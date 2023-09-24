Unranked Xavier beat Creighton for the first time, knocking off the No. 11 Bluejays in five Saturday in the Big East. It was Xavier’s first win over a ranked team since 2007.

In the only matchup between ranked teams, No. 10 BYU blasted visiting No. 18 Baylor in their Big 12 match.

36!

— Coastal Carolina’s Jasmine Rivest had 36 kills, 17 digs and three blocks — two solo — in a five-set Sun Belt win at Georgia State.

— Evansville’s Giulia Cardona had 36 kills, 11 digs, and a block in a four-set Missouri Valley win at Belmont.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Sunday’s key NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches.

Saturday was an off day for the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC and all four leagues are out in force Sunday.

There are seven ACC matches, including No. 5 Louisville home for Boston College, No. 8 Pittsburgh at North Carolina and No. 13 Georgia Tech home for NC State. GT is 10-1 and NC State is 11-1.

The Big Ten also has seven matches, including top-ranked Wisconsin home for Indiana, No. 2 Nebraska home for Minnesota, No. 15 Penn State at Northwestern, No. 19 Purdue at Rutgers and No. 21 Ohio State at Iowa.

In the Pac-12 the six-match slate has No. 4 Stanford at Colorado, No. 6 Oregon at UCLA and unranked but unbeaten Arizona State home for No. 7 Washington State.

The SEC also has six matches, with No. 3 Florida home for Georgia, No. 14 Tennessee at No. 22 Kentucky, No. 16 Arkansas home for Texas A&M and No. 24 Auburn home for Ole Miss.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

VBM MEDIA POLL: Our inaugural VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll comes out Monday.

This will be a first in evaluating and ranking NCAA women’s volleyball. We’ve put together a panel of the top media experts around the country who follow the sport closely and they’re excited about this finally happening. It’s something we’ve kicked around for years, but the time is now.

BIG 12: BYU (13-1, 2-0) cruised to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 victory over visiting Baylor (6-5, 0-1) as the Cougars hit .378. Erin Livingston had 13 kills, hit .348 and aded an ace, a block and a dig. Whitney McEwan-Llarenas had seven kills in 13 errorless attacks, an ace and eight blocks. Whitney Bower, who had three kills in six errorless tries, had 31 assists, three blocks and four digs. Baylor, which hit .121, got eight kills each from Elise McGhee and Allie Sczech …

Ninth-ranked Texas (7-3, 2-0) swept for the second straight day at Oklahoma (6-5, 0-2) as the Longhorns hit .338 in the 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 victory. Madisen Skinner led with 11 kills and six teammates had kills, seven by Jenna Wenaas with one error in 20 attacks. Oklahoma hit .090 …

Visiting No. 17 Kansas (10-2, 1-1), which lost in five to Texas Tech (8-6, 1-1) the day before, swept the Red Raiders 26-24, 25-19, 25-14. Reagan Cooper had 13 kills, hitting .478.

BIG WIN FOR XAVIER: Xavier (9-4, 2-0 Big East) came with a 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10 victory over visiting Creighton (10-3, 1-1). Emma Grace led with 15 kills, five of her team’s nine aces, nine digs and three blocks, two solo. Anna Taylor had 12 kills, hit .345, and had an assist and four blocks. Delaney Hogan had 11 kills, an assist, six blocks and four digs. Stevie Wolf had 25 digs, an assist and a dig and Lucia Corsaro had 21 digs, three assists and two aces. Creighton’s Ava Martin had 21 kills, two assists, a block and 16 digs, and Kiana Schmitt had 14 kills, hit .375 and had three blocks and three digs …

Also in the Big East, St. John’s hit .371 in a sweep of Providence as Magda Stambrowska had 12 kills in 13 errorless attacks and two blocks … Aubrey Hamilton had 12 kills in 20 errorless swings for Marquette in its sweep of Georgetown. She added two assists, four digs and two blocks … And DePaul got 24 kills from Audrey Klemp and Jill Pressly, who had four errors in 48 attacks and hit .408 to go with 16 digs in a five-set win over Villanova. Klemp had five blocks and Pressly four, one solo.

Around the nation

No. 23 Dayton (13-2, 2-0) swept its Atlantic 10 match at Loyola Chicago (2-11, 0-2) as Lexie Almodovar had 16 kills, two assists, a block and 11 digs, and Taylor Russell had 14 kills with two errors in 31 attacks, four aces, a block and a dig …

No. 25 Western Kentucky (12-4, 2-0 Conference USA) swept visiting UTEP (8-5, 0-2) 27-25, 25-13, 25-14. Paige Briggs had 13 kills, an ace and 11 digs. UTEP hit .024 … Also in C-USA, Jacksonville State swept visiting Sam Houston as Morgan McClure had 14 kills in 21 errorless attacks to go with two digs and three blocks …

Coastal Carolina’s Jasmine Rivest, a senior outside from Montreal, had 36 kills with eight errors in 71 attacks to hit .394 in a five-set Sun Belt Conference win at Georgia State. Rivest added 17 digs and three blocks, two solo. Jalyn Stout had 17 kills, 13 assists, two blocks and 14 digs …

Evansville’s Guilia Cardona, a junior outside from Argentina, who had 32 kills in a match earlier this season, had a career-high 36 with six errors in 81 attacks to hit .370 in a four-set win at Belmont. Cardona a block and 11 digs. Also in the Valley, Darci Metzger had 22 kills and hit .425 for Murray State in its four-set Missouri Valley win over Indiana State. She had an assist, an ace, nine digs and two blocks, one solo …

Boise State beat Wyoming in four and Paige Bartsch had a career-high 30 kills, an assist, three aces, 10 digs and a block in the Mountain West match … Also in the MW, Utah State beat Colorado State in four and Shelby Capilonch had 18 kills with two errors in 36 attacks to hit .444 and added two assists, eight digs and a block …

The Citadel is now 14-0 — one of only four unbeatens with Wisconsin, Nebraska and Arizona State — after sweeping at Samford, winning the SoCon match 30-28, 25-21, 25-18. Ali Ruffin led with 19 kills, hit .312, 11 digs and three blocks … Also in the SoCon, Furman improved to 11-2 with a reverse sweep at winless ETSU. It marked victory No. 400 for 24th-year coach Michelle Young. Mary Beth Headley and Lauren Haynes had 15 kills each in the 23-25, 15-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-4 win …

Pepperdine beat visiting Loyola Marymount in four in their West Coast Conference rivarly for its fifth win in a row to improve to 6-6 overall, 2-0 WCC. Grace Chillingsworth had 15 kills, two assists, two blocks and six digs …

Rice came away with a 28-26, 20-25, 24-26, 29-27, 15-9 comeback American Athletic victory at Tulsa … Also in the AAC, SMU beat UTSA in four as Emma Clothier had 17 kills with two errors in 26 attacks, two aces, a dig and seven blocks … Eastern Kentucky is 12-2 after beating Kennesaw State in five as Emma Schurfranz had 17 kills, three aces and nine blocks, one solo in the ASUN victory …

Sacramento State broke a 9-9 tie and scored the last six points to win its Big Sky match in five at Weber State as Kalani Hayes had 13 kills, hit .385, and had a career-high 12 blocks, two solo … Hofstra keeps on rolling. The Pride are now 13-1 after winning in four at Northeastern as Clara Bal had 20 kills and hit .405 in the CAA victory … In N.C A&T’s CAA sweep of Hampton, Naiya Sawtelle had 21 kills, hit .516 and added an assist, five aces, 11 digs and two blocks … In Wright State’s Horizon sweep of Northern Kentucky, Callie Martin had 19 kills with one error in 37 attacks, three assists two aces, 17 digs and two blocks … Milwaukee’s Ari Miller had 13 kills with no errors in 20 swings in her team’s HL sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne to go with an ace and five blocks …

Canisius swept Manhattan and Kara Zaucha had 10 kills with one error in 18 attacks in the MAAC win to go with three aces, 11 digs and four blocks … Hannah Webber had 19 kills and hit .444 for Merrimack in a four-set NEC win over Le Moyne … Jayla Holcombe had 23 kills, seven digs and four blocks for Tennessee State in a five-set OVC win over Tennessee Tech … Also in the OVC, Eastern Illinois improved to 13-1 with a four-set win at UT Martin. Natalie Mitchem had 13 kills in 25 errorless attacks and four blocks … Lindenwood won its OVC match in four over SIUE and Addy McAleer had 23 kills, two assists, two aces, six digs and two blocks, one solo …

Odyssey Warren had 26 kills for Kansas City in its five-set Summit League win over South Dakota. She had two assists, an ace, 17 digs and a block … Texas A&M-Commerce beat Lamar in five in the Southland and Jade Smith had 31 digs and four assists … Also in the Southland, Southeastern Louisiana swept at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Cicily Hidalgo had 14 kills with one error in 32 attacks, two assists, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo.

MONDAY: There four matches on the schedule, two in the SWAC when Arkanasas-Pine Bluff goes to Texas Southern and Southern is at Alcorn State. In the WAC, UT Arlington is at Stephen F. Austin and the Missouri Valley’s Evansville plays host to independent Chicago State.