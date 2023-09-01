Top-ranked Wisconsin was having none of it the second night at Arkansas and took it to the No. 21 Razorbacks.

Ninth-ranked Oregon beat San Diego State in four on Thursday, No. 9 BYU swept McNeese, No. 24 Tennessee topped San Diego, and Purdue, ranked No. 25, escaped in five from Kansas.

Pre-conference play continues Friday with a massive slate.

There’s a showcase match between No. 10 Pittsburgh of the ACC and the SEC’s No. 15 Kentucky. Also in the ACC, fourth-ranked Louisville plays South Dakota and Boston College plays Tennessee of the SEC.

Purdue of the Big Ten is back at it in Kansas, this time with No. 19 Marquette of the Big East. Other ranked Big Ten teams in action include No. 12 Ohio State playing Georgia Tech and No. 14 Penn State taking on No, 22 Western Kentucky,

No. 18 Rice of the AAC goes to No. 16 Baylor of the Big 12 in a battle of Texas schools (we are there). Also in Texas, No. 13 Houston plays North Texas.

Among the SEC teams in action, 3-0 Mississippi State plays 4-0 UCF of the Big 12 and Arkansas gets no rest as it takes on Colorado State of the Mountain West for its third match in as many days.

No. 6 Oregon is the only ranked Pac-12 team playing when the Ducks face UC Santa Barbara.

No. 20 Creighton of the Big East is home for Ball State while another unbeaten Big East team, 3-0 Xavier, plays Colorado of the Pac-12.

We have the viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Wisconsin (4-0), coming off its tenuous five-set win at Arkansas (2-2) on Wednesday, hit .345 and crushed the Razorbacks 25-22, 25-16, 25-17.

Five Badgers had eight or more kills, including Sarah Franklin with 12. She had an assist and 11 digs. Devyn Robinson had 11 kills, hit .409, and had an assist, a block and a dig. Anna Smrek had 10 kills with one error in 16 attacks, four digs and four blocks, two solo. Temi Thomas-Ailra had nine kills, five digs and two blocks, one solo. And Carter Booth had eight kills with one error in 11 swings.

Jillian Gillen had 15 kills and hit .351 for Arkansas to go with an assist, an ace, a block and 13 digs. But her teammates combined for 19 kills and 12 errors. Taylor Head had nine kills but nine errors …

Oregon (4-0) won 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-10 over San Diego State (1-3). Mimi Colyer had 13 kills, four aces, two blocks and 10 digs. Gabby Gonzalea had 12 kills, two aces, a block and four digs. Morgan Lewis had nine kills with two errors in 16 attacks, an assist, a block and two digs. Karson Bacon had seven kills and six blocks. Hannah Pukis had a kill, 43 assists, four blocks and four digs. Her team hit .333. San Diego State got 11 kills from Taylor Underwood and nine from Heipua Tautua’a …

Purdue (2-2), coming off back-to-back losses to Creighton and Loyola Chicago, won 17-25, 25-19, 16-25, 17-15 at Kansas (2-1). Chloe Chicoine led the Boilermakers with 21 kills, an assist, an ace, 12 digs and two blocks. Eva Hudson had 15 kills, an assist, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Raven Colvin added nine kills, an assist, two digs and nine blocks, one solo. Maddie Schermerhorn had 15 digs and three assists. Kansas got 18 kills from Reagan Cooper and 17 from Caroline Bien, who hit .448 and had nine digs and two blocks, one solo …

Tennessee (4-0) dropped San Diego to 0-4 with its four-set victory. The Vols got 16 kills and 13 digs apiece from Erykah Lovett and Morgahn Fingall

Coastal Carolina got a nice four-set win over winless TCU as Jasmine Rivest had 15 kills, four aces and 12 digs. TCU got 20 kills from Jalyn Gibson. Audrey Nalls made her season debut and had 12 kills … Long Beach State beat Indiana in four … Ten Cougars had kills as No. 9 BYU swept McNeese …

In a battle of two teams getting votes — 3-1 Hawai’i, the last team out of the AVCA Poll and 1-3 USC, which dropped out — Hawai’i won 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15. Hawai’i, which won despite hitting .117, got 16 kills from Amber Igiede. She hit .367 and had an ace, seven digs and eight blocks, one solo. Caylen Alexander had 13 kills. five aces, an assist, nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Talia Edmonds had 26 digs and three assists. Skylar Fields had 26 kills for visiting USC and had four digs and seven blocks. Linsey Miller had 10 kills with one error in 21 attacks and 11 blocks, one solo …

UC Santa Barbara is 4-0 and dropped Pepperdine to 0-3 with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16, 15-135-21, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16, 15-13 reverse-sweep victory. Michelle Ohwobete led with 21 kills. Macall Peed had 30 digs and 11 assists. Grace Chillingsworth had 22 kills for Pepperdine … Montana State won in four at St. Thomas as Kira Thomsen had 28 kills, an assist, 14 digs and a block. Madilyn Siebler had 13 kills, an assist, 25 digs, an assist and three aces … Colorado hit .337 in a sweep at Northern Colorado. Skyy Howard had 10 kills in 11 errorless attacks …

Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a sweep of winless Winthrop as nine Scarlet Knights had kills … Binghamton beat Montana in five and Tsvetelina Ilieva had 16 kills, an ace and eight digs … Texas A&M beat Wright State in four despite 23 kills by Megan Alders. That’s because the Aggies got 28 kills from Caroline Meuth and 10 from Bianna Muoneke. Meuth had two errors in 51 attacks to hit .510 and added an assist, 11 digs and six blocks. Muoneke had 20 digs and two blocks and Ifenna Cos-Okpalia had six kills, an assist, two aces, a dig and nine blocks …

Liberty is 4-0 after winning at High Point in five behind 22 kills from Kamryn Baccus. Dylan Maberry had 22 kills for HP … Surprising IUPUI is 3-1 after beating UC Riverside in five. Maia Long had 21 kills and Kate White 14. She hit .522 and had four blocks. UCR’s Delaney Tate had 22 kills … Jazmin Vergara had 20 kills as Youngstown State beat Toledo in four … Ava Brizard had 17 kills as NC State beat Howard in four …

The neighboring ACC schools both won. North Carolina swept visiting West Virginia as Charlotte graduate-transfer Emani Foster had 15 kills and hit .400 … Duke beat Loyola Maryland in four as Kerry Keefe had 24 kills with three errors in 39 attacks to hit .538 … Ole Miss beat Lipscomb in five as four players had 10 or more kills, 19 by Vivian Miller, who hit .457 and had two aces, eight digs and three blocks … Lauryn Hovey had 19 kills and hit .533 to go with an assist, an ace, four digs and five blocks as Bowling Green beat Loyola Chicago in five.