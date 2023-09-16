There’s something about Fridays in the fall.

We had our first one of this NCAA Division I women’s volleyball season this week, when everything seems to go topsy-turvy.

To wit:

— No. 11 Washington State knocked off No. 6 Texas on its home court;

— Unranked Georgia won at previously unbeaten No. 10 Georgia Tech;

— Unranked USC won in four at No. 17 Purdue;

— No. 7 Oregon statistically crushed James Madison but won in five;

— Previously unbeaten Eastern Illinois lost to Missouri, which it beat the day before;

— Colorado, which lost to Colorado State the day before when the visiting Rams pulled off a reverse sweep, went to Colorado State and won with its own reverse sweep;

— Melanie Parra had 34 kills — a day after having a career-high 27 — in TCU’s win over Florida State;

— Oklahoma broke UCLA’s seven-match winning streak;

— Pepperdine snapped Washington’s eight-match winning streak;

— UCF beat Illinois in a reverse sweep;

— Rice had to rally from a 6-2 set-5 deficit to beat 1-12 LIU.

And there’s more to come Saturday.

In the ACC, No. 8 Pittsburgh plays JMU and surging Duke, which is 8-2 after starting 0-2, plays Santa Clara. Georgia Tech plays Howard and Florida State plays Hawai’i.

The biggest match involving a Big Ten team has No. 9 Minnesota playing host to No. 14 Creighton. No. 13 Penn State plays Seton Hall.

The Big 12 has No. 12 BYU facing Utah State, No. 20 Kansas playing Texas State, No. 23 Iowa State playing Drake and another Oklahoma-UCLA match.

The Pac-12 slate includes 11-0 Arizona State playing Southern Miss and 10-0 Cal facing Nevada.

The SEC schedule shows Georgia back at it against San Diego, No. 16 Arkansas plays Bryant, No. 24 Auburn plays Samford. and 9-1 Alabama plays Grambling.

No. 25 Dayton of the Atlantic 10 plays North Dakota a day after sweeping both Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Washington State (10-1) of the Pac-12 won 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 at Texas (5-3) of the Big 12 as the Cougars continued to knock off top teams. Their only loss was at Louisville and last Friday they beat BYU and this past Wednesday beat Baylor. WSU, which hit .226, got 13 kills from Iman Isanovic, who had two assists, an ace and two digs. Magda Jeharova had 12 kills, hit .391, and had two digs and nine blocks, one solo. Pia Timmer had 11 kills but hit .050 and Katy Ryan had 11 kills and six blocks. Argentina Ung had five kills with one error in 10 tries, 43 assists, an ace, eight blocks and seven digs. Karly Basham had 19 digs and two assists. Texas had a season-high 17 blocks but hit .166. Asjia O’Neal had 13 blocks, one solo, to go with five kills, an assist, an ace and two digs. Jenna Wenaas had 16 kills, two blocks, an assist and three digs. Madisen Skinner had 14 kills, two assists, six blocks and seven digs. Bella Bergmark had seven kills with one error in 19 attacks and four blocks and Dein Kahahawai had six kills and six blocks …

Georgia (8-2) of the SEC won 21-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21 at Georgia Tech (7-1) of the ACC for its first victory over a top-10 opponent in three years and first at Georgia Tech since 2014. Sophie Fischer led with 13 kills, an assist, three digs and eight blocks, one solo. Kacie Evans, who had four aces, a block and 15 digs, and Estelle Haugen had 11 kills each. Haugen had an assist, an ace, four digs and six blocks. Georgia hit .132 and GT .122 as the two teams combined for 93 kills and 55 errors in 300 attacks …

USC (6-4) of the Pac-12 survived the first set and won 30-28, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23 at Purdue (6-3) of the Big Ten. Skylar Fields continued to tear it up for USC, this time with 27 kills while hitting .323 to go with 12 digs and three blocks, one solo. London Wijay had 18 kills, three assists, an ace, a block and 12 digs, and Tyrah Ariail had 15 kills with one error in 18 attacks and four blocks. USC hit .333 and Purdue .300. Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine had 17 kills each for the Boilermakers …

Oregon (9-1) of the Pac-12 won 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-8, 15-10 over James Madison at Pittsburgh despite having substantially more kills (58-43) and blocks (13-6) and a big advantage in hitting percentage (.313 to .120). Mimi Colyer had 20 kills, three blocks and eight digs and Morgan Lewis 15 kills with one error in 22 attacks and five blocks.

JMU’s Sophie Davis had 15 kills and hit .429 and had one of her team’s 11 aces. She also had four blocks, one solo.

No. 18 Baylor beat visiting No. 19 Ohio State 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8. Elise McGhee had 19 kills, an ace, three blocks and two digs. Kyndal Stowers had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and three blocks, two solo. Manuela Bibinbe had 12 kills with one error in 17 attacks, two assists, six digs and five blocks, one solo. Alicia Andrew had nine kills with one error, an assist, four blocks and two digs. The Bear hit .248. Ohio State, which has lost six in a row, all to ranked teams, hit .176. Emily Londot had 23 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 14 digs …

BYU hit .361 in its sweep of Utah Valley … Penn State swept UMBC as the Nittany Lions hit .351 and Camryn Hannan and Jess Mruzik had 12 kills each … Creighton hit .442 and swept High Point behind 14 kills from Ava Martin, who had one error in 24 attacks, and 13 from Kiana Schmitt, who had no errors in 16 swings … No. 15 Tennessee swept Evansville as Jenaisya Moore had 14 kills with one error in 26 attacks, an assist, three aces, four blocks and six digs … Arkansas won twice, sweeping Buffalo and beating home-team St. John’s in four …

Kansas swept Bellarmine and New Hampshire … Iowa State swept Ohio as Lilly Wachholz had 13 kills with no errors in 20 attacks, an assist, an ace, three blocks and six digs … Auburn beat UAB in four despite hitting .189. Bel Zimmerman had 16 kills, hit .306, and had an assist, two aces, 12 digs and five blocks, one solo … Datyon swept Northern Illinois and the home team, Northern Iowa. Lexie Almodovar combined for 28 kills and 23 digs in the two matches.

Around the nation

Melanie Parra had 34 kills — the most by anyone in four sets this season — and hit .388 after having eight errors in 67 attacks for TCU in its four-set win over Florida State. Parra had an assist, a solo block and 10 digs. Jalyn Gibson had 15 kills, an ace, five blocks and 10 digs …

UCF beat Illinois 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-10 at Purdue. Emily Wilson had 16 kills for UCF, Avah Armour 14 and Abby Hansen 13. Raina Terry had 22 kills and three aces for Illinois …

Missouri (8-3) beat previously unbeaten Eastern Illinois (10-4) in four. Both programs are off to their best starts in year … Colorado won 17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 28-26,15-13 at Colorado State as Lexi Hadrych had 17 kills, an ace, four digs and six blocks, three solo … KJ Johnson had 28 kills for Texas State in its five-set win over New Hampshire … Arizona State improved to 11-0 by sweeping Little Rock. Marta Levinska had 11 kills in 23 errorless attacks, an ace, three digs and five blocks … Cal got to 10-0 with a sweep of Montana State in which the Bears hit .408. Maggie Li had 18 kills with three errors in 31 attacks, five digs and four blocks, three solo …

Tulsa beat Ole Miss in five and Kayley Cassaday had 28 kills, an ace, 18 digs and two blocks … TCU hit .415 in a sweep of Liberty … Odyssey Warren had 26 kills for Kansas City in a five-set loss to Southeast Missouri State … Princeton beat Rutgers for the second straight season as Lucia Scalamandre had 12 kills with three errors in 20 attacks in the five-set win to go with an assist, three blocks and three digs … Duke hit .467 in a sweep of Coastal Carolina. Gracie Johnson had 18 kills and hit .484 … Maddy Bushnell had 23 kills and hit .435 to go with six blocks for Missouri State in a five-set win over Western Illinois … Brianna Ford had 23 kills for UT Arlington in a four-set win over McNeese … Madi Malone had 23 kills and 15 digs for Milwaukee in a five-set win over Air Force.