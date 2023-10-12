Two teams in the AVCA top 25 lost to unranked opponents Wednesday when Indiana beat visiting No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten and Kansas State swept visting No. 25 Iowa State in the Big 12.

Omaha won its sixth in a row and is atop The Summit League, UCF won its sixth Big 12 match in a row, and Saint Peters was so, so close but the Peacocks dropped to 0-20.

Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule has no teams from the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll and just one ranked by the AVCA.

The lone Big 12 match has AVCA No. 20 Baylor home for Cincinnati.

There’s MACtion when the three matches include surprising Akron, tied with Buffalo atop the East at 5-1, at Ball State, which is tied with Western Michigan at 6-0 atop the West. WMU is home for Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan is at Northern Illinois.

The West Coast Confence’s four matches include first-place Pepperdine (6-0) at Pacific and second-place San Diego (5-0) at third-place Loyola Marymount (5-1).

The Big West leader, 6-0 UC Santa Barbara, is home for Cal Poly, which is tied with idle Hawai’i at 5-1.

There are five matches in the Southland, including first-place Southeastern Louisiana at Lamar, and there are three matches in The Summit League.

In the five-match Mountain West slate, league-leading Utah State is off, but second-place Boise State is at San Jose State.

The WAC has five matches including first-place Stephen F. Austin home for Tarleton State and a battle between the two teams tied for second when Grand Canyon goes to UTRGV.

Undefeated The Citadle is idle, but the SoCon second-place team, Wofford, is at Western Carolina.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Among the other winners Wednesday, AVCA No. 24 Minnesota swept its Big Ten match at Michigan, South Carolina beat Georgia and Missouri beat Alabama in the SEC, TCU won in five at Oklahoma in the Big 12, and the ACC’s Wake Forest swept Virginia Tech.

Saint Peter’s held a 13-10 lead in the fifth set of its MAAC match at Marist, but the Red Foxes scored five points in a row to win 27-25, 25-16, 23-25, 13-25, 15-13 and improve to 10-10, 8-1 atop the MAAC. Saint Peter’s is 0-20, 0-9.