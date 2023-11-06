Creighton laid down the hammer against visiting Marquette and created a three-way tie atop the Big East as the resurgent Bluejays won their ninth in a row.

Purdue got an important Big Ten victory over visiting Penn State in a match in which three players had 24 or more kills.

The Huskers road show brought out the best in New Jersey as Rutgers drew its biggest crowd by almost 5,000 fans, but still got swept by top-ranked Nebraska.

USC had the surprise of the day as it swept visiting Arizona State.

And they stayed winless: Saint Peter’s is 0-28 after getting swept by Canisius in the MAAC and Hampton is 0-18 after getting swept at Campbell in the CAA.

ACC: All four teams tied for first won. No. 3 Louisville (21-3, 12-2), coming off its lost at Georgia Tech, won 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 at Clemson (15-11, 6-8. Aiko Jones had 15 kills with two errors in 25 attacks to hit .520 and had two aces, two blocks and six digs. Anna DeBeer had 14 kills, hit .370 and had an assist, two aces and four digs … No.11 Georgia Tech (21-3, 12-2) swept visiting Notre Dame (10-12, 4-10), hitting .351. Tamara Otene had 16 kills, hit .448 andhad two aces, nine digs and a block … No. 7 Pittsburgh (21-4, 12-2) won in four at Miami (16-8, 9-5) behind 18 kills from Olivia Babcock, who had four aces, eight digs and five blocks … Unranked Florida State (18-8, 12-2) beat visiting Virginia (9-15, 2-12) by the unusual scoreline of 28-26, 25-14, 12-25, 25-8. Audrey Koening had 15 kills, an assist, 14 digs and two blocks …

Duke (17-8, 8-6) swept visiting Virginia Tech (12-13, 12-2), NC State (18-7, 8-6) swept visiting Syracuse (2-22, 0-14) and Wake Forest (17-8, 8-6) came away with an important five-set win at North Carolina (11-12, 5-9) as Paige Crawford had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, five digs and a block.

BIG EAST: AVCA No. 17 Creighton (21-4, 12-2) has won nine in a row — all sweeps — and has dominated since the return of Norah Sis. Against AVCA No. 25 Marquette (16-9, 12-2), the Bluejays hit .387 as Ellie Bichelmeyer had 14 kills with two errors in 21 attacks, Sis had 12 kils, two assists, an ace, a solo block and 11 digs, and Kiana Schmitt had 12 kills with one error in 17 swings. Creighton and Marquette are tied with idle St. John’s for first place, three games up on Xavier. Xavier pulled off a reverse sweep and beat visiting Villanova in five as five players had 11 or more kills, 15 by Emma Grace. She had two aces, 19 digs and two solo blocks. Georgetown won in five at Butler as Peyton Wilhite had 19 kills, hit .317 and had four aces, 14 digs and four blocks.

BIG TEN: Both teams were coming offf losses and both now have identical records as AVCA No. 19 Purdue (15-8, 9-5) rallied for a 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 victory over AVCA No. 16 Penn State (15-8, 9-5). Chloe Chicoine led Purdue with 27 kills as she hit .377 and had an assist, an ace, a block and 14 digs. Eva Hudson had 24 kills, ana ce, a block and nine digs. Maddie Schermerhorn had 27 digs and five assists, and Taylor Anderson had a kill, 53 assists, three blocks and nine digs. Her team hit .286. Penn State, which hit .200, got 27 kills from Jess Mruzik, who had two aces, two blocks and 11 digs. Gillian Grimes had 21 digs, five assists and two aces …

Nebraska (23-0, 14-0) swept at Rutgers (10-14, 2-12), which drew a program record 6,757. Its previous best crowd was 1,907 against Nebraska two years ago. Merritt Beason had 21 kills for the Huskers with two errors in 40 attacks to hit .475. She had an assist, nine digs and five blocks … Michigan (6-17, 4-10) swept visiting Maryland (15-11, 5-9) behind 14 kills from Jacque Boney, who hit .500 and had two digs and five blocks, one solo … Minnesota (12-10, 8-6) won in four at Northwestern (11-13, 5-9) as Taylor Landfair had 25 kills, hitting .392, to go with an ace, nine digs and a block.

PAC-12: USC (16-8, 10-4) stayed tied for third with a sweep of Arizona State (22-4, 10-4), the No. 13 team in last week’s VolleyballMag.com Super 16 Media Poll (a new poll comes out Monday morning). USC is up to No. 28 in the RPI, while ASU is at No. 12. Skylar Fields had 24 kills, hit .385 and had a block and eight digs. ASU, which hit .211, got 21 kills from Marta Levinska, who hit .405 and had a block and five digs …

Fourth-ranked Stanford (20-3, 13-1) maintained its two-game lead as the Cardinal beat visiting Washington (14-11, 5-9) in four. Kendall Kipp and Sami Francis had 15 kills each and Elia Rubin had 14 … No. 6 Oregon (21-4, 11-3) kept pace as it beat visiting Colorado (14-11, 6-8) in four as Gabby Gonzales and Mimi Colyer had 15 kills each. Colyer had one error in 31 attacks, two assists, five aces, 11 digs and a block … No. 9 Washington State (19-6, 9-5) won at Cal (15-10, 4-10) with a wild fourth-set victory, 25-20. 25-19, 32-30. WSU had five match points before closing out on a kill by Pia Timmer and a setter attack from Argentina Ung. Timmer finished with 14 kills and hit .385 to go with three assists, three blocks and five digs. Katy Ryan had 12 kills with two errors in 16 attacks, an assist and six blocks. Magda Jehlarova had six kills with one error in 11 swings and eight blocks, one solo. Cal’s Maggie Li had 14 kills … UCLA (14-10, 6-8, RPI 45) kept its NCAA tourney hopes alive as it swept visiting Arizona (6-19, 1-13) … Utah (10-14, 5-9) won in five at Oregon State (9-15, 4-10) as Lauren Jardine had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, four digs and four blocks, two solo.

SEC: Kentucky (13-7, 11-1) maintained its one-game lead in the loss column over No. 8 Arkansas (21-4, 11-2) and No. 10 Tennessee (19-3, 10-2) as the No. 12 Wildcats won 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18) at AVCA No. 20 Florida (14-7, 6-6). Brooklyn DeLeye had 15 kills and 10 digs, Elise Goetzinger had 13 kills, two digs and three blocks, one solo, and Reagan Rutherford had 13 kills and four blocks. Azhani Tealer had seven kills in 13 errorless attacks and five blocks. Florida’s Kennedy Martin had almost her half team’s 55 kills with 27 while hitting .423 to go with an assist, seven digs and four blocks … Arkansas swept visiting Mississippi State (11-12, 4-9) …

AVCA No. 24 Auburn (18-5, 8-4) won in five at Texas A&M (15-8, 7-6) as Akasha Anderson and Madison Scheer had 16 kills each … Missouri (16-9, 7-6) beat visiting Georgia (15-9, 6-6) in five as Jordan Iliff had 22 kills, an assist, two aces, seven digs and five blocks. Morgan Isenberg had seven kills with one error in 12 swings and 10 blocks, one solo. Georgia’s Kacie Evans had 27 kills, hit .388, and had an assist, seven digs and three blocks. Sophie Fisher had 18 kills, hit .343, and had an ace, a dig and seven blocks, one solo … LSU (10-12, 5-7) beat visiting Alabama (10-14, 0-13) in four and South Carolina (9-13, 3-10) swept Ole Miss (10-15, 4-10).

Around the nation

America East leader UMBC (13-7 6-2) won in four to overtake Binghamton (19-10, 6-3) for sole possession of first place and stay a half game up on Bryant (19-10, 6-3), which won in five at NJIT. UMBC, which is up to No. 38 in the RPI, got 18 kills from Mia Bilusic, who had an assist, three aces, 12 digs and a block. Bryant’s Arianna Ugolini had 26 kills, two assists, an ace, 11 digs and two blocks and teammate Aubrey Lapour had 21 kills, two assists, two digs and two blocks …

Towson and Delaware both swept to stay 1-2 atop the CAA. In Campbell’s sweep of Hampton, Chloe Cook had 13 kills with two error in 22 attacks to hit .500 and added an assist and nine digs …

Howard (14-13, 10-3) beat visiting Coppin State (21-4, 11-1 in five to break Coppin’s program-record 10-match winning streak and cut its MEAC lead to one game. Rya McKinnon had 22 kills for Howard to go with an assist, an ace, 11 digs and a block. In Delaware State’s five-set MEAC win at North Carolina Central, N.C. Central’s Emma Modlin had 22 kills, hit .327 an dhad three assists and 12 digs …

In North Alabama’s four-set ASUN win over Eastern Kentucky, Anna Katherine Griggs had 15 kills with one error in 21 attacks to hit .667 … VCU swept its Atlantic 10 match at George Washington and Jasmine Knight had eight kills with two errors in 17 swings and 11 blocks, one solo … Fairfield beat visiting Marist in four to clinch the first-round MAAC tourney bye, but Marist’s Sasha van der Merwe had 21 kills, four blocks and nine digs. Quinnipiac stayed a game back with a sweep of Siena as Ginevra Giovagnoni had 15 kills, hit .464 and had three assists, an ace and eight digs …

MONDAY-TUESDAY: There are four matches Monday, two in the SWAC, when Texas Southern plays Alcorn and Prairie View (and VolleyballMag.com) will be at Southern. In the Mountain West, Boise State is at Utah State and Utah Tech has a WAC match at Southern Utah.

Tuesday, two of the three matches are in the Horizon League when IUPUI goes to Oakland and Cleveland State is at Purdue Fort Wayne. Morehead State plays an Ohio Valley match at Tennessee Tech.