

The three-day gathering at Hawai’i ends Sunday when the Rainbow Wahine play No. 9 Oregon. Oregon is coming off back-to-back sweeps of San Diego and Northwestern. Mimi Colyer had 16 kills against Northwestern, giving her 31 kills for her first two matches.

No. 20 Georgia Tech beat Penn State in four behind 17 kills from Tamara Otene, who had two blocks and 15 digs.

Give Creighton credit for the headline on its website match story, “SPOILERMAKERS! #18 Volleyball Sweeps #16 Purdue.”

The Bluejays won at Purdue 28-26, 25-21, 25-20. Ava Martin had 15 kills, an assist, a block and six digs. Purdue, which got 10 kills from Eva Hudson and nine kills and 13 digs from Chloe Chicoine, had won 35 non-conference home matches in a row since 2016.

Top-ranked Texas, coming off its season-opening loss at Long Beach State, swept Loyola Marymount. The Longhorns go to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 2, routed visiting TCU at Minnesota behind 15 kills from Devyn Robinson. The home team, the No. 7 Gophers, swept No. 15 Baylor, leaving both Texas teams 0-2 after their trip to Minneapolis.

No. 3 Stanford had to go four to win at Colorado State, which was coming off its upset of Kentucky. Kendall Kipp, who sat out the season opener at Northern Colorado, led with 21 kills with four errors in 37 attacks to hit .459. She had three aces, two blocks and nine digs. Elia Rubin had 16 kills, hit .367 and had two blocks and a match-high 18 digs.

Anna DeBeer had 17 kills with one error in 29 swings and 10 digs as No. 4 Louisville swept visiting No. 21 Washington State.

No. 5 Nebraska, which beat Utah State on Friday and plays SMU on Sunday, hit .366 and swept Lipscomb.

The team it is tied with in the rankings, Pittsburgh, bounced back from its loss Friday to BYU by sweeping Montana. The Panthers hit .559 with 43 kills and five errors in 68 attacks. Four players had seven kills and another had six.

No. 17 BYU beat UTRGV and Montana to improve to 3-0 after its upset of Pitt on Friday. Erin Livingston had 15 kills and three aces against URGV and 18 more kills and three aces against Montana.

Tenth-ranked Kentucky bounced back with a four-set win at Northern Colorado in which Reagan Rutherford had 17 kills while hitting .448 to go with eight digs, an ace and four blocks, one solo.

UK’s SEC rival, No. 11 Florida, had to go five to get past South Florida as Kennedy Martin had 27 kills with five errors in 49 attacks to hit .449. The 6-foot-6 freshman from South Carolina also had two aces, six blocks and two digs. For two matches she has 45 kills and 11 blocks.

Another freshman from South Carolina, LSU’s Jurnee Robinson, went off again, as well. LSU lost in five to UCLA, but Robinson had 22 more kills, two blocks and 10 digs. She has 45 kills for her first two matches. UCLA gave coach Alfee Reft his first win after the Bruins lost in five the night before at LSU. Cheridyn Leverette had a career-high 17 kills and hit .351 to go with an assist, two aces, a solo block and six digs. UCLA stays in Louisiana to play at Northwestern State on Monday, but coach Alfee Reft left to meet up with the USA national team in Quebec for the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship.

Marquette got all it could handle during its trip to Dayton. Friday, the No. 12 Golden Eagles lost to Western Kentucky and had to go five to beat Drake. Saturday, Marquette beat Dayton 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14, a fifth set in which Dayton fought off six match points. Aubrey Hamilton had 20 kills, an assist, an ace, a solo block and 10 digs.

Ohio State went five in beating visiting Bowling Green as the No. 14 Buckeyes got 26 kills from Emily Londot. She hit .353 and had 10 digs and two blocks, one solo.

No. 19 Houston beat visiting Southern Miss in four. USM’s Mia Wesley had 22 kills, three aces and 11 digs.

No. 20 Georgia swept Western Carolina but then got swept by unranked Florida State. FSU hit .405 and had a 9-4 blocks advantage and had nine aces to Georgia’s one.

No. 23 Rice gave No. 22 USC its second straight loss on its Houston trip as Danyle Courtley had 14 kills and hit .400 in the sweep to go with two blocks and four digs.

No. 24 Western Kentucky swept Drake by hitting .337. Callie Bauer had nine kills with no errors in 16 attacks, 32 assists, two blocks and a dig.

No. 25 Arkansas was off Saturday and plays host to Tulsa on Sunday before Wisconsin visits for back-to-back matches Wednesday and Thursday.

Around the nation:

KJ Johnson, who started her career at Baylor and then had two fabulous seasons at Fairfield in Connecticut, had 20 kills for Texas State in its sweep of UT Martin. She hit .372 and had nine digs … Julz Cariat had 21 kills and 13 digs for Merrimack in its win over Saint Peters … Queens got its first win as a member of Division I by beating Stonehill … IUPUI, which finished 9-21 last season, is 2-1 after Maia Long had 21 kills and the Jaguars beat SIUE in five …

Cal is 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after beating Fairfield and Central Connecticut State at Army. Tara DeSa had 40 digs in those three matches. The Bears are doing it under interim head coach Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd and assistant Savannah Rennie, who took over just two weeks before the start of practice …

Evansville beat Central Michigan in five and Guila Cardona went off for 28 kills, six aces, 10 digs and two blocks … Iona swept LIU and Mackenzie Wiggins had 15 kills with two errors in 31 attacks to go with an ace and five digs …

In UCF’s sweep of Syracuse, the Knights hit .473 with 39 kills and four errors in 74 swings. Abby Hansen had 11 kills with one error in 16 attacks and three blocks and Emily Wilson had 10 kills with one error in 17 attacks … FAU beat Fairleigh Dickinson in four and Arianna Beckham had 15 kills and hit .632 to go with five digs and three blocks, one solo … UNC Asheville won in five, but N.C. Central’s Emmie Modin had 19 kills and hit .500 …

Tennessee hit .418 in its sweep of Marist … Tatum Parrott had 17 kills, hit .375 and had two acees, three digs and three solo blocks as Grand Canyon swept Toledo … Rya McKinnon had 27 kills in Howard’s five-set win over George Washington. She hit .371 and had two aces, 18 digs and a block … Oklahoma beat Ball State in four and Alexis Shelton had 26 kills while hitting .392 to go with three aces and 16 digs …

Ella Schabort and Tsvetelina Ilieva had 17 kills each for Binghamton in its four-set win over Duquesene, which got 22 kills from Carsyn Henschen. She hit .341 and had two aces, 10 digs and a block … Oregon State swept North Dakota for coach Lindsey Behonick’s first win … Hofstra beat NJIT in four and Clara Bal had 16 kills with two errors in 30 swings to hit .467 and had six digs and three blocks … Taylor Davenport had 20 kills for Temple in a sweep of LIU …

UC Davis got its second big win with a four-set victory over North Carolina at Arizona. The Aggies beat the home team on Friday … Towson won at South Carolina on Friday, but the Gamecocks bounced back on Saturday and beat Towson in four … American beat George Mason in five as Zeynep Uzen had 21 kills, 11 digs, an ace and a solo block. Mason’s Nani Spaar had 19 kills and Ewelina Gacek had 18 … Chattanooga beat Georgia State in five as Rider graduate-transfer Morgan Romano had 21 kills, 15 digs and a block …

The A10’s Davidson swept West Virginia to improve to 3-0 for its first win over a Big 12 team in program history … West Virginia then beat College of Charleston with the wild scoreline of 30-32, 27-25, 36-34, 25-18 as Bailey Miller had 28 kills, two assists, an ace, 13 digs and a block …

Lauren Jardine had 14 kills, hit .357 and had two digs and seven blocks for Utah in a sweep of NC State. NC State later beat Utah Valley in five as Avery Shewell had 18 kills, two aces, five digs and four blocks … Sylvia Richardson had 17 kills and hit .406 and had 10 digs as Louisiana-Lafayette swept Eastern Kentucky … UConn beat Western Carolina in five and Cera Powell had 20 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Teammate Karly Berkland had 30 digs and 11 assists … Rutgers won in five at Virginia and Tina Grikovic had 11 blocks, three solo, to go with eight kills, five digs and two aces … UTEP went 3-0 in its trip to Hammond, Louisiana, sweeping host Southeastern as Torrance Lovesee had 19 kills, hit .353 and had an assist and 11 digs …

Fordham beat Stetson in five and Whitney Moody had 19 kills, an assist, two aces, a block and 18 digs … Indiana State beat Alabama State in four and Karrina Gall had 18 kills, hit .371 and had two aces and 15 digs … Lauren Link had 21 kills from Loyola Maryland in its four-set win over Robert Morris. She hit .386 and had two digs and a block … Kendyl Reaugh had 14 kills with one error in 27 swings and 14 digs for Alabama in its sweep of Mercer … Eastern Illinois is 3-0 after beating Akron. Giovana Lopez had 18 kills and Natalie Mitchem 17 while hitting .406. She also had four blocks … Navy swept UAlbany and Jamie Llewellyn had 17 kills, hit .382 and had two aces, nine digs and a block … South Alabama beat Jackson State in four and Maddie Soboleski had 21 kills, three assists, two aces, nine digs and two blocks. Niki Capizzi had nine kills and nine blocks … Murray State beat Western Illinois in four and Ella Vogel had 21 kills, hitting .395, and had nine digs …

San Francisco beat New Mexico in four and Maria Petkova had 22 kills, two assists, an ace, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo. Uxue Guereca had 22 kills for New Mexico to go with 19 digs and five blocks … Villanova beat Milwaukee in five in a match in which six players from the teams combined had 14 or more kills. Abby Harrell and Kiera Booth had 18 each for Nova and Ari Miller had 19 for Milwaukee … Nataly Garcia had 18 kills and 16 digs as my beloved Southern Illinois Salukis improved to 2-0 by beating Southeast Missouri State in four …

California Baptist beat CSUN in four and Catherine Krieger had 18 kills while hitting .386 to go with eight digs and a block … Illinois beat NIU in four and Raina Terry had 19 kills, eight digs, two assists, an ace and three blocks … Old Dominion hit .434 in it sweep of Norfolk State … Xavier beat crosstown rival Cincinnati in four and Emma Grace had 18 kills, hitting .421, and added an assist, four aces and 12 digs … Ole Miss had 65 kills compared to FGCU’s 48 but FGCU won in five … CSU Bakersfield beat Southern Utah in four to improve to 3-0 as Paige Dugan had 17 kills and Ava Palm 16 …

Ryleigh Whitekettle had 17 kills in 25 errorless attacks as NM State swept North Florida. She also had three digs and two blocks, one solo … Auburn, 3-0, hit .395 in a sweep of Jacksonville State … Texas Tech beat Notre Dame in four to improve to 3-0 and Brynn Williams had 20 kills … UIW (Incarnate Word) beat Tarleton State in five to get to 3-0 but Tarleton’s Allison Bryant had 24 kills … Sacramento State swept Iowa for its first win over a Power 5 team in eight years.