Iowa State’s time in the AVCA top 25 will likely be short lived, because the No. 23 Cyclones were upended Thursdsay night by red-hot UC Santa Barbara, which beat a ranked team for the first time in seven years.

Among the other winners Thursday were No. 6 Texas, which beat No. 19 Ohio State; No. 7 Oregon, which won in five at No. 8 Pittsburgh; No. 9 Minnesota; No. 15 Tennessee; No. 17 Purdue; No. 22 Houston; and No. 24 Auburn.

Line of the night: Washington freshman outside Kierstyn Barton had a total of 39 kills in the Huskies’ first eight matches. In a five-set win at Cal Poly, Barton, who didn’t start, had 26 kills as Washington rallied from being down 10-7 in the fifth and won its eighth in a row after losing its season opener.

Thursday’s results and top performances follow, and so does another note about how well NCAA Division I women’s volleyball is doing on TV, but first a look at Friday’s schedule.

There are 11 matches in the Big Ten alone as most teams wrap up the pre-conference season. Among them, No. 13 Penn State plays UMBC and Purdue plays host to USC, where Illinois — which lost to USC in five — plays UCF. In the battle of New Jersey, Rutgers plays Princeton.

There are 12 matches in the Big 12, including the match of the day when No. 11 Washington State plays at Texas. No. 12 BYU plays at Utah Valley, No. 18 Baylor gets Ohio State and No. 20 Kansas is home for both Bellarmine and New Hampshire. Iowa State tries to bounce back against Ohio and Oklahoma plays UCLA.

The ACC has 13 matches, including No. 10 Georgia Tech playing Georgia and Florida State facing TCU.

In the Pac-12, Oregon plays James Madison, and both its unbeatens are in action when 10-0 Arizona State plays Little Rock and 9-0 Cal plays Montana State. Washington plays Pepperdine and Colorado, which lost in five at home to Colorado State on Thursday, goes to CSU for the rematch.

The SEC slate includes No. 16 Arkansas playing Buffalo and St. John’s, Tennessee playing Evansville and No. 24 Auburn facing UAB.

The Big East’s No. 14 Creighton plays High Point and No. 25 Dayton of the Atlantic 10 plays Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

There is also conference play Friday. In the Metro Atlantic, Siena opens at Marist and in the Patriot League, Holy Cross is at Lafayette, Army West Point is at Bucknell and Navy is at Loyola Maryland.

And a wonderful note from the Patriot League: The conference coach of the year award has been named for Barry Goldberg, the beloved American University coaching legend who died earlier this year.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

More big NCAA TV news

From VolleyballMag.com’s Larry Hamel:

The NCAA women’s volleyball matches that received national-cable-TV exposure on Wednesday night combined for 464,000 total-average viewers, according to the overnight Nielsen ratings reported by the @SportsTVRatings site. Louisville’s sweep of Kentucky, played before a crowd of 12,760 at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville, averaged 318,000 viewers on ESPN over the match’s 103 minutes. Meanwhile, on FS1, an average of 146,000 more viewers tuned in over 160 minutes to watch Wisconsin’s four-set victory against Marquette, which drew 17,037 to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Both matches started at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The most-watched live competitive sports event on cable TV on Wednesday with 373,000 total-average viewers was the WNBA playoff game on ESPN between the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces that followed Kentucky-Louisville. Finishing third with 295,000 was the Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA playoff game on ESPN2, which aired opposite of the volleyball.

The combined tally of 464,000 for the NCAA matches was 2,000 viewers fewer than what Nebraska vs. Stanford had recorded Tuesday night on ESPN.

Ranked results

Texas (5-2) beat visting Ohio State (3-5) as Madisen Skinner had 24 kills in the 25-27, 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 victory. Skinner, who hit .380, had an assist, an ace, a block and six digs. Jenna Wenaas had 11 kills and Bella Bergmark nine in 14 errorless attacks and four blocks. Asjia O’Neal had seven kills with one error in 12 attacks and six blocks. Devin Kahahawai came off the bench and had six kills with two errors in 13 attacks, two assists, four digs and three blocks. Ella Swindle had three kills, 42 assists as her team hit .321, and an ace, four blocks and a dig. Emma Halter had 21 digs, four assists and two aces. Ohio State, which hit .149, got 19 kills from Emily Londot, who had two blocks and 10 digs …

Oregon (8-1) got a career-high 19 kills from Morgan Lewis and won 26-24, 25-17, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13 at Pittsburgh (6-2). Lewis hit .341 and had an assist, a dig and six blocks, one solo. Mimi Colyer also had 19 kills and had a career-high six aces, two blocks and six digs. Kara McGhee, who had six kills with one error in 14 attacks, had six blocks. Hannah Pukis had 45 assists as her team hit .227 and she had 20 digs and five blocks, two solo. Pitt’s Torrey Stafford and Olivia Babcock — who had five blocks — had 16 kills each and Valeria Vazquez Gomez had 12 and four aces. Emmy Klika had 24 digs and eight assists …

Minnesota (4-3) won 22-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-17 over visiting High Point (6-4). Mckenna Wucherer had 15 kills, two assists, a block and seven digs, and Lydia Grote had 13 kills with two errors in 20 attacks, four aces, six digs and three blocks ….

Tennessee (8-1) crushed Chicago State 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 as the Vols hit .392. Erykah Lovett had 12 kills and Jenaisya Moore and Morgahn Fingall had 10 each …

Purdue (6-2) swept visiting UCF (8-2) by hitting .349 and holding the Knights to a .136 percentage in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 victory. Chloe Chicoine had 17 kills, hit .351 and had three ace and three digs. Eva Hudson had 12 kills with one error in 36 attacks, three blocks and seven digs …

Houston (7-2) rolled to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-26 win over Liberty (7-3). Abbie Jackson and Katie Corelli had 11 kills each and Kellen Morin, who had four kills, had eight blocks, two solo. Liberty hit negative .128, th worst against Houston since 2017 …

UC Santa Barbara is 9-1 after its 25-20, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 victory at Iowa State (7-2). Michelle Ohwobete had 19 kills with two errors in 41 attacks to hit .415 and had nine digs. Briana McKnight had six kills with one error in 17 attacks, two assists, two aces, 20 digs and four blocks, two solo. UCSB hit .318 as setter Grace McIntosh and Milan Rex combined for 42 assists and 13 digs. Iowa State, which hit .169, got 14 kills from Nayeli Gonzalez, who had an assist, an ace, four blocks and 11 digs …

Auburn (8-1) got all it could handle at South Alabama (7-3) before coming away with a 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory. Akasha Anderson led with 26 kills, two aces, a block and 11 digs. Bel Zimmerman had 11 kills, an assist, four aces, two digs and six blocks, one solo. Zoe Slaughter had 29 digs, five assists and an ace. Jackie Barrett had two kills in six errorless tries, 48 assists, five aces, three blocks and 11 digs. The Tigers hit .191, while South Alabama hit .170. South Alabama had four players with 10 or more kills, 15 by Hannah Maddux, who had three aces, two blocks and seven digs. Kailey Keeble had a kill, 42 assists, an ace, two blocks and 24 digs and Paige Lynn had 22 digs, seen assist and two aces.

Around the nation

Northwestern State (3-7) stunned league favorite Southeastern Louisiana (6-4) to open Southland Conference play. The Demons won 26-24, 16-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9 as Teresa Garza had 19 kills, hit .378 and had a block and nine digs …

Arizona State continued its unbeaten start as the 10-0 Sun Devils swept Memphis. Roberta Rabelo had 14 kills and hit .429 and Marta Levinska had 10 kills and hit .444 …

Skylar Fields had 25 kills as USC beat Illinois 25-16, 17-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13 at Purdue. Fields, who hit .333 after having five errors in 60 attqacks, had three aces, five blocks and nine digs. Gala Trubint had 21 digs, four assists and an ace …

Wyoming is also 10-0 after sweeping visiting Tennessee Tech. Tierney Barlow had 14 kills, hit .435, and had two digs and six blocks, two solo …

Washington (8-1) came away with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11 victory at Cal Poly (5-5) behind Kierstyn Barton, the freshman who came off the bench to finish with 26 and only two errors in 55 attacks. She hit .436 and had a block and three digs. The last UW freshman to get that many kills was Kristen Vansant in 2011, who later was the national player of the year. Madi Endsley had 17 kills, a block and a dig and Molly Wilson had a kill in eight errorless tries, 47 assists, an ace, a block and 32 digs. Lauren Bays had 20 digs, seven assists and three aces. Cal Poly’s Lizzy Markovska had 15 kills, an ace and 16 digs. Kate Slack had 13 kills, hit .500 and had two blocks and six digs, and Tommi Stockham had 11 kills, an assist, an ace and 20 digs. Jolei Akima had 25 digs, an assist and an ace …

TCU beat Hawai’i in four, leaving both teams 5-4. Melanie Parra had 27 kills with three errors to hit .453 and had two assists, three aces, seven digs and three blocks. Caylen Alexander had 2 1kills for Hawai’i … Long Beach State swept Arizona despite hitting .195. Kameron Bacon had three kills in 12 errorless attacks and six blocks … Colorado State won in five at Colorado as Malaya Jones had 21 kills to go with two assists, nine digs and two blocks …

Eastern Illinois is 10-0 after sweeping Missouri. Giovana Larregul Lopez had 15 kills, an assist, an ace, three digs and three blocks … Southern Illinois hit .344 and swept UT Martin. Tatum Tornatta had 11 kills in 16 errorless attacks and four blocks, one solo …

Mississippi State swept Lipscomb despite hitting .075 … Marquette bounced back from its loss to Wisconsin the night before to beat Milwaukee in four. Ella Foti had 15 kills and Aubrey Hamilton 14 and three aces …

Previously unbeaten App State (9-1) lost in four to Davidson (8-1), which was coming off its own first defeat. Davidson hit .340 and got 14 kills each from Elena Garcia-Guerrios — who had one error in 26 attacks and four aces — and Jackie Bardin and 10 each from Emma Slusser and Sola Omonjie, who had no errors in 20 attacks. Bella Brady had 21 digs, four assists and three aces … Portland State got its first road win over Oregon State since 1986 in the lopsided 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 sweep. Sophia Meyers had 17 kills, hit .317 and had two blocks and six digs … UNLV’s Isabel Martin had 17 kills with two errors in 30 attacks in a sweep of Coppin State …

Clemson beat Houston Christian in four despite hitting .112 … Kansas State crushed LIU, which. hit negative … SFA is 9-2 after sweeping Sam Houston. Ielan Bradley had 14 kills and hit .522 … Alabama (9-1) beat Troy (1-8) in five. Alyiah Wells had 10 kills, hit .533. and had an ace, three digs and five blocks, one solo … Utah State hit .385 in a sweep of Utah Valley … In Nevada’s four-set win over Montana State, Gabby McLaughlin had 18 kills and Sia Lilli 17. Bella Snyder had eight kills with one error in 20 attacks and six solo blocks …

Old Dominion swept at West Virginia despite getting out-hit 47-32. Bailey Burgess had six kills in 10 errorless attacks and nine blocks, three solo … North Dakota improved to 7-2 as it hit .337 in a sweep of Robert Morris … Then ODU got 15 kills from Myah Conway, who hit .481, as it also swept Robert Morris … And then WVU swept North Dakota as Haley Green had 16 kills and hit .542 … Four players had 10 or more kills for Xavier in a four-set win over Northern Kentucky … Kent State beat Cleveland State in five despite hitting .117 …

UT-Arlington is 9-2 after sweeping North Texas … Ava McInnes had 24 kills, hitting .354 and had two assists, an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, two solo for UC San Diego in a sweep of Tennessee State … UTEP is 7-2 after hitting .355 and sweeping Tulane … South Dakota beat Green Bay in five as Madison Harms had 18 kills, hit .467, and had an assist, a dig and seven blocks, two solo. Avery Hook had seven kills in 14 errorless tries, 51 assists, three aces, 15 digs and two blocks. Hannah Vanden Berg had 21 kills for Green Bay to go with two assists, an ace, 15 digs and two blocks …

Taylor Oberpriller had 26 kills and hit .333 as Drake won its fifth in a row as it beat Ohio in five. She also had an assist, seven digs and seven blocks. Ohio’s Caitlin O’Farrell had 23 kills, hitting .356 … Wichita State hit .370 and swept Bradley … Montana got 22 kills from Paige Clark in its four-set win over South Dakota State … Georgia Southern beat Mercer in four and Reagan Barth had 17 kills and Paige Bowers 15 … Furman is 8-2 after it beat Presbyterian in five. Kasey Battle had 20 kills and four kills in a losing cause … Northern Colorado kept Omaha winless as Makenzie Harris had 16 kills in a five-set win …

In Akron’s four-set win over Youngstown State, Faith Johnson had 18 kills and Emanouela Christodoulou 16 … Santa Clara is 8-2 after sweeping N.C. Central. Sophia Tulino had 13 kills with one error in 26 attacks, an assist, two aces, four digs and two blocks … Denver got its first victory when it swept Idaho State as Cadi Boyer had eight kills with no errors in 17 swings, six aces and five blocks … Portland’s Lia Hawken had 14 kills with one error in 25 attcks in Portland’s sweep of winless Lamar … Kalani Hayes had 10 kills in 17 errorless swings as Sacramento State beat CSU Bakersfield in four. She added four blocks, two solo … Harvard is 6-1 after hitting .457 in a sweep of Merrimack. Ava Rauser had nine kills in 11 errorless attacks, Katie Vorhies had eight without an error in 14 swings and Nicole Prescott had seven in 6 errorless attacks … Mia Soerensen of UTSA had 13 kills with no errors in 24 attacks as the Roadrunners swept UIW.