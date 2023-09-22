Seventh-ranked Washington State swept visiting Washington on Thursday and Arizona State is 13-0 after sweeping Arizona in their Pac-12 openers, but Wyoming took its first loss when the 11-1 Cowgirls were beaten in five at Utah State to open Mountain West play.

No.12 Minnesota had to go five before winning at Iowa, UCF improved to 10-2 by winning its Big 12 opener Cincinnati, Western Michigan is 11-2 after winning its MAC opener at Miami.

The recaps and top performances follow, including an update on Florida setter Alexis Stucky, but first a look at Friday’s chock-full NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Top-ranked Wisconsin opens Big Ten play at Northwestern and No. 2 Nebraska is home for Ohio State. No. 19 Purdue is at Maryland and Michigan plays host to Michigan State.

The ACC’s No. 5 Louisville is home for Syracuse, No. 8 Pittsburgh is at Duke. No. 13 Georia Tech is off, but Florida State is at Virginia Tech, Virginia is at North Carolina, Boston College is at Notre Dame, NC State is at Clemson and Miami is at Wake Forest. Every team in the ACC came through the pre-conference season with a winning record except for FSU and Syracuse.

In the Big 12, No. 9 Texas is at Oklahoma, No. 17 Kansas is at Texas Tech, No. 25 Iowa State is back at West Virginia, TCU is at Kansas State and UCF is back at Cincinnati.

There are four SEC matches, including No. 3 Florida at No. 24 Auburn. No. 16 Arkansas is home for South Carolina, No 22 Kentucky is home for LSU and Alabama goes to Ole Miss.

The Pac-12’s lone match has No. 6 Oregon home for Oregon State.

The Big East’s No. 11 Creighton is at Butler.

No. 23 Dayton of the Atlantic 10 goes to defending-champion Loyola Chicago. The last time they met was in the conference tournament title match when Loyola won in four.

Unbeaten The Citadel plays its SoCon opener at Chattanooga, and in the Sun Belt, 10-2 Arkansas State plays 10-1 Georgia Southern.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Washington State (11-1) made quick work of visiting Washington (9-3) in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. WSU hit .385 in the 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 victory as Iman Isanovic had 13 kills, hitting .409, and Pia Timmer had 10 kills, hit .364, and had two ace, twoo blocks and eight digs. Maga Jehlarova had nine kills in 13 errorless atacks and five blocks, one solo, to become the program’s all-time block assists leader. Washington’s May Pertofsky had 12 kills and hit .33 3 to go with two assists, a solo block and three digs …

Arizona State (13-0) matched the third-best start in program history and best since 2017 with its 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of visiting Arizona (5-7). ASU, which hit .324, got 19 kills from Marta Levinska. She had five errors in 35 attacks to hit .400 and had an assist and two digs. Claire Jeter had five kills in eight errorless attacks and four blocks, one solo, and setter Shannon Shields had five kills in six errorless tries, 36 assists, an ace and six digs. Arizona’s Sofia Maldonada Diaz had 17 kills, an ace, a block and seven digs … Colorado (9-3) beat visiting Utah (5-6) in four despite hitting .193. Maya Tabron had 14 kills, three assists, two aces, 19 digs and four blocks, one solo. Utah hit .116 …

In the lone Big Ten match of the day, Minnesota won 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-6 at Iowa. Taylor Landfair had 18 kills and hit .405 after having three errors in 37 attacks to go with six assists, two aces, four blocks and 11 digs. Mckenna Wucherer had 15 kills, three assists, two aces, a block and 12 digs, and Lydia Grote had 14 kills, an ace, a block and two digs. Iowa’s Caitlan Buettner had 17 kills, an ace, eight digs and four blocks, one solo, and Delaney McSweeney had eight kills with one error in 15 attacks, a block and a dig …

In the Big 12, No. 25 Iowa State swept at West Virginia as Lilly Wachholz ha 12 kills and Maya Duckworth had 10 in the conference opener for both teams … UCF won in four at Cincinnati in the first Big 12 match for both programs after moving from the American Athletic. UCF’s Avah Armour had 17 kills, an assist, two aces, 12 digs and two blocks, Emily Wilson had 14 kills, two assists, five aces, six digs and two blocks, and Lauren Clark had 10 kills with one error in 28 attacks to go with three blocks. Cincinnati’s Ligia Williams had 14 kills with three errors in 26 attacks and five blocks … TCU swept at Kansas State as this week’s AVCA player of the week Melanie Parra had 14 kills, an ace, a block and five digs. K-State’s Aliyah Carter had 15 kills, a block and six digs …

In the MAC, Western Michigan swept at Miami as Anna Calcagno had 12 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo, and Maggie King and Mary Clare Brusek had 11 kills each. Brusek had one error in 20 attacks … Bowling Green beat visiting NIU in four as Lauren Hovey had 19 kills, hit .371 and had an assist, an ace, four digs and seven blocks … Toledo beat visiting Eastern Michigan in five as Taylor Alt had 21 kills, 12 digs and two blocks, one solo. EMU’s Callie Minshwe had 23 kills, an assist, three aces, 17 digs and three blocks, one solo … Ball State swept visiting Central Michigan as Aniya Kennedy had 13 kills and Madison Buckley and Marie Plitt had 11 each. Plitt had one error in 16 attacks …

In the Big Sky, Portland State won in four at Idaho State as Gabby Hollins had 14 kills, hit .367 and had five aces and 11 digs … Northern Colorado swept Eastern Washington as six players had five or more kills … Montana State swept at Idaho and Sacramento State swept visiting Northern Arizona as Bridgette Smith had 16 kills, hit .375 and had an assist, 10 digs and two blocks …

Three of the five Mountain West matches went five including Utah State’s 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 28-25, 15-6 win over previously unbeaten Wyoming. Utah State’s Adna Mehmedovic had 17 kills, an assist, two digs and four blocks, two solo. Three teammates had 10 or more kills. Wyoming’s Rylee Schulz had 21 kills, hit .348 and had two blocks and eight digs … New Mexico won in five at Nevada as Uxue Guereca had 23 kills, two assists, 21 digs and three blocks. Nevada’s Sia Liilii had 19 kills, an ace, 18 digs and a block … Boise State beat visiting Colorado State in five behind 24 kills by Paige Bartsch, who had seven aces, eight digs and three blocks, one solo. CSU’s Malaya Jones had 21 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and four blocks … Air Force won in four at Fresno State as Ella Tschuor had 16 kills, an ace, six digs and a solo block …. UNLV swept visiting San Jose State as Isabel Martin had 18 kills, hitting .342, to go with 18 digs …

In the only SoCon match, Western Carolina kept ETSU winless as Livi Weidmann had 18 kills in the five-set victory. ETSU’s Brianna Cantrell had 21 kills …

All four Southland matches ended in sweeps as Southeastern Louisiana got 19 kills from Kailin Newsome and beat UIW, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Lamar, Northwestern State beat New Orleans, and Houston Christian beat Nicholls.

In The Summit League, Denver swept North Dakota as three players had nine kills, including Cassie Davis in 16 errorless atacks and Cadi Boyer with one error in 15 swings … Kansas City won in five at Omaha as Carly Gillen and Kaia Dunford had 16 kills and four blocks each. Gillen hit .542 and Dunford had 11 digs. Leah Green had 24 digs and three aces … South Dakota State swept at St. Thomas. Katie Van Egdom had 16 kills, hitting .400 … North Dakota State won in four at Oral Roberts. Alexis Boling had 16 kills and hit .464 to go with three digs and four blocks. Trinity Freeman had 21 kills for ORU …

In the Sun Belt, Old Dominion won in four at Marshall as Myah Conway had 19 kills, an assist, three digs and five blocks … Texas State beat visiting Louisiana-Monroe in four behind 18 kills by Maggie Walsh, who had 17 digs … Troy swept Louisiana-Lafayette … South Alabama swept visiting Southern Miss as Hannah Maddux had 15 kills, hit .324, and had three aces, four digs and four blocks, one solo …

In the WAC, Grand Canyon swept Southern Utah as Tatum Parrott had 13 kills with one error in 29 attacks, eigth digs and four blocks, one solo … Abilene Christian swept Seattle U … Tarleton State beat Utah Valley in four … UTRGV beat UT Arlington in four as Perris Key had 15 kills, an ace, nine digs and three blocks … California Baptist hit .379 and swept Utah Tech as Michalina Rola had 13 kills, hit .355, and had eight digs and two blocks, one solo …

Portland won its WAC opener in five at Santa Clara as Lia Hawken had 16 kills, six aces, four digs and three blocks. SC’s Oren Abutbul had 20 kills and hit .517 to go with an assistk, four digs and five blocks … San Francisco hit .344 and swept Gonzaga … Pepperdine swept Pacific as five players had six or more kills, seven by Meg Brown with one error in 11 attacks … Loyola Marymount swept Saint Mary’s as Jacquelyn Moore and Michelle Shaffer had 11 kills each.

STUCKY OUT FOR THE SEASON: Florida setter Alexis Stucky, a VolleyballMag.com fourth-team All-American last season as a freshman, sustained a season-ending knee injury this past Sunday while playing Wisconsin.

“Absolutely devastated to share that I have suffered a season ending ACL and MCL tear,” Stuckey said on social media. “So heartbroken that I won’t get another chance to play with this group.”

She added, “I’m going to be working my butt off so I can get back to doing what I love with the people I love! I’m so grateful to be surrounded by the very best who are going to get me through this. I’ll be back and stronger than ever.”