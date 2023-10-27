This is the last time Texas and Baylor play as members of the Big 12.

We can only hope that after Texas moves to the SEC next year, the Longhorns still play their rivals from Waco.

Thursday night, Texas, the No. 5 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, pulled off a reverse sweep against the visiting Bears, No. 20 in the AVCA top 25.

And they play again Friday in Gregory Gym.

There was a big Big 12 upset when No. 9 BYU not only lost at Kansas State, but got swept in a match that wasn’t close. K-State hadn’t beaten a top-10 team in 20 years.

Pepperdine stayed unbeaten in the West Coast Conference with its 13th win in a row and Purdue swept Minnesota in the Big Ten.

Recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, a slate punctuated with some really key matches.

Start with the Big 12, where Baylor is back at Texas and BYU is back at K-State. VBM No. 16 Kansas is home for West Virginia after sweeping the Mountaineers on Thursday, and there’s another important battle for both teams when TCU plays at UCF after losing their in four Thursday. TCU is No. 53 in the NCAA RPI and UCF 37.

None of the ranked teams in the ACC play each other, but all are in action and that includes a big one in Louisville, where the No. 4 Cardinals play host to unranked Florida State. They are both tied for the ACC lead with No. 7 Pittsburgh, which is home for Virginia Tech. No. 11 Georgia Tech — one game off the lead — is at Boston College, Miami is at Notre Dame, Wake Forest is at Virginia, NC State is at Duke and Clemson is at Syracuse.

There’s a huge Pac-12 showdown when No. 8 Oregon goes to No 6 Washington State. Third-ranked Stanford is at Arizona, AVCA No. 21 Arizona State is home for Cal, USC goes to Colorado, UCLA is at Utah and Oregon State is at Washington.

The SEC shows No. 10 Arkansas at South Carolina, No. 14 Kentucky at LSU, AVCA No. 24 Auburn at Georgia and Mississippi State at Alabama.

Three of the Big Ten’s ranked teams are in action as No. 1 Nebraska is home for Maryland, No. 2 Wisconsin is at Michigan State, No. 13 Penn State is at Michigan and Rutgers is at Iowa.

Marquette, which holds a one-game lead over Creighton and St. John’s in the Big East, is home for Providence, while AVCA No. 17 Creighton is at Villanova and St. John’s is home for Xavier.

No. 16 Dayton, 23-2, 12-0 in the Atlantic 10 and riding an 18-match winning streak, starts a two-match set at George Washington.

AVCA No. 23 WKU, 20-4, 10-0 in Conference USA and on a 15-match winning streak, goes to Louisiana Tech for back-to-back matches.

UCSB, 20-2, 10-0 in the Big West and on an 11-match winning streak, is at UC Irvine.

Yale, which holds a two-game Ivy League lead over Princeton, goes to the Tigers.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BIG 12: Texas (15-3, 10-) was up against it before rallying for a 21-25, 27-29, 25-11, 25-11, 15-10 win over visiting Baylor (12-8, 6-4). Madisen Skinner led the Longhorns with 22 kills, three assists, two aces, a block and 19 digs. Jenna Wenaas had 20 kills, two assists, two blocks and two digs. Ella Swindle had eight kills in 16 tries, hit .375, and had 42 assists, an ace, two blocks and 12 digs. Texas hit .276 as the Longhorns won their 10th in a row.

Baylor’s Elise McGhee had 17 kills, a block and six digs. Riley Simpson had 16 kills and five digs and Allie Szech had 12 kills, an assist, four blocks and four digs. Averi Carlson had 43 assists, two blocks and 14 digs. Her team hit .138 …

Kansas State (15-4, 6-3) stayed in the hunt for second place with its 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 win over visiting BYU (18-4, 7-3) as the Wildcats hit .382. Aliyah Carter had 18 kills, hit .317, and had an assist, an ace, a solo block and 10 digs. Aniya Clinton had 13 kills in 19 errorless swings to hit .684 and had an assist, two blocks and two digs. BYU, which hit .075, got 12 kills from Erin Livingston …

UCF (17-4, 8-2) beat visiting TCU (12-10, 5-6) in four as Emily Wilson had 15 kills and Lauren Clark 12. Abby Hansen had nine kills and seven blocks, one solo. TCU, which got 23 kills from Audrey Nalls, has lost four in a row. Nalls had one error in 46 swings and hit .478 to go with an ace, 12 digs and a block …

Kansas (15-4, 6-3) hit .379 in its sweep of West Virginia (9-14, 2-8). Ayah Elnady had 12 kills and Reagan Cooper 11 with one error in 21 attacks.

WCC: Pepperdine (14-6, 10-0) swept Saint Mary’s and stayed two games up on Loyola Marymount (15-5, 8-2), which got a big win and broke its tie with San Diego (11-9, 7-3).

Pepperdine won its 13th in a row with its 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 victory. Grace Chillingsworth had 16 kills, hit .324 and had two aces, three blocks and eight digs. Emily Hellmuth had 10 kills, hit .318 and had four blocks … LMU won 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-22 at USD. Kari Geissberger led with 13 kills, an ace, two blocks and six digs … Santa Clara (10-12, 2-8) won in five at Gonzaga (3-17, 0-9) and got 20 kills from Elena Radeff, who had three aces, 16 digs and a solo block … Portland (8-14, 3-7) beat visiting San Francisco (9-13, 3-7) in five as Maui Robins and Lia Hawken had 15 kills each.

Around the nation

In the only Big Ten match of the day, AVCA No. 16 Purdue (14-6, 8-3) swept visiting Minnesota (10-9, 6-5) as the Boilermakers hit .390 in the 28-26, 25-23, 25-16 victory. Eva Hudson had 17 kills with three errors in 36 attacks to hit .389 and Chloe Chicoine had 11 kills with one error in 30 swings. Minnesota’s Taylor Landfair had 16 kills …

In the Big Sky, Sacramento State (16-8, 9-1) hit .429 and built its lead to two games by sweeping at Northern Colorado (10-10, 5-4), while Weber State (14-7, 7-3) got swept at Eastern Washington (10-12, 4-6). Ellie Tisko had 19 kills for Sac State and hit .500 to go with an assist, four digs and a block ….

Utah State (17-5, 10-1) maintained its two-game lead in the Mountain West over New Mexico (16-6, 8-3). Utah State won in five at Colorado State as Tatum Stall had 19 kills, hit .316 and had an ace, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. CSU’s Malaya Jones had 22 kills … New Mexico beat visiting San Diego State in four. Kaitlynn Biassou led with 17 kills … Boise State fell a game behind New Mexico when it was swept at Wyoming …

Southland-leading Southeastern Louisiana (22-4, 13-1) hit .397 and stayed a game ahead of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17-8, 12-1) in the win column as both swept. SLU beat Nicholls as Kailin Newsome had 12 kills with one error in 21 swings to go with an assist, seven of the Lions’ 12 aces, five digs and three blocks. TAMUCC beat Houston Christian as Kyndal Payne had 19 kills, hit .375 and had 12 digs and a block. Leah Stoltus had 14 kills with no errors in 30 attacks …

Denver pulled to a game behind idle Omaha in The Summit League with a five-set win over St. Thomas. Cadi Boyer had 15 kills, hit .543 and had six digs and three blocks. Gianna Bartalo had 24 digs, five assists and two aces …

South Alabama (18-5, 9-2) got a big win in the Sun Belt West Division by sweeping first-place Troy (12-9, 10-1). Niki Capizzi, who had five kills with one error in 12 attacks, had 10 blocks, two solo, to go with two aces and three digs …

Stephen F. Austin (22-3, 11-0) and Grand Canyon (17-5. 10-1) stayed 1-2 in the WAC as SFA won in four at UTRGV and GCU swept visiting Utah Tech. SFA. which has won 11 in a row, got 15 kills from Camryn Hill and 10 from Isabella Ortiz, who hit .444 to go with two aces, a dig and five blocks, one solo. GCU, on a five-match winning streak, got 16 kills from Tatum Parrott, who hit .483, and had two aces, 15 digs and two blocks … In Tarleton State’s five-set WAC win at Seattle U, Rajini Fitzmorris had 22 kills, hit .375 and had an assist, nine digs and two blocks …

Ava McInnes had 15 kills and hit .419 for UC San Diego in a Big West sweep at UC Davis. Long Beach State won its Big West match at UC Riverside in four as Kameron Bacon had seven kills with one error in 16 attacks and nine blocks. Also in the Big West, CSUN beat CSU Bakersfield in four and Leah Miller had 21 kills, hitting .450 and Perri Starkey had 17 kills, hitting .424 with 18 digs …

Bowling Green swept at Eastern Michigan in the only MAC match as \Kat Mandly had 17 kills, hitting .368, to go with two assists, four digs and a block … In Tennessee Tech’s four-set Ohio Valley win at Western Illinois, Bella Powell had 21 kills, hit .400 and had three aces, 14 digs and a block … Western Carolina won in five at Mercer and Ali Morris had 20 kills in the SoCon match, hitting .383 to go with seven assists, two aces, 19 digs and a block. Kyla Quigley had 20 kills for Mercer to go with an assist, an ace, 11 digs and two blocks … Also in the SoCon, Chattanooga swept UNC Greensboro and Morgan Romano had 13 kills with one error in 21 attacks to go with two aces, eight digs and two blocks.