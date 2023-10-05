There were 15 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches Wednesday, nine ended in sweeps and five went five sets. That included victories by Wisconsin, the No. 1 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, No. 10 Tennessee, red-hot No. 13 Arkansas, Purdue, Western Kentucky (the hard way), Marquette and surging UCF

That lone four-setter? Manhattan beat Stonehill in four in the NEC.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Thursday’s schedule.

The big match is at Texas, where the Longhorns, No. 8 in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, play host to Kansas, which is No. 17 in the AVCA top 25 and received votes in the VBM Poll. Texas is 9-3, 4-0 in the Big 12, and Kansas is 12-2, 2-1. Texas has won four in a row, all in the conference, since its loss to No. 4 Washington State. Kansas is coming a big weekend in which the Jayhawks beat Houston twice. Also in the Big 12, AVCA No. 18 Baylor is home for Kansas State.

The lone SoCon match features 16-0 The Citadel, along with No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Nebraska as the last unbeatens, at 1-14 UNC Greensboro.

The ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 are off, but there are busy slates in the Big Sky, MAC, Mountain West, Southland, Summit, WAC and West Coast Conference.

In the Southland, 0-16 Lamar is still looking for the breakthrough when it goes to McNeese.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Wisconsin (14-0, 5-0 Big Ten) swept 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 at Iowa (8-9, 0-5). Temi Thomas-Ailara had 10 kills, hit .308 and had a block and four digs. Devyn Robinson had nine kills and three blocks and Sarah Franklin had nine kills, an ace, three blocks and nine digs. Julia Orzol had 11 digs and three aces. Iowa’s Caitlan Buettner had 12 kills with one error in 30 attacks, a block and 11 digs …

Purdue (9-5, 3-2 B1G), No. 19 in the AVCA poll, blasted visiting Illinois (7-8, 3-2) 25-11, 25-19, 25-16. Eva Hudson had 16 kills with three errors in 33 attacks to hit .394 and had an ace and eight digs. Taylor Anderson had a kill in three errorless tries, 29 assists, three of her team’s nine aces, two blocks and 11 digs. Illinois hit .117

Tennessee (14-1, 5-0 SEC) cruised to a 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 sweep at Alabama (10-5, 0-4). The Vols, sweeping for the 11th time this season, hit .315. Morgahn Fingall had 13 kills, an assist, three blocks an six digs. Caroline Kerr had three kills, 35 assists, eight digs and two blocks, one solo. Yelianiz Torres had 14 digs, five assists and two of the Vols’ 10 aces …

Arkansas (14-2, 4-0 SEC) won its 12th match in a row since losing back-to-back to Wisconsin the last two days of August. The visiting Razorbacks hit .343 and overpowered LSU (7-7, 2-2) 25-20, 25-19, 25-20. Jillian Gillen had 15 kills with two errors in 31 attacks to hit .419. She had seven kills with no errors in 11 swings in the third set and finished with three aces, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Taylor Head had 14 kills, an ace, a solo block and 14 digs. Courtney Jackson had 12 digs, three assists and an ace and setter Hannah Hogue had a kill in four errorless tries, 38 assists, three aces, six digs and a block. LSU’s Jurnee Robinson had 16 kills, an assist, an ace and six digs. Gillen leads the SEC at 4.21 kills per set and Robinson is second at 4.18 …

Florida State improved to 11-6 — 5-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2015 — with a 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 15-6 victory at Miami (10-5, 3-2). Audrey Koenig had a big match for FSU with a career-high 24 kills and tied her best with 19 digs. She had four errors in 46 attacks to hit .435 and had an ace and a block. Kiari Robey had 12 kills with two errors in 22 attacks, two aces, four blocks and eight digs, and Audrey Rothman had 12 kills and 12 digs. Miami’s Grace Lopez had 12 kills, a block and nine digs …

UCF hit .416 and won its sixth in a row to improve to 14-2 and 5-0 in its first Big 12 season with a 25-9, 25-23, 25-17 rout at Texas Tech (8-9, 1-4). Emily Wilson had 16 kills, hit .364 andhad two aces, a block and four digs. Lauren Clark had 12 kills on 21 errorless swings and a block, and Chlose Scheer had two aces and 11 digs …

Marquette (9-7, 5-0) swept its Big East match over visiting DePaul (10-6, 3-2). The Golden Eagles hit .316 and got kills from 10 players, 11 by Aubrey Hamilton. She had two errors in 26 attacks, an assist, a block and nine digs …

Western Kentucky (14-4, 4-0 Conference USA) got all it could handle at Liberty (7-9, 0-4) before pulling away for a 25-14, 24-26,24-26, 25-15, 15-13 victory. Liberty had more kills (62-54) but WKU had a 17-5 blocks advantage. WKU, which hit an uncharacteristically low .294, got 18 kills from Paige Briggs, who had two assists, three blocks and 11 digs. Logan Grevengoed had eight kills with one error in 11 attacks, five digs and nine blocks, three solo. Kenadee Coyle had four kills in nine errorless attacks and four blocks, and setter Callie Bauer had six kills in 11 errorless tries, 40 assists, an ace, three blocks and five digs. Abby Shaefer had 19 digs, an ace and five assists. Liberty’s Kate Phillips had 18 kills and Kamryn Bacus had 17 … Also in CUSA, Sam Houston got 19 kills from Payton Woods and swept Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee won in five at FIU and NM State beat visiting UTEP in five …

In the Atlantic 10, Fordham swept visiting Rhode Island and George Washington beat visiting George Mason in five. Fordham’s Audrey Brown had 12 kills and hit .357 to go with two digs and five blocks. GWU’s Liv Womble had 23 kills, hit .370 and had four digs and three blocks, one solo. Mason’s Nani Spaar had 20 kill, 10 digs and two blocks …

Stony Brook of the CAA got 15 kills from Abby Stanwood and swept at Fairleigh Dickinson of the NEC … Manhattan improved to 3-14, 1-5 in the MAAC with its 22-25, 25-17, 272-25, 25-17 win over visiting Stonehill (2-17, 2-2), a small Catholic college in Easton, Massachusetts. The Jaspers, who hit .301, got 16 kills from Mikalah Curran. She hit .444 and had two aces, two blocks and 13 digs.