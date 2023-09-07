Second-ranked Louisville got all it could handle at Dayton before winning in five.

No. 4 Nebraska crushed short-handed Creighton in the first two sets and then won in four.

Unranked SMU knocked off No. 14 Baylor in five.

The highlights follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedules, one that has some intriguing matches as the pre-conference season continues.

Top-ranked Wisconsin plays Arizona.

Third-ranked Florida plays Sacramento State.

Auburn, 5-0 and at No. 25 ranked for the first time, plays Middle Tennessee.

Towson (6-1) goes to No. 13 Washington State where it plays No. 8 BYU and then the home team. BYU also plays UC Irvine.

Illinois plays Notre Dame, Florida State plays UCF

Virginia Tech (6-0) plays 5-1 Lehigh and 5-0 Texas A&M plays Utah State (5-1). Wyoming, off to a 6-0 start, plays Portland. Arizona State, also 6-0, plays Northern Arizona. And Liberty, another 6-0 team, plays 4-1 Hawai’i.

Want to watch? We have the viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Louisville (7-0) got out of Dayton (5-2) with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11 victory. Anna DeBeer led with 24 kills and hit .353 to go with two aces, two blocks and 11 digs. Aiko Jones had 12 kills, two aces, four blocks and five digs. Cara Cresse had 12 kills with two errors in 17 attacks to hit .588 and had eight blocks and two digs. Phekran Kong had six kills with one error in 12 swings, an assist and four blocks. Elle Glock had 46 assist, five blocks and nine digs, and Elena Scott had 20 digs, nine assists and an ace. Dayton’s Lexie Almodovar had 22 kills, an assist, four blocks and seven digs, and Taylor Russell had 10 kills …

Nebraska 6-0) beat visiting Creighton 5-2) 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, which was playing without All-American Norah Sis. Nebraska, which held a 10-3 blocks advantage, was led by Merritt Beason. She had 17 kills, three assists, seven digs and three blocks, one solo. Lindsay Krause had 12 kills with one error in 23 attacks to hit .478 and had three blocks and a dig. Harper Murray had 10 kills, two aces, three digs and two blocks, one solo. Destiny Ndam-Simpson, in for Sis, led Creighton with 13 kills. Her teammates combined for 29 kills, eight by Ava Martin, who hit negative, and seven by Kiara Reinhardt …

SMU, coached by former Baylor assistant Sam Erger, beat the visiting Bears 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10 for is first win over a ranked team since 2018. SMU is 3-3; Baylor 1-3. Natalie Perdue had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, five blocks and 13 digs. Emma Clothier had 13 kills and hit .550 to go with two aces, a dig and seven blocks. Cella Cullen had 54 assists, 19 digs and four blocks. Baylor’s Kyndal Stowers had a career-high 29 kills while hitting .303 and had 16 digs and two blocks, one solo. Elise McGhee had 21 kills, four blocks and two digs. Averi Carlson had 60 assists …

Washington State (6-1) swept UC Irvine as the Cougars hit .458. Pia Timmer had 11 kills, hit .474 and had an assist, five digs and a block …

Cal is 6-0 after beating Saint Mary’s (6-1) in four … Iowa State is 6-0 after its five-set win over Iowa. Four players had 10 or more kills, 14 by Jordan Hopp, who had five blocks …

LSU beat visitng Louisiana-Lafayette in four as Jade Demps had a career-high 15 kills, hit .400 and had nine digs and three blocks, one solo … Rutgers (5-1) beat Rider in four as four players had 10 or more kills, 13 by Tina Grkovic, who had one error in 19 attacks …

Chattanooga is 6-1 afer beating Austin Peay in four. Morgan Romano had 20 kills, hit .360 and had 13 digs and two blocks. Peyton Deidesheimer had 21 kills for Austin Peay … Stony Brook hit .341 in a sweep of Columbia. Leoni Kunz had eight kills in 18 errorless swings and seven blocks, one solo …

Stephen F. Austin is 6-1 after a five-set win over North Texas. Izabella Ortiz had six kills and seven blocks, one solo … Four players had nine or more kills for Southern Illinois as the Salukis improved to 501 with a four-set win over Lindenwood …

Syracuse (1-6) got a victory by beating Cornell in four. Cherlin Antonio had 18 kills.