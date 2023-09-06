Fifth-ranked Stanford finished its Texas trip with a sweep at Rice. In another Texas match on Tuesday, Abilene Christian knocked off Texas Tech; Portland State was without three starters but rallied to beat visiting Utah; and Virginia, Duke and Illinois won.

There are 18 matches on Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, including quite a few Power 5 teams and in-state battles.

In Nebraska, the fourth-ranked Huskers play their annual match with No. 16 Creighton; in Texas, No. 14 Baylor plays SMU and SFA plays North Texas; Louisiana-Lafayette plays a morning match at LSU; Iowa State plays Iowa; Akron plays Cleveland State; Syracuse plays New York neighbor Cornell and Columbia faces Stony Brook; in Tennessee, Austin Peay plays Chattanooga; in Philadelphia, Villanova plays Penn; and two California unbeatens go at it when Saint Mary’s (6-0) plays Cal (5-0).

Second-ranked Louisville plays at Dayton and No. 13 Washington State plays UC Irvine.

Stanford (4-1) of the Pac-12, coming off its big sweep at Texas two days earlier, overpowered Rice (2-3) of the American Athletic 25-17, 26-24, 25-21. The Cardinal had three players with eight kills each, Kendall Kipp, McKenna Vicini and Caitie Baird. Kipp had an assist, an ace and nine digs. Vicini had one error in 12 attacks and a block, and Baird had an ace, a block and five digs. Elena Oglive had 15 digs, three assist and two aces. Stanford had eight aces but hit .234, well below its season average of .336. Rice, which has lost three in a row, hit .106. Kaitlyn Knobbe had seven kills …

Texas Tech of the Big 12, which lost the day before to North Texas, fell to 6-3 when it lost 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-13 at Abilene Christian (5-2) of the WAC. Abilene’s Braden Bossier had 14 kills, hitting .393. Sara Carrizales had 27 digs, two assists and two aces …

Portland State (4-3) of the Big Sky beat visiting Utah (2-3) of the Pac-12 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23. Gabby Hollins led with 18 kills, two aces, a block and 12 digs …

Virginia (4-1) of the ACC battled to a 16-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 18-16 victory over Old Dominion (4-3) of the Sun Belt. ODU served for match point three times. Virginia, 2-1 in five-set matches this season, got 18 kills from Lauryn Bowie. Abby Tadder had 15 kills, hitting .414, and five blocks, and Veresia Yon had 12 kills, an assist, three blocks and six digs. Kate Johnson had 20 digs, two assists and four aces and setter Ashley Le had 43 assists, five aces, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo. ODU’s Myah Conway and Bryanna Jones had 13 kills each. Conway had four blocks and five digs and Jones had two assists, two blocks and 18 digs …

Duke (4-2) of the ACC swept Elon (1-6) of the CAA. Kerry Keefe had 10 kills, hitting .471 …

Raina Terry had 22 kills, three assists, four digs and three blocks as Illinois (4-1) of the Big Ten won in four at UIC (5-2) of the Missouri Valley. Kennedy Collins had 13 kill in 17 errorless attacks and three solo blocks. The Illini hit .371 …

High Point’s Dylan Mayberry had 29 kills and Christine Graf 22 in a five-set win over Wofford. Maberry hit .333 and had an assist, an ace, 15 digs and two blocks, one solo. Graf hit .349 and had four digs and two blocks, one solo … Jackson State beat Louisiana-Monroe in five and Hope Briggs had 18 kills … LIU swept Fairfield and Camelia Melendez had 18 kills and 13 digs … Coppin State is 6-1 after sweeping Loyola Maryland … Ali Morris had 13 kills and hit .478 in Western Carolina’s sweep of UNC Asheville. She had an assist, an ace, eight digs and three blocks, one solo …

Eastern Kentucky swept Marshall and Kambree Lucas had 12 kills with one error in 27 swings and 13 digs … Campbell beat North Carolina Central in five and Abbie Tuyo had 16 kills, hit .312, and had an ace and four blocks, two solo … Anna Katherine Griggs had 16 kills and hit .565 for North Alabama in its four-set win at Alabama State … Binghamton swept Le Moyne and Tsvetelina Ilieva had 18 kills, hit .552 and had six aces, nine digs and three blocks, one solo … Brown is 4-0 after hitting .439 in a sweep of Stonehill … NJIT beat Fairleigh Dickinson in five, but FDU’s Kyle Nott had 21 kills, two assists, an ace and three blocks … Santa Clara is 6-1 after sweeping Princeton. Layla Truitt had 15 kills, hitting .370.