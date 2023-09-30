Stanford, the No. 3 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, handed Arizona State its first defeat by completely overwhelming the Sun Devils.

No. 7 Oregon lost the first set and then overpowered Washington.

No. 10 Texas beat No. 8 BYU in four again, AVCA No. 19 Kansas rallied to beat No. 20 Houston in five, and No. 23 Kentucky grinded to a five-set win over Georgia.

Second-ranked Nebraska stayed unbeaten after escaping at Purdue in a hard-fought five-setter. See our separate story from West Lafayette.

The line of the day: TCU’s Melanie Parra had 34 kills in a five-set win over Texas Tech to go with two assists, four aces, 14 digs and three blocks.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule in which the ACC, Pac-12 and SEC are off.

In the Big Ten, Nebraska makes the short trip to Indiana, VBM No. 15 Penn State is at AVCA No. 13 Minnesota and Iowa is at Illinois.

The Big 12 has seven of its teams in action as Houston and Kansas go at it again, AVCA No. 18 Baylor is at Iowa State, Cincinnati is at Kansas State and West Virginia plays host to independent Chicago State.

AVCA No. 21 Dayton, which swept Fordham, plays the Rams again in the Atlantic 10.

Four winless teams try to break through when Saint Peters plays host to Marist, Hampton is home for William & Mary, Le Moyne entertains Fairleigh Dickinson and Lamar plays host to New Orleans.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

PAC-12: Stanford (10-2, 3-0) rolled to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 victory over previously unbeaten Arizona State (14-1, 2-1). Kendall Kipp had 15 kills, hit .393 and had an assist, two aces, three blocks and 11 digs. Arizona State hit .125 … Oregon (13-1, 3-0) kept pace by beating visiting Washington (9-5, 0-3) 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 as Gabby Gonzales had 15 kills, two assists, three aces, 11 digs and three blocks …

Cal beat Arizona in four behind 21 kills from Maggie Li, who hit .340 and had an assist, two aces and 13 digs … UCLA swept Colorado … USC beat Utah in five as Skylar Fields had 19 kills.

BIG TEN: Penn State swept 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 at Illinois. Camryn Hannah led with 12 kills … No. 13 Minnesota swept Michigan … Indiana swept Iowa as Kaley Rammelsberg had 12 kills with two errors in 25 attacks, a dig and three blocks …Taylah Holdem had 25 kills as Michigan State won in five at Northwestern. Holdem hit .312 and had an assist, 14 digs and a block.

SEC: VBM No. 11 Tennessee won in four at Mississippi State to improve to 12-1, 3-0. Jenaisya Moore had 18 kills … Kentucky got 25 kills and three blocks from Brooklyn DeLeye, who hit .316, in a five-set win over Georgia … Ole Miss beat South Carolina in five as Sasha Ratliff and Julia Dyess had 19 kills each. Sammy Niesen had 26 kills, two assists and an ace … LSU beat Missouri in four. Jurnee Robinson had 12 kills, two aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo.

ACC: No. 9 Pittsburgh hit .422 and recorded its sixth sweep in a row with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-15 ACC beatdown of visiting Boston College. Olivia Babcock had 14 kills, hit .440 and had an ace, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Torrey Stafford had 13 kills with two errors in 22 attacks, an assist, an ace, seven digs and a block. BC hit .085 … The ACC’s No. 12 Georgia Tech swept at Virginia Tech 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 …

NC State destroyed Notre Dame, which hit negative .034. The Wolfpack’s Madison Williams had 11 kills with no errors in 20 attacks and two blocks … Wake Forest swept Clemson as Paige Crawford had 16 kills, two aces, 11 digs and a block … Florida State swept North Carolina behind 14 kills from Audrey Koenig, who hit .414 and Khori Louis, who had eight kills in 12 errorless attacks and four blocks … Virginia beat Syracuse in four. Chloe Wilson had 14 kills and hit .423 … Miami beat Duke in four as Flormarie Heredia Colon had 20 kills, hit .333 and had two aces, five digs and two blocks. Payman Yardimci had 11 kills with one error in 20 attacks, an ace, five digs and four blocks …

BIG 12: Texas beat visiting BYU 26-28, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 as Madisen Skinner had 14 kills, three aces, four blocks and 18 digs. Bella Bergmark had 10 kills, hit .412 and had six blocks, and Molly Phillips had nine kills and five blocks. BYU’s Eden Bower had 13 kills and four blocks and Whtney McEwan-Llarenas had 10 kills and five blocks … Kansas beat visiting Houston 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11. Reagan Cooper had 20 kills and Ayah Elnady 17, two blocks and 15 digs. Houston had six players with nine or more kills, 14 by Katie Corelli, who hit .393. Kate Georgiades had 27 digs, three assists and an ace …

Also in the Big 12, Melanie Parra went off for 34 kills as TCU beat Texas Tech in five. Parra hit .358 and had two assists, four aces, 14 digs and three blocks … UCF beat Oklahoma in four …

Around the nation

VBM No. 16 Creighton swept its Big East match with St. John’s … Dayton is 14-2, 3-0 after sweeping Fordham (10-3, 1-2) in a key A10 match. Russell Taylor had 16 kills, hit .500 and had three aces and nine digs … Also in the A10, Saint Louis won in five at George Mason and Delaney Rice had 26 kills, hit .345 and had two aces, seven digs and a block …

Long Beach State pulled off a surprise sweep of visiting Hawai’i in their Big West match. Abby Karich had 13 kills, four blocks and five digs … Tulsa won its American Athletic match in five at North Texas and NCAA kills leader Kayley Cassaday had 25 with five error 58 swings to hit .345 to go with 12 digs and two blocks … FGCU hit .429 in an ASUN sweep of Queens … Kylie VanHoy had 21 kills and hit .370 for Bellarmine in an ASUN win over Central Arkansas to go with 27 assists, six digs and three blocks, two solo …

Tsveteline Ilieva had an incredible line for a sweep: 20 kills for Binghamton in an America East win over NJIT and added an assist, two aces 19 digs and two blocks … In Montana’s Big Sky sweep of Montana State, Paige Clark had 14 kills with two errors in 19 attacks to hit .632 and she had two aces, seven digs and a solo block … Caroline Cleveland had 34 digs and an assist in USC Upstate’s five-set Big South win over Charleston Southern … Yale hit .416 in its Ivy League sweep of Penn as Audrey Leak had 23 kills with one error in 34 attacks and had three digs and two blocks …

Western Michigan swept Bowling Green again in the MAC as Mary Claire Brusek had 14 kills with one error in 19 attacks, two digs and five blocks, one solo … In Northern Iowa’s Missouri Valley sweep of Valparaiso, Layanna Green had 14 kills in 17 errorless attacks … Morehead State beat Western Illinois in the OVC in five and Maycie Welborn had 22 kills and M.E. Hargan 20 … Army West Point swept at Holy Cross and Mackenzie Lynch had 12 kills with one error in 22 swings in their Patriot League match … Also in the Patriot, American swept Lafayette and Zeynep Uzen had 20 kills with three errors in 42 attacks, two assists, an ace and seven digs …

Georgia State had six players with 11 or more kills in its five-set Sun Belt win over Marshall and Livy Kowalkowski had 29 digs and 10 assists … Jasmine Rivest had 20 kills for Coastal Carolina in a sweep of App State. She added three aces and four digs.