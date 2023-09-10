Purdue should be used to going five sets. The No. 20 Boilermakers did it again Saturday and beat visiting No. 19 Kentucky 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 12-25, 18-16 to improve to 5-2 and 3-1 in five-setters.

There were 12 matches Saturday involving AVCA ranked teams in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball and that was the only one in which a lower ranked team won.

At Stanford, the No. 5 Cardinal beat No. 10 Minnesota in four after No. 6 Oregon did the same to No. 15 Ohio State.

Third-ranked Florida, No. 4 Nebraska and No. 11 Georgia Tech all swept.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule that includes No. 2 Louisville playing host to No. 12 Penn State.

Georgia Tech puts its 6-0 record against Florida A&M, ninth-ranked Pittsburgh plays Loyola Chicago, No. 14 Baylor plays Pacific, No. 16 Creighton plays Iowa State and No. 18 Tennessee plays No. 24 Marquette.

Other matches Sunday include Western Michigan (8-1) vs. Kennesaw State (6-2), Virginia (5-2) against UMBC (5-2), Mississippi State (5-2) vs. Wake Forest (6-2) and UCLA (6-1) at Hawai’i (5-2).

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

AVCA top 25

Purdue got a career-high 24 kills from freshman Chloe Chicoine, who hit .375 and had an ace and five digs. Eva Hudson had 12 kills, three blocks and five digs. Taylor Anderson had two kills, 46 assists, four blocks and 12 digs. Her team hit .218. Kentucky of the SEC (2-4) had five players with 10 or more kills, 16 by Megan Wilson, who had three blocks and four digs. Reagan Rutherford had 14 kills, four blocks and eight digs. Emma Grome had three kills, 56 assists, an ace, a block and six digs. Her team hit .258 …

Florida (7-0) swept Winthrop (0-9) as AC Fitzpatrick had 11 kills and two blocks and Kennedy Martin had 10 kills and five blocks … Nebraska (7-0) hit .393 and swept Long Beach State (3-4), which hit .055. Harper Murray had 10 kills, an assist, three aces, three blocks and three digs … Georgia Tech (6-0) swept Stetson at Florida A&M with 53 kills compared to 19 by the Hatters. Larissa Mendes led with 14 kills and had one error in 21 attacks …

Stanford (6-1) hit .304 against Minnesota. Elia Rubin led with 17 kills, three assists, three aces, three blocks and 11 digs. Kendall Kipp had 16 kills with three errors in 34 attacks, three assists, five blocks and nine digs. Sami Francis had eight kills with one error in 17 swings and five blocks, and Kami Miner had four kills in seven errorless tries, 41 assists, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Minnesota (3-3) got 12 kills from Mckenna Wucherer, who had two assists, an ace, a block and six digs …

Oregon (7-1) hit .327 and beat Ohio State (3-4) as Gabby Gonzales had 19 kills and hit .410 to go with three assists, a block and 11 digs. Hannah Pukis had five kills, 52 assists, an ace, five blocks and 10 digs. Emily Londot led Ohio State with 22 kills but hit .141. She had two blocks and six digs …

Baylor (2-3) swept at Colorado State (4-4) as the Bears hit .368. Kyndal Stowers had 19 kills with two errors in 36 attacks, an assist, an ace, three digs and a block. It was victory No. 182 for Ryan McGuyre, making him Baylor’s all-time winningest coach …

No. 17 Arkansas (7-2) beat Troy (1-7) in four. Jillian Gillen had 19 kills, hit .400, and had two assists, two aces, 10 digs and a block. Sania Petties had 15 kills, hit .545 and had an ace and seven blocks, one solo. Troy’s Tori Hester had 21 kills …

No. 21 Houston (5-2) got a big state-of-Texas win by beating SMU (3-5) in four. Abbie Jackson had 18 kills, three assists, three aces, three blocks and 19 digs. Kenna Sauer had 13 kills, a block and 18 digs …

No. 25 Auburn (7-1) swept Mercer (3-6) as the Tigers hit .346. Bel Zimmerman had 14 kills and hit .367 to go with an assist, three aces, a block and two digs. Kendal Kemp had six kills with one error in 10 attacks and seven blocks.

Around the nation

Here are results and performances of note from Saturday:

Virginia Tech is a program-tying best 9-0 after beating Fairleigh Dickinson (1-8) in four. Elayne Duprey had 14 kills with one error in 24 attacks … Arizona State swept Stephen F. Austin (8-2) on its home court to improve to 9-0 … Wyoming is also 9-0 as it continued the program’s best start with a four-set win over CSUN … App State, too, is 9-0 after the Mountaineers swept Greensboro … 9-0 Eastern Illinois beat Southern Illinois …

TCU (4-4), coming off a sweep of Utah State on Friday, dealt Texas A&M (7-1) its first loss. TCU, which held a 16-9 blocks advantage, got 12 blocks, two solo, from Briana Green. Melanie Parra had 16 kills, an ace, five blocks and 11 digs … Rutgers is 7-1 after beating Columbia in four … Iowa State is 7-0 by keeping Omaha winless …

NC State is 8-1 after beating UTEP in four … Boston College swept Fordham to give the Rams (7-1) their first loss … Utah State (6-3) had six players with five or more kills and none with more than seven in a victory over Northern Iowa (4-5), which hit .045 … Notre Dame (4-2) beat Oklahoma (5-2) in five despite 30 kills by OU’s Alexis Shelton. She hit .362 and had an assist, an ace, seven digs and three blocks. Notre Dame’s Sydney Palazzolo had 25 kills, hitting .310, and had an assist, two aces and six digs …

Alabama is 7-1 after getting past Tarleton State (5-5) as four players had 12 or more kills, 17 by Alyian Wells, who hit .455 … Hofstra is 10-0 and off to its best start since 1988 after beating Seton Hall in four and sweeping Dartmouth … Coastal Carolina swept Virginia … Cal (9-0) swept Abilene Christian … Dayton hit .327 and swept Wright State as Lexie Almodovar had 19 kills, hit .459 and had an assist, two aces, 12 digs and a block and then the Flyers improved to 8-2 by sweeping Ball State as Almodovar had 13 kills, an assist, three aces, a block and 18 digs. Ball State hit .032 … UCF (8-1) had to go five to beat North Texas. Lauren Clark had 20 kills and hit .432 … California Baptist beat Oregon State in five but the Beavers’ Mychael Vernon had 26 kills, hitting .400 to go with 11 digs and five blocks, one solo …

The Citadel is 10-0 after hitting .440 and sweeping South Carolina State (0-9) … Buffalo is 8-1 after sweeping Bellarmine … Presbyterian (1-8) broke through with a five-set win over Saint Francis (PA) despite 25 kills from SFU’s Korrin Burns … Coppin State is 8-1 after sweeping Penn … Brown is 7-0 after sweeping Robert Morris and Ivy mate Harvard is 5-1 after sweeping Bucknell … NM State beat Saint Louis in four as Starr Williams had 23 kills, hitting .475 with three digs and five blocks … Kailey McKnight had 22 kills for North Florida in a five-set win over Charlotte … Navy is 8-1 after sweeping San Diego State … Cal Poly beat VCU in five but VCU’s Kialah Jefferson had 23 kills, an ace, a solo block and eight digs … UC Santa Barbara is 8-1 after sweeping winless Tennessee State …

Norfolk State beat UNCW in five and Gabrielle Gilbert had 22 kills … Amber Stivrins had 21 kills and hit .514 as San Diego beat UC Davis in five. She had an assist, an ace, seven digs and a block … Lipscomb, which started 0-4, won its third in a row with a big five-set over Kansas State … Western Illinois got 23 kills apiece from Brittany Wulf and Keyana Cruse in a five-set win over SIUE …

Southern University got its first win, beating New Orleans in four as former Volleyball Baton Rouge player Elise Doomes had 18 kills, hit .333 and had an assist, three digs and a block. She’s back after missing more than a year after knee surgery … And Saint Peters, which finished 1-31 last season, dropped to 0-10 with losses to Bryant and Central Connecticut State. CCSU’s Weronika Poczynek had 24 kills, hitting .432, with an ace, a block and 17 digs.