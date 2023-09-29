Texas lost the first set, but then stormed back to beat visiting BYU is the first of their two — and only — Big 12 matches in Austin. They’re back at in Gregory Gym on Friday.

Washington kept rolling with a Pac-12 sweep at Oregon State. WMU won its MAC match and UNLV won its seventh in a row the hard way, beating Wyoming in a reverse sweep.

Recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Nebraska, No. 2 in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16, is at Purdue, which is No. 17 in the AVCA’s top 25. VBM No. 15 Penn State is at Illinois, VBM No. 13 Minnesota is home for Michigan, Iowa is at Indiana and Michigan State is at Northwestern.

There’s a big match in the Pac-12 when VBM No. 3 Stanford plays host to unbeaten Arizona State, 14-0 and No. 25 this week in the AVCA Poll. VBM No, 7 Oregon is home for Washington, Arizona is at Cal, Utah is at USC and Colorado is at UCLA.

There are seven matches in the ACC, but only two of it three of its teams in the VBM Poll. Fifth-ranked Louisville is off, but No. 9 Pittsburgh is home for Boston College and No. 12 Georgia Tech is at Virginia Tech. Notre Dame is at NC State, Clemson is at Wake Forest, North Carolina is at Florida State, Syracuse is at Virginia and Duke is at Miami.

There are four Big 12 matches, including the aforementioned BYU-Texas rematch. Kansas, No. 19 in the AVCA Poll, is home for No. 20 Houston. Oklahoma is back at UCF and Texas Tech is back at TCU.

In the SEC, VBM No. 11 Tennessee is at Mississippi State, AVCA No. 23 Kentucky is at Georgia, Missouri is at LSU and South Carolina is at Ole Miss.

The Big East’s Creighton, the VBM No. 16 teams, is home for St. John’s. Dayton, No. 21, has an Atlantic 10 at home against Fordham.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

TEXAS TOPS BYU: Texas, the No. 10 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, is leaving the Big 12 next year for the SEC, so this weekend marks the only time the Longhorns and No. 8 BYU will play conference matches.

Texas (8-3, 3-0) won 13-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 as Madisen Skinner had 15 kills and Jenna Wenaas 14. Skinner hit .314 and had an assist, three aces, a block and 11 digs. Wenaas had three blocks and three digs. Ella Swindle had five kills with one error in 11 tries, 37 assists, nine digs and five blocks, one solo. The Longhorns hit .227.

BYU (13-2, 2-1), a first-year member of the Big 12, got 16 kills from Erin Livingston, who had an ace and seven digs. Kate Prior had 11 kills, hit .346 and had four blocks and a dig. Kamaile Hiapo had 17 digs and five assists and Whitney Bower had four kills, 35 assists, three aces, a block and seven digs. Her team hit .185.

WASHINGTON STATE WINS: The Cougars (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) won their 12th in a row, a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep at Oregon State (5-8, 0-3) in a match between the so-called Pac-2, the only teams left after the mass conference exodus.

WSU got 10 kills from Maga Jehlarova, who had one error in 14 attacks, an ace, two digs and four blocks, one solo. Iman Isanovic, who had four blocks, one solo, and Katy Ryan had eight kills each.

Around the nation

Western Michigan, featured here Thursday, improved to 13-2, 3-0 in the MAC, with a sweep of visiting Bowling Green. Maggie King had 13 kills and Anna Calcagno 12 … Melanie Parra had 17 kills with two errors in 30 attacks to lead TCU to a Big 12 sweep of Texas Tech. Parra had four aces, eight digs and three blocks, one solo …

UNLV (11-4, 3-0 Mountain West) pulled off a 18-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12 reverse sweep at Wyoming (11-3, 0-3) for its seventh victory in a row. Isabel Martin had 16 kills, hit .306, and had an ace, an assist, six digs and three blocks …

UCF swept its Big 12 match with Oklahoma … Tulsa won at North Texas in four and NCAA kills leader Kayley Cassaday had 16 kills but eight errors to go with two aces, seven digs and three blocks … Grand Canyon hit .452 in a sweep of Abilene Christian. Tatum Parrott had 18 kills with three errors in 33 attacks to hit .455 and had an assist, an ace, three digs and a solo block … Long Beach State got 17 kills each from Elise Agi and Natalie Glenn in a sweep of UC San Diego. Agi hit .412 and had an assist, an ace, 13 digs and a block. Glenn had one error in 27 swings and hit .592 and had an assist, an ace, six digs and three blocks …

James Madison won a big Sun Belt match by sweeping Texas State. Sophie Davis had 13 kills with one error in 25 swings and four blocks … Southeastern Louisiana swept at Nicholls and Rachel Hartmann had 14 kills with two errors in 17 attacks to hit .706 and had two aces, six digs and four blocks … Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won in four at Houston Christian and Kyndal Payne had 21 kills, hit .378, and had 17 digs … Lamar so close, but it dropped to 0-15 after losing in five to Northwestern State despite 24 kills by Taisha Rhone and 21 by Lyric Jordan. NSU’s Teresa Garza had 19 kills, two assists, an ace and 21 digs …

Boise State won in five at Air Force and Paige Bartsch had 24 kills, an assist, four aces, 18 digs and three blocks … Utah State won in four at New Mexico as Shelby Capllonch had 20 kills, an assist, four aces, eight digs and two blocks … San Jose State’s Brooke Bryant had 16 kills and hit .481 in a four-set win over Nevada … Brianna Ford had 17 kills and hit .424 for UT Arlington in a four-set win at Seattle U. She added an assist, 10 digs and five blocks.