Oregon, the No. 8 team in the VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll, repaid the favor at No. 6 Washington State, No. 5 Texas came on strong against Baylor, No. 9 BYU lost against to Kansas State and UC Santa Barbara, which had won 11 in a row and entered the AVCA Poll last week at No. 25, got knocked off by UC Irvine in the Big West.

The Citadel improved to 23-0 after crushing Mercer in the SoCon. The Citadel plays at Western Carolina on Saturday.

Line of the day: Bowling Green lost its MAC match in five at Central Michigan, but Lauryn Hovey had 32 kills, hit .369 and had an assist, three aces and nine digs.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

In the Big Ten, No. 1 Nebraska plays host to Rutgers, Penn State is back at it when the Nittany Lions move over to Michigan State, AVCA No. 16 Purdue is at Illinois and Maryland is at Iowa.

The lone Big 12 match has Oklahoma at Iowa State.

The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC are off.

Marquette puts its one-game Big East lead over St. John’s and AVCA No. 17 Creighton on the line against visiting Connecticut. St. John’s is home for Butler and Creighton is at Georgetown. All three swept Friday.

VBM No. 16 Dayton, which swept at George Washington Friday, is back at GW again as the Atlantic 10-leading Flyers try to win their 20th in a row.

Conference USA-leading Western Kentucky, the AVCA No. 23 team, goes for its 17th in a row after trying to sweep at Louisiana Tech for the second straight day.

In the Patriot League, first-place Colgate plays at Army West Point, the team over which it holds on a one-game lead in the loss column.

And Saint Peter’s tries again as the 0-24 Peacocks play host to Iona in the MAAC.

Want to watch? We have the conference-by-conference schedule with viewing links for any match that is being shown in our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

PAC-12: Stanford (18-2, 11-0), which swept at Arizona (6-16, 1-10), is running away with the conference and now Arizona State (20-3, 8-3), Washington State (18-4, 8-3), an Oregon (8-3) are in a three-way tie for second. USC (13-8, 7-4) dropped a game back.

The match of the day was at Washington State, where Oregon came away with a 19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23 victory after previously getting swept by the Cougars at home four weeks ago. Oregon, rallying after down 19-13 in the fourth, got 13 kills from Gabby Gonzales, who had two assists, an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Kara McGhee, who hit .400 and had two blocks, and Mimi Colyer had 11 kills each. Colyer had two aces, three blocks and nine digs. Hannah Pukis had two kills, 43 assists, three aces and 18 digs. Her team hit .273. WSU, which hit .128, got 12 kills and 11 digs from Pia Timmer and 10 kills from Iman Isanovic, who had a block and five digs …

Stanford hit .340 in at Arizona as Kendall Kipp had 14 kills with two errors in 22 attacks and two blocks … Arizona State swept at Cal (14-8, 3-8) behind 18 kills by Marta Levinska … Colorado (13-9, 5-6) got a five-set win over visiting USC, which got 23 kills from Skylar Fields, who had five aces, seven digs and three solo blocks … UCLA (12-9, 4-7) hit .363 and won in four at Utah (9-12, 4-7) as Anna Dodson had six kills in 10 errorless swings, an ace, a dig and nine blocks … Oregon State (8-13, 3-8) built a two-game lead over Arizona in the bottom of the standings with a four-set win at Washington (13-9, 4-7).

BIG TEN: Nebraska (20-0, 11-0) maintained its full game lead over Wisconsin (19-1, 10-1) by sweeping Maryland (14-9, 4-7), as Wisconsin was sweeping Michigan State 13-9, 5-6) and Penn State (15-5, 9-2) kept pace with its four-set win at Michigan (3-17, 1-10).

Nebraska destroyed Maryland 25-19, 25-17, 25-8. Harper Murray had 16 kills, hit .433, and had an assist, an ace, three digs and three blocks … Penn State got 20 kills from Camryn Hannah at Michigan … Wisconsin got 17 kills from Sarah Franklin at Michigan State. Franklin had one error in 32 attacks to hit .500 and had an ace, a dig and a block … Rutgers (10-11, 2-9) won in five at Iowa (8-15, 0-11). Alissa Kinkela had 19 kills, Anna Hartman 17 and Taylor Humphrey 16 and setter Alyssa Nayar had two kills, 58 assists, two blocks and 20 digs.

BIG 12: Texas (16-3, 11-0) was having none of it after pulling a reverse sweep against Baylor (12-9, 6-5) on Thursday. Friday, the Longhorns won 27-25, 25-19, 25-15 for their 11th victory in a row. The race behind them tightened as TCU (13-10, 6-6) beat UCF (17-5, 8-3), and BYU (18-5, 7-4) lost again at Kansas State (13-8, 7-5). Kanas (16-4, 7-3) took over sole possession of third with its sweep of West Virginia (9-15, 2-9).

Texas got 18 kills from Madisen Skinner against Baylor, which hit .109 … TCU’s Jalyn Gibson had a career-high 23 kills and hit .4-5 against UCF and had three aces, two digs and two blocks … K-State got 17 kills from Aliyah Carter and 16 from Aniya Clinton, who had one error in 33 attacks, against BYU.

ACC: Louisville (19-2, 10-1) knocked Florida State (15-8, 9-2) out of a three-way tie for first with a sweep over the visiting Seminoles. Pittsburgh (19-3, 10-1) kept pace with a sweep of Virginia Tech (12-10, 2-9) and Georgia Tech (18-3, 9-2) stayed a game back by surviving a wild five-set win at Boston College (14-11, 3-8).

Louisville got 13 kills from Aiko Jones, who hit .440 to go with two blocks, one solo, against FSU … Pittsburgh had 41 kills with only two errors in 63 attacks to hit .619 against VT. Torrey Stafford had 11 kills in 16 errorless attacks … GT won 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 15-9 at BC and Tamara Otene had 24 kills, an assist, two aces and 10 digs … Miami (15-6, 8-3) stayed a game back of GT with a four-set win at Notre Dame (10-9, 4-7) as Grace Lopez had 22 kills … Duke (15-8, 6-6) beat visiting NC State (16-6, 6-5) despite 27 kills by the Wolfpack’s Amanda Rice, who hit .440 to go with five digs and three blocks, one solo … Wake Forest (16-6, 7-4) won in four at Virginia (8-13, 1-10) … Clemson (13-10, 4-7) swept at Syracuse (2-19, 0-11) as Adria Powell had 12 kills with one error in 20 attacks to go with an assist, an ace, a dig and two blocks, one solo.

SEC: VBM No. 10 Arkansas (19-3, 9-1) won in four at South Carolina (8-11, 2-8) and VBM No. 14 Kentucky (11-7, 9-1) swept at LSU (8-11, 3-6) to remain tied for the lead.

Arkansas won 25-19, 28-30, 26-24, 25-21 as Jillian Gillen had 19 kills, two aces, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Zoi Evans had nine blocks, one solo, and three blocks to go with three kills … Kentucky got 11 kills each from Brooklyn DeLeye and Reagan Rutherford at LSU … Auburn (16-5, 6-4) pulled off a reverse sweep at Georgia (13-8, 4-5) behind 24 kills from Madison Scheer, who also had four blocks … Mississippi State (11-9, 4-6) swept at Alabama (10-11, 0-10).

Around the nation

The Citadel swept Mercer to get to 23-0, 11-0 in the SoCon and only the Bulldogs and top-ranked Nebraska are left unbeaten. Ali Ruffin had 19 kills to get to 415 for the season. Ruffin hit .400 and had two assists, two blocks and 11 digs …

Dayton hit .379 in its sweep at George Washington to improve to 24-2, 13-0 in the A10. Lexie Almodovar had 15 kills, hit .387 and had two assists, seven digs and three blocks …

In the Big East, Marquette swept Providence as Jenna Reitsma had 13 kills with one error in 27 attacks to go with five assists, an ace and nine digs … St. John’s got 14 kills from Lucrezia Lodi in a sweep of Xavier … Creighton hit .493 and swept at Villanova as the Bluejays had 41 kills with five errors in 73 attacks. Norah Sis led with 13 kills, hitting .550, to go with an ace, seven digs and three blocks, one solo … Also in the Big East, Seton Hall beat Butler in five as Perri Lucas had 23 kills with two errors in 36 swings to go with five blocks …

UCSB (20-3, 10-1) still holds a two-game lead in the Big West over Hawai’i and idle Long Beach State after losing in four at UC Irvine. Four Anteaters had 12 or more kills, 15 by Marianna Bertolne … Hawai’i swept at CSUN as Amber Igiede had 10 kills in 13 errorless attacks and three blocks and Kennedi Evans had 10 kills with one error in 15 swings and also three blocks … Cal Poly won in five at Cal State Fullerton as Tommi Stockham had 24 kills, hitting .400, to go with two assists, four aces, 10 digs and two blocks …

WKU hit .356 and improved to 21-4, 11-0 with its Conference USA sweep at Louisiana Tech. Seven Toppers had kills, 10 by Paige Briggs … Ivy-leading Yale hit .372 in a sweep of Princeton as Audrey Leak had 13 kills with one error in 20 attacks to go with three digs and two blocks, one solo …

In a battle of MAC leaders, the West Division’s Western Michigan (22-2, 12-0) beat the East’s Buffalo (19-5, 9-3) in four for its 12th win in a row. Maggie King led with 21 kills, hitting .340 and libero Andelyn Simpkins, who had 26 digs and six assists, got her 1,500th dig … The line of the day came in Central Michigan’s five-set win over Bowling Green. CMU’s Lauryn Hovey, a 6-foot Canadian sophomore,had 32 kills with eight errors in 65 attacks to hit .369, an assist, three acees and nine digs … Eastern Michigan beat Miami in four as Ava Siefke had 18 kills with one error in 35 swings, 16 digs and a block … Ball State hit .433 in a sweep of Kent State as Marie Plitt had 13 kills in 18 errorless attacks …

In the American Athletic Conference, league-leading SMU won its seventh in a row, a sweep of UAB, while Wichita State fell to two two games back when it lost in five at Florida Atlantic. FAU’s Valeria Rosada had 24 kills, two assists, an ace, eight digs and a block … Rice got a much-needed win and is a game behind Wichita State after beating East Carolina in five. Danyle Courtley had 20 kills, hitting .391. Libero Nia Cardell not only had a kill, she had 27 digs, four assists and two aces …

Horizon-leading Milwaukee beat visiting Youngstown State in five as Ari Miller had 19 kills, hit .419 and had two digs and two blocks … Tennessee Tech got 22 kills from Madolyn Isringhausen in its four-set OVC win over Western Illinois to go with three aces and 15 digs … Morehead State beat UT Martin in four and M.E Hargan had 24 kills … In its Sun Belt four-set win at South Alabama, West-leading Troy got 22 kills from Amiah Butler and 21 from Tori Hester … In its sweep of Marshall, East-leading Coastal Carolina’s Jasmine Rivest had 25 kills, 14 digs and two blocks … Also in the Sun Belt, Texas State beat Arkansas State in four and setter Ryann Torres had seven kills in 13 errorless tries, 31 assists, five digs and six blocks, three solo.