Third-ranked Florida continued to live on the edge, No. 2 Nebraska took it to No. 12 Minnesota, No. 7 Washington State escaped Arizona in five, No. 14 Tennessee overpowered No, 22 Kentucky, and Arizona State stayed unbeaten.

It was a busy Sunday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball with the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC playing full schedules.

SEC: Last week Florida had to rally to win in five at Auburn. The Gators (10-1, 2-0) did it again Sunday, beating visiting Georgia (9-4, 0-1) 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11. Florida, which was down 6-2 in the fifth, got 16 kills from Sofia Victoria, who hit .302 and had a dig and four blocks, one solo. Georgia’s Sophie Fisher had 20 killls, two aces and nine blocks …

Visiting Tennessee (11-1, 2-0) took it to Kentucky (3-7, 1-1), beating the Wildcats for the first time since 2016. Morgahn Fingall had 17 kills in the 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 victory, Tennessee’s fifth sweep in a row. She hit .361 and had 10 digs and four blocks. UK hit .134 …

No. 16 Arkansas (12-2, 2-0) beat visiting Texas A&M (9-3, 1-1) in four as Jillian Gillen had 19 kills with three errors in 35 swings to hit .457. The 5-foot-7 outside also had two aces, 11 digs and a block. Taylor Head had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, 13 digs and three blocks. Logan Lednicky had 23 kills and hit .439 for A&M to go with five digs and four blocks … No. 24 Auburn (11-2, 1-1) beat Ole Miss (7-6, 1-1) in four as Akasha Anderson had 20 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and two blocks. Chelsey Hamon had six kills with one error in 12 attacks and eight blocks … Missouri (9-4, 1-1) beat South Carolina (6-5, 0-2) in four as Jordan Iliff had 21 kills with one error in 44 attacks to hit .455 and added two aces, 15 digs and two blocks … Mississippi State (8-4, 1-1) swept visiting Alabama (10-3, 0-2).

BIG TEN: Six of the seven B1G matches Sunday ended in sweeps.

Top-ranked Wisconsin (11-0, 2-0) swept Indiana (11-4, 1-1), which hit .098. Anna Smrek led Wisconsin with 10 kills … No. 2 Nebraska (11-0, 2-0) swept No. 12 Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) as Harper Murray led a balanced attack with 13 kills …

No. 15 Penn State (8-3, 2-0) hit .453 and swept Northwestern (6-6, 0-2). Jess Mruzik had 18 kills with three errors in 29 attacks and Camryn Hannah had 16 kills with one error in 20 swings … No 19 Purdue (8-3, 2-0) swept Rutgers (8-4, 0-2) as Eva Hudson had 15 kills and Chloe Chicoine 12 … No. 21 Ohio State (4-7, 1-1) swept Iowa (8-6, 0-2) as Emily Londot had 16 kills, hit .325, and had an assist, an ace, six digs and four blocks …

Maryland (11-3, 1-1) swept Michigan (2-9, 0-2) behind 15 kills from Sam Csire, who hit .312 and had two assists, seven digs and two blocks … And Raina Terry had 25 kills as Illinois (6-6, 1-1) beat visiting Michigan State (9-4, 1-1) in five. Terry had 70 swings in the 25-23, 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 15-23 victory and had seven digs and four blocks, one solo. Kennedy Collins added 19 kills with two errors in 25 attacks to hit .680 and had four digs and nine blocks, two solo. Michigan State’s Taylah Holdem had 19 kils, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo.

ACC: Fifth-ranked Louisville (11-1, 2-0) beat visiting Boston College (11-5, 0-2) as Anna DeBeer had 18 kills and 10 digs and Charitie Luper had 15 kills in the 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 victory. BC’s Katrina Jensen had 15 kills, hit .433 and had three blocks and two digs …

No. 8 Pittsburgh (11-2, 2-0) swept at North Carolina (7-4, 1-1). Torrey Stafford had 16 kills, two blocks and four digs ..

No. 13 Georgia Tech (11-1, 2-0) beat visiting NC State (11-2, 1-1) as Tamara Otene led a balanced attack with 16 kills in the 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 victory. Otene had an assist, an ace, 13 digs and two blocks … Notre Dame (8-2, 2-0) swept visiting Syracuse (2-10, 0-2) as Sydney Palazzolo had 13 kills, hit .588 and had four aces, five digs and a block … Miami (8-4, 1-1) beat Virginia Tech (10-3, 0-2) in four behind 19 kills from Flormarie Heredia Colon, who hit .325 andhad 16 digs and two blocks … Florida State (8-6, 2-0) swept at Wake Forest (10-3, 1-1) as the Seminoles hit .371. Audrey Koening had 10 kills with one error in 24 attacks, six digs and six blocks … Duke (10-2, 1-0) swept visiting Virginia (7-5, 0-2). Jess Robinson had nine kills, hit .500, and had five blocks.

PAC-12: Washington State (12-1, 3-0) battled to a 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-6 victory at Arizona (5-8, 0-2). Pia Timmer had 17 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, three aces, a solo block and seven digs. Katy Ryan had 12 kills, hit .364 an dhad two blocks. Iman Isanovic had 10 kills, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Magda Jehlarova had nine kills, hit .333 and had an assist and seven blocks, two solo. Argentina Ung had five kills with one error in 12 tries, 41 assists, six blocks and eight digs. Her team hit .277. Arizona’s Jordan Wilson had 22 kills, two blocks and three digs, Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 18 kills, two aces, 12 digs and three blocks, one solo. Jaelyn Hodge had 12 kills and eight digs. Anna Heath had a kill, 48 assists, two aces, three blocks and 13 digs. Her team hit .212 …

No. 6 Oregon (12-1, 2-0) won 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 at UCLA (8-4, 0-2) as the Ducks had 13 blocks and held UCLA to a minus .021 hitting percentage. Mimi Colyer led with 15 kills, an assits, an ce, two blocks and four digs. Karson Bacon had six kills in nine errorless attacks and eight blocks, one solo, and Morgan Lewis had seven blocks …

No. 4 Stanford (9-2, 2-0) swept at Colorado (9-4, 1-1) as Kendall Kipp had 18 kills, hit .379 and had two aces, four blocks and eight digs in the 25-20. 25-21, 25-20 victory … Arizona State is 14-0, 2-0 in the conference, after its 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 win over visiting Washington (9-4, 0-2). Four Sun Devils had 10 or more kills, 19 by Marta Levinska, who hit .378 and had two blocks and 10 digs. Claire Jeter had 11 kills with one error in 20 swings, an ace, four blocks and four digs … Skylar Fields had 18 kills with no errors in 31 attacks as USC (8-4, 2-0) hit .478 and swept Oregon State (5-7, 0-2). USC had 51 kills with eight errors in 90 attacks in the 25-11, 25-19. 25-16 victory. Fields, who hit .581, had three blocks and three digs … Utah (6-6, 1-1) beat visiting Cal (11-2, 0-2) as Lauren Jardine had 17 kills in the 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 17-25, 15-13 victory. Cal’s Maggie Li had 22 kills, two assists, an ace and 13 digs.

Around the nation

Hawai’i swept visiting CSUN in the lone Big West match of the day. Amber Igiede had 13 kills with no errors in 18 attacks, an assist, three digs and a block … Coppin State is 12-2 after beating UMES in five as TaKenya Stafford had 21 kills in the MEAC victory …

East Carolina is 11-3 after winning its American Athletic match at UAB in five. Angeles Alderete had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, 13 digs and a solo block … SMU got 13 kills apiece from Emma Clothier and Jamison Wheeler and 11 fro Natalie Perdue in an AAC sweep of UTSA … Lipscomb has won four in a row and is 7-5, 2-0 after hitting. 400 and sweeping its ASUN match at North Alabama. Meg Mersman had 13 kills with no errors in 17 attacks, four blocks and two aces. Setter Sophia Hudepohl had four kills in five errorless tries, 42 assists, an ace, a block and 10 digs … In Bryant’s sweep of Le Moyne, Arianna Ugolini had 15 kills, hit .393 and had two assists, three aces and eight digs … Davidson is 10-2 after its A10 sweep of George Washington …

Towson beat visiting Delaware in five in the CAA as Victoria Barrett had 25 kills and Nina Cajic 24. Both had five assists, an ace, 10 digs and a block … Campbell beat visiting William & Mary in five as Chloe Cook had 22 kills in the CAA match to go with an assist, an ace, nine digs and a block. W&M’s Sarah Callender had 25 kills while hitting .408 and had an assist, an ace and seven digs … Just seven Northeastern players got on the floor as the Huskies swept Hofstra, leaving both teams 3-1 in the CAA. Hofstra had won seven in a row …

Iona pulled off a MAAC reverse sweep at Canisius, winning 21-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-10. Hope Matschner had a school-record 51 digs and seven assists and Jen Soto had 20 kills, three assists, seven digs and five blocks, one solo … Also in the MAAC, Marist beat Fairfield in five and Sasha van der Merwe had 23 kills and Jordan Newblatt 20 … Lafayette beat Lehigh in the only Patriot match of the day as Katie Weston had 27 digs, six assists and ace in the four-set win.

Monday

There four matches on the schedule, two in the SWAC, when Arkanasas-Pine Bluff goes to Texas Southern and Southern is at Alcorn State. In the WAC, UT Arlington is at Stephen F. Austin and the Missouri Valley’s Evansville plays host to independent Chicago State.