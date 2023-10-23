Kentucky, No. 20 in the AVCA top 25, knocked off Arkansas, the No. 7 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, on Sunday and now the two are tied for first in the SEC.

AVCA No. 19 Purdue upset VBM No. 11 Penn State in the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 had an upset when Colorado knocked off No. 14 Arizona State, No. 3 Stanford won in four at No. 9 Oregon and Cal — the Bears! — improved to 3-7 in the conference after winning a league road match for the first time in four years.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Monday’s and Tuesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

There are five matches Monday, two in the SWAC and one each in the MEAC, Missouri Valley and MAC.

Tuesday’s slate shows 14 matches, including VBM No. 15 Dayton at Duquesne in the Atlantic 10, where second-place Loyola Chicago plays Saint Louis. ASUN-leading FGCU is at Stetson, Oklahoma of the Big 12 has a rare midseason non-conference match when it plays Tulsa of the American Athletic Conference, the Horizon League has four matches has five, including first-place Southeastern Louisiana at New Orleans.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

ACC: No. 5 Louisville (18-2, 9-1) and Florida State (15-7, 9-1) moved back into a first-place tie with idle No. 7 Pittsburgh (18-3, 9-1). Louisville won in four at Virginia Tech (12-9, 2-8). Charitie Luper led with 20 kills as she hit .390 with four errors in 41 attacks to go with two aces, eight digs and two blocks. FSU swept visiting Syracuse (2-18, 0-10) as 10 Seminoles had kills, none more than five. Syracuse hit .000. VBM No. 13 Georgia Tech (17-3, 8-2) stayed a game back with a four-set win over visiting North Carolina (10-9,4-6) as Tamara Otene had 23 kills and Bianca Bertolini 20. Bertolini hit .459 and had an assist, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks … Wake Forest (15-6, 6-4) swept Notre Dame (10-8, 4-6) … NC State (16-5, 6-4) swept Virginia (8-12, 1-9) … Duke (13-8, 4-6) swept Clemson (12-10, 3-7) as Kerry Keefe had 18 kills with two errors in 26 attacks, an assist, three aces, six digs and a block … Miami (14-6, 7-3) swept Boston College (14-10, 3-7).

BIG TEN: Purdue (13-6, 7-3) won at Penn State (14-5, 8-2) for the first time since 2011. The 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 outcome dropped Penn State into third, a game behind Wisconsin, and left Purdue alone in fourth. Chloe Chicoine led with 20 kills, hitting .405 after having three errors in 42 attacks. She had five digs. Eva Hudson had 19 kills, an assist, two blocks and six digs and Raven Colven had six blocks to go with eight kills and three digs. Jess Mruzik had 27 kills for Penn State to go with eight digs and two blocks, one solo …

Minnesota (10-8, 6-4) won its fourth in a row as the Gophers beat visiting Michigan State (13-8, 5-5) in four. Mckenna Wucherer led with 17 kills … Illinois had to rally to win in five at Rutgers as Raina Terry had 21 kills in the 17-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory. She added two assists, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo.

PAC-12: Stanford (17-2, 10-0) maintained its two-game lead with a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 win at Oregon (17-4, 7-3), which was playing before 4,363, ninth-largest crowd in home history. Kendall Kipp led the Cardinal with 17 kills, an ace, five blocks and eight digs. Elia Rubin had 15 kills with two errors in 33 attacks to hit .394 and had three aces, a block and five digs. Caitie Baird had 13 kills, an assist, three aces, two blocks and nine digs. Kami Miner had a kill, 46 assists, an ace and 14 digs. Oregon’s Kara McGhee had 15 kills with two errors in 24 swings to hit .524 and had five blocks. Mimi Colyer had 14 kills, an assist, three aces, three blocks and eight digs …

Colorado (12-9, 4-6) swept visiting Arizona State (19-3, 7-3), which dropped into a three-way tie for third with Oregon and USC. Lexi Hadrych had 16 kills, hitting .400, and had an ace, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo … Cal (14-7, 3-2) won in five at Oregon State (7-13, 2-8) for its first league road win since 2019 and got its third conference victory for the first time also since 2019 when the Bears went 10-10. Maggie Li had 17 kills, an assist, a block and 17 digs. Tara DeSa had 25 digs, an assist and an ace … No. 4 Washington State (18-3, 8-2) won in four at UCLA (11-9, 3-7) and is alone in second place after Pia Timmer had 19 kills, three aces and 10 digs. Julia Norville had four aces 11 digs and an assist … USC (13-7, 7-3) beat visiting Washington (13-8, 4-6) in five behind 23 kills by Skylar Fields, who hit .333 and had an assist, 11 digs and five blocks, one solo. Washington’s Audra Wilmes had 20. kills, two aces, 11 digs and a block … Utah (9-11, 4-6) beat visiting Arizona (6-15, 1-9) in five.

SEC: Kentucky (10-7, 8-1) moved into a first-place tie by beating visiting Arkansas (18-3, 8-1) 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10. Brooklyn DeLeye had 17 kills with two errors in 46 attacks to hit .326 and had two assists and eight digs. Elise Goetzinger had 14 kills with one error in 28 swings, two digs and three blocks and Reagan Rutherford also had 14 kills to go with a dig and six blocks. Eleanor Bevin had 30 digs, three assists and an ace. Arkansas, which had won 16 in a row, got 24 kills from Taylor Head and 23 from Jillian Gillen. Head hit .339 and had an ace and 18 digs. Gillen had an assist, four aces, 15 digs and five blocks …

AVCA No. 23 Auburn (15-5, 5-4) got past South Carolina (8-10, 2-7) with a five-set win as Madison Scheer had 24 kills in the 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 17-15 victory. Scheer hit .333 and had two digs and four blocks. Kyla Swanson had 11 blocks, one solo, to go with six kills. Riley Whitesides had 21 kills for South Carolina, hitting .333, and she had an assist, two aces, 15 digs and two blocks, one solo …

Georgia (13-7, 4-4) hit .330 and swept at Texas A&M (14-6, 6-4) as Kacie Evans had 14 kills with two errors in 25 attacks, an ace and 12 digs and Sophie Fisher had 12 kills with two errors in 23 swings, four aces and three blocks, one solo … Mississippi State (10-9, 3-6) beat visiting Ole Miss (9-12, 3-7) in five … LSU (8-10, 3-5) swept at Alabama (10-10, 0-9) as Paige Flickinger had 14 kills, hit .367 and had an assist, an ace and six digs.

BIG 12: AVCA No. 21 Baylor (12-7, 6-3) took it to No. 24 UCF (16-4, 7-2) again. The Bears, winning their fifth match in a row, hit .350 in the 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 sweep. Riley Simpson, who hit .370, had 14 kills and four blocks, one solo, and Elise McGhee had 13 kills, hitting .333, with three blocks. Alicia Andrew six kills with no errors in 11 attacks and seven blocks. UCF, which entered the weekend in first place, hit .139. Emily Wilson had 16 kills, hit .306 and had an ace and seven digs … AVCA No. 14 Kansas (15-4, 6-3) won in four at TCU (12-10, 5-6). Four Jayhawks had 10 or more kills, 16 by Ayah Elnady, who hit .333 and had an assist, three aces, 11 digs and two blocks.

Around the nation

Towson moved to 10-2 and maintained its one-game CAA lead over Delaware and Campbell as all three swept. Towson hit .404 when it beat Stony Brook as Victoria Barrett had 16 kills, an assist, three aces, four digs and two blocks. Delaware beat Hofstra and Campbell beat Northeastern. Also in the CAA, Hampton dropped to 0-12, all in the league, when it was swept by UNC Wilmington, which hit .381 …

Fairfield (11-1) kept its one-game lead over Quinnipiac in the MAA as Fairfield swept at Niagara and Quinnipiac did the same at Canisius. Fairfield won despite hitting .135. Maya Walker had 12 kills with one error in 20 attacks. Yagmur Gunes of Quinnipiac had 18 kills with two errors in 33 swings to hit .485. Manhattan beat visiting Marist in five and two players in the match had 27 kills, Jordan Newblatt for Marist and Maike Bertens for the Jaspers, who added two assists, an ace, 16 digs and four blocks …

Rya McKinnon had 24 kills, two assists, two aces, 10 digs and three blocks as Howard won its MEAC match in five at N.C. Central … In Alabama State’s SWAC sweep of Bethune-Cookman, Jada Rhodes had 18 kills with three errors in 28 attacks to hit .536 and she had five digs and a block.