Texas, the No. 8 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, beat AVCA No. 17 Kansas in four and visiting Kansas State beat AVCA No. 18 Baylor in five as the Big 12 took the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball spotlight Thursday.

The Citadel improved to 17-0 after beating UNC in the SoCon, Buffalo’s Katrin Trebichavska had 27 kills for Buffalo in its MAC win over Central Michigan and Taylor Underwood had 31 kills in a San Diego State loss to Air Force.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule.

The seven-match ACC slate is highlighted by No. 9 Pittsburgh playing host to No. 12 Georgia Tech in the first big battle between the big conference three this season. The other highly ranked ACC team, No. 7 Louisville, is at North Carolina. Also, Virginia Tech is at Syracuse, Notre Dame is at Duke, Wake Forest is at Boston College, NC State is at Miami and Clemson is at Virgina.

The SEC has four matches including VBM No. 6 Florida playing host to AVCA No. 25 Auburn. Kentucky, AVCA No. 22, is home for Missouri, Georgia goes to Mississippi State and Texas A&M is at Ole Miss.

In the Big 12, Kansas is back at Texas and K-State is back at Baylor. Houston, AVCA No. 21, is home for West Virginia, AVCA No. 25 Iowa State is home for Texas Tech and Cincinnati is at TCU.

There are no Pac-12 matches pitting two ranked teams. VBM No. 3 Stanford is at Washington, No. 4 Washington State is home for Cal, No. 5 Oregon is at Colorado, Oregon State is at Utah, USC is at Arizona State and UCLA is at Arizona.

It’s the same in the Big Ten, where No. 2 Nebraska is at Michigan State, No. 14 Penn State is home for Indiana and No. 16 Minnesota is at Maryland. Ohio State, AVCA No. 24, is at Rutgers and Northwestern is at Michigan.

VBM No. 15 Creighton has a Big East road match at Marquette.

Dayton, AVCA No. 20, goes for its 12th win in a row when the Flyers are home for back-to-back Atlantic 10 matches with George Mason.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BIG 12: Texas improved to 10-3 and moved into a tie with idle UCF atop the standings at 5-0 with a 25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22 win over visiting Kansas (12-3, 3-2). Madkisen Skinner had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, 10 digs and three blocks. Molly Phillips had 12 kills, hit .360, and added an assist, a dig and a block. Asjia O’Neal had 11 kills with no errors in 14 attacks, five digs and five blocks and Bella Bergmark had eight kills and four blocks. Ella Swindle had a kill, 42 assists, an ce, 12 digs and two blocks and Emma Halter had 18 digs, eight assists and an ace. KU’s Reagan Cooper had 17 kills, hit .333 and had a dig and a block. London Davis had nine kills, two digs and three blocks and Ayah Elnady had eight kills, three aces and nine digs …

Kansas State (9-5, 3-2) won 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13 at Baylor (7-7, 1-3). Aliyah Carter had 19 kills (and half of the Wildcats’ 26 hitting errors), an ace and 20 digs. Shaylee Myers had 14 kills and five blocks, one solo, and Aniya Clinton had 10 kills, three digs and five blocks. Brenna Schmidt had eight kills with one error in 17 attacks and four blocks, and Sydney Bolding had six kills with one error in 11 swings, five digs, an ace and seven blocks.

Baylor’s Kyndal Stowers had 14 kills but also 11 errors, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo. Allie Sczech had 11 kills but also 10 errors, three blocks and three digs. Averi Carlson had 33 assists, a block and 16 digs.

Around the nation

The Citadel improved to 17-0, 5-0 in the SoCon with a 25-13, 25-16, 26-28, 25-23 win at UNC Greensboro. Ali Ruffin rolled on with 21 more kills, two aces, a block and 20 digs. Mackenzie Martin had 15 kills, three assist, two blocks and 13 digs, Gina DeLancey had seven kills, hitting .357, to go with 10 blocks, two solo. Setter Belle Hogan had two kills in four errorless tries, 45 assists, three digs and five blocks, one solo …

In the Big Sky, Northern Colorado got 18 kills, two aces, six digs and three blocks from Makenzie Harris as it beat Montana in four; Eastern Washington did the same to Portland State; Sacramento State hit .448 and swept at Idaho as Bridgette Smith had 21 kills, hitting .514 with three aces, nine digs and three blocks; and Kira Thomsen had 24 kills as Montana State won in four at Northern Arizona. Thomsen hit .3-5 and had 10 digs and a solo block …

Cal Poly won in four at UC Davis in the Big West and UC Santa Barbara won in five at UC Riverside. UCSB’s Michelle Ohwobete had 19 kills, hit .366, and had an ace, seven digs and four blocks, and Briana McKnight had 18 kills, 12 digs and five blocks, two solo. UCSB had a 16-4 blocks advantage …

In the MAC, Buffalo beat visiting Central Michigan in five as Katrin Trebichavska had a career-high 27 kills to go with four aces and eight digs. The Slovakian senior leads the MAC with .64 aces per set. Teammate Courtney Okwara had 13 kills with one error in 18 attacks and two blocks .. Akron swept Eastern Michigan … Western Michigan swept at Kent State as Anna Calcagno, Maggie King and Mary Clare Brusek combined for 38 kills with only three errors in 72 attacks. Brusek had no errors in 14 swings and three blocks … Ohio swept NIU as Anna Kharchynska had 18 kills and five blocks … Toledo swept at Miami …

Four of the five Mountain West matches were sweeps but the big number came in the fiver-setter. New Mexico won at UNLV, Wyoming beat visiting San Jose State, Boise State beat visiting Fresno State and Utah State beat visiting Nevada. Air Force won in five at San Diego State but SDSU’s Taylor Underwood had a career-high 31 kills with one five errors in 54 attacks to hit .481 and she had two aces and a dig …

In the Southland, Texas A&M-Commerce beat UIW in five as Kitana Tuufuli and Essence Allen had 19 kills each … Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won in five at Northwestern State as Leah Stolfus had 23 kills and hit .487 and Kyndal Payne had 12 kills and 22 digs to go with three blocks … New Orleans beat Nicholls in four … Southeastern Louisiana got 24 kills from Rachel Hartmann, who hit .420 and had 20 digs and three blocks, in a five-set win over Houston Christian … And Lamar (0-17) lost in three at McNeese, which got 16 kills from Carissa Chainey, who had one error in 26 attacks, two assist and 12 digs …

Summit League action saw North Dakota State sweep at South Dakota State and Omaha do the same against Oral Roberts … Denver won in four at St. Thomas as Cadi Boyer had 13 kills, hit .423 and had an ace, three digs and five blocks, two solo … South Dakota won in five at North Dakota as Madison Harms had 14 kills and seven blocks, two solo …

In the WAC, Abilene Christian swept Southern Utah as Braden Bossier had 10 kills and hit .438 … Stephen F. Austin beat California Baptist in four behind 16 kills from Ariana Pagan, who had two assists, an ace, 15 digs and two blocks … Grand Canyon beat UT Arlington in four and Tatum Parrott had 18 kills, hit .333 and had 20 digs and four blocks, two solo … Utah Tech won in five at Tarleton State as Taylor Snow had 15 kills, four digs and seven blocks, one solo … UTRGV swept at Seattle U and Ilana De Assis had 14 kills with one error in 34 attacks, nine digs and an ace …

Pepperdine swept its WCC match at Gonzaga … San Diego beat visiting Santa Clara in four … Saint Mary’s won in four at San Francisco as Kjersti Strong 15 kills, hit .481 and had an ace, two digs and 10 blocks … Loyola Marymount beat visiting Pacific in five …

Eastern Illinois improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Ohio Valley with a sweep of visiting Morehead State. Giovana Larregui Lopez had 13 kills, hit .355 and had two aces and seven digs … In the SWAC, Grambling swept Arkansas-Pine Bluff as Zyonn Smith had 14 kills with one error in 33 attacks, four assists, 14 digs and a solo block … Southern Miss swept its Sun Belt match against Louisiana-Monroe as Ari Barksdale had 10 kills, hit .471 and had seven blocks, three solo.