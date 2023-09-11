Second-ranked Louisville improved to 8-0 with a sweep of visiting No. 12 Penn State on Sunday. In the only other match between ranked teams, No. 18 Tennessee swept No. 24 Marquette.

UCLA won its seventh match in a row by winning in four at No. 23 Hawai’i and Davidson and Iowa State took their first losses.

The new AVCA top 25 comes out Monday afternoon and the top five — Wisconsin, Louisville, Florida, Nebraska and Stanford — should stay the same. After that, a shakeup is inevitable with a few lower-ranked teams sure to drop out.

The only match on Monday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule is in Texas, where once-ranked Rice of the American Athletic Conference is at No. 7 Texas of the Big 12.

There are 30 matches Tuesday, including No. 4 Nebraska at No. 5 Stanford and No. 3 Florida at Florida State.

AVCA top 25

Louisville beat visiting Penn State of the Big Ten 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 despite hitting .186. Penn State (4-3), however, hit .055. Anna DeBeer led the Cardinals with 10 kills, a block and 11 digs. Phekran Kong had seven kills, a dig and four blocks, one solo. Jess Mruzik had 12 of Penn State’s 27 kills …

No. 9 Pittsburgh (6-1) of the ACC swept Loyola Chicago (2-6) of the Atlantic 10 25-14, 25-22, 25-16. Olivia Babcock had 12 kills, hit .364 and had an ace, five blocks and four digs. Emma Monks had seven kills with one error in nine attacks, five blocks and five digs, and Chiamaka Nwokolo had six kills with one error in 11 attacks, an assist and seven digs, one solo. Loyola, which hit .055, got 11 kills from Addie Barnes …

Georgia Tech (7-0) of the ACC overpowered host Florida A&M (2-7) of the SWAC 25-15, 25-20, 25-15. The No. 11 Yellowjackets hit .354 and got 16 kills from Larissa Mendes, who hit .500 and had an ace, a block and a dig. Tamara Otene had 11 kills with one error in 25 attacks, two aces and six digs …

No. 14 Baylor (4-3) of the Big 12 hit .464 and swept Pacific (5-4) of the West Coast Conference 25-12, 25-23, 25-18 behind nine kills each by Kyndal Stowers and Elise McGhee. Stowers had one error in 20 attacks and seven digs, while McGhee had one error in 13 swings. Allie Sczech had eight kills with one error in 15 attacks and Manuela Bibinbe had eight kills with one error in 10 attacks …

No. 16 Creighton (7-2) of the Big East beat previously unbeaten Iowa State (7-1) of the Big 12 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24. Kiana Schmitt had 16 kills with two errors in 27 attacks to hit .519 and added two assists, two digs and five blocks. Ava Martin had 17 kills, an assist, a block and 11 digs. Maya Duckworth had 12 kills and a block for Iowa State …

Tennessee (7-1) of the SEC rolled to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 win at Marquette (2-5) of the Big East. Morgahn Fingall led the Vols with 18 kills and had just two errors in 334 attacks to hit .471. She had three digs and six blocks, one solo. Jenaisya Moore had 15 kills with two errors in 27 attacks to go with two assists, Tennessee’s two aces and four digs. Aubrey Hamilton led Marquette with 14 kills, two aces, three digs and two blocks, one solo. Hattie Bray had six kills with one error in 12 attacks, two digs and two blocks …

UCLA (7-1) of the Pac-12 won 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 at Hawai’i (5-3) of the Big West for the Bruins’ seventh win in a row since losing their season opener. Grayce Olson had 16 kills, hit .364 and had three blocks. Iman Ndaiye had 13 kills, two aces, a block and five digs. Cheridyn Leverette had 13 kills, three aces, eight digs and three blocks, one solo. Riley Wagoner had 17 kills for Hawai’i to go with two blocks, three assists and six digs. Caylen Alexander had 15 kills, an assist, an ace, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Amber Igiede had 12 kills, an assist, five blocks and seven digs.

Around the nation

USC (4-4) of the Pac-12 got 28 kills from Skylar Fields as it beat visiting San Diego (3-5) of the WCC 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23 in a match between two teams that were ranked earlier. Fields hit .350 and had a block and 12 digs. Kalyah Williams had 13 kills, a block and seven digs. San Diego hit .181 but got 25 kills from Amber Stivrins, who took 70 of her team’s 177 swings. Stivrins, who hit .271, had an ace and 17 digs …

Western Michigan is 9-1 after sweeping at Kennesaw State. Keona Salesman had 17 kills with two errors in 29 attacks to hit .517 and added two blocks and two digs … Lauren Schrock had 18 kills for Central Michigan in a five-set win over Missouri State … Northwestern swept Fairfield as Julia Sangiacomo had 14 kills with two errors in 21 attacks to hit .571 …

Washington won for the seventh time in a row since losing its season opener by beating FIU in four. Elise Hani had 10 kills, hit .438 and had an ace, two digs and had seven blocks, one solo …Virginia beat Coppin State in four as Lauryn Bowie had 17 kills and Abby Tadder had 13 kills and 12 blocks … Michigan State beat North Carolina in four as Taylah Holdem had 21 kills, hit .341 and had six digs and a block … Maryland swept Howard by hitting .438 with eight players getting kills, nine by Sam Csire, who had one error in 15 attacks …

Wake Forest is 7-2 after sweeping Mississippi State, which hit .033. Wake’s Emmy Ogogor had eight kills in nine errorless attacks … Southeastern Louisiana of the Southland hit .371 and got a big win at LSU, beating the SEC’s Tigers in four. SLU got 17 kills each from Cicily Hidalgo, who had one error in 39 attacks, and Kailin Newsome, who had 15 digs. Jacqueline Arrington had eight kills in 13 errorless attacks and nine blocks …

Alabama is 8-1 after sweeping UAB. Micah Gryniewicz led with 13 kills, an ace, seven digs and a block … Delaware is 7-1 after beating Rider in four. Lani Mason had 21 kills with two errors in 33 swings and had three aces, three digs and two blocks …

High Point dealt Davidson its first loss after seven victories and Dylan Maberry had 20 kills, two aces, 11 digs and four blocks … Ilayda Demirtas had 18 kills for Tulane in its four-set win over UTRGV … James Madison is 7-2 after beating VCU in four. Bre Reid had 13 kills and Miette Veldman and Sophie Davis 12 each … Olivia Utterback had 17 kills for UC Davis in a five-set win over Marist … Shelby Kent and Skylar English had 14 kills each for FGCU in its four-set win over Houston Christian … Pepperdine beat Liberty in four as Grace Chillingsworth had 18 kills, 13 digs and four blocks.